Let creativity be your compass as we saddle up for a new SXSW season!

Thousands of global creatives gather at the annual SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX to celebrate diverse perspectives, explore new frontiers, embrace collaboration, and forge a future that reflects the brilliance of our collective imagination. Each unique voice adds a vivid hue to the ever-evolving landscape of creative pioneers that dare to dream beyond the horizon.

We are calling upon YOU – the artists, innovators, storytellers, and trailblazers – to showcase your bold ideas and projects at SXSW 2025 from March 7-15.

Whether you're inventing technologies that redefine human interaction, crafting thought-provoking narratives, or creating art that transcends cultural boundaries, there are a multitude of ways to bring your ideas to life and find your community at SXSW.

Applications open on June 25 for SXSW 2025 participation categories including PanelPicker session proposals, Music Festival Showcasing Artists, and two tech-centered competitions, SXSW Pitch and Innovation Awards. Learn more below and stay tuned for additional application tips. Submissions for the Film & TV Festival open in August 2024.

Registration and hotel bookings for SXSW 2025 open on August 6. Keep your eyes on SXSW News and subscribe to our newsletters for the latest event updates.