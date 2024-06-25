It's time to freshen up on your presentation skills. SXSW Pitch is back for the 17th showcase of its popular startup competition live from Austin, TX. From March 8-9, 2025, SXSW Pitch will provide startups with a unique opportunity to take the SXSW stage in front of a global audience and spotlight their innovative technology.

The open call for applications launches today! Show off your company's brightest idea to industry experts, early adopters, and representatives from the Venture Capital/Angel Investor community.

Finalists will be selected across nine categories including AgTech & Food; Enterprise, Smart Data, FinTech & Future of Work; Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content; Extended Reality, Web3, Voice & Robotics; HealthTech, MedTech, BioTech & Accessibility; Innovative World Tech; Security, GovTech & Space; Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability and Student Startups.

Pitch By The Numbers

Since 2009, over 93% of the companies that participated in SXSW Pitch received funding, with a combined funding of over $23.2 billion. Of these participants, 17% have been acquired by companies including Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, and more. Some of SXSW Pitch's most prestigious alumni include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango. Browse the SXSW Pitch alumni archives for more success stories.

Elevate Your Startup

Have what it takes to join the ranks of SXSW Pitch greats? Applications are now open for the SXSW 2025 season. Explore what SXSW Pitch is all about, dive further into the 2025 Categories and review eligibility criteria before submitting your application.