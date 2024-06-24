SXSW 2025 | March 7-15 | Austin, TX

By Jordan Roberts

06/24/2024

Let creativity be your compass as we saddle up for a new SXSW season!

Thousands of global creatives gather at the annual SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX to celebrate diverse perspectives, explore new frontiers, embrace collaboration, and forge a future that reflects the brilliance of our collective imagination. Each unique voice adds a vivid hue to the ever-evolving landscape of creative pioneers that dare to dream beyond the horizon.

We are calling upon YOU – the artists, innovators, storytellers, and trailblazers – to showcase your bold ideas and projects at SXSW 2025 from March 7-15.

Whether you're inventing technologies that redefine human interaction, crafting thought-provoking narratives, or creating art that transcends cultural boundaries, there are a multitude of ways to bring your ideas to life and find your community at SXSW.

Applications open on June 25 for SXSW 2025 participation categories including PanelPicker session proposals, Music Festival Showcasing Artists, and two tech-centered competitions, SXSW Pitch and Innovation Awards. Learn more below and stay tuned for additional application tips. Submissions for the Film & TV Festival open in August 2024.

Registration and hotel bookings for SXSW 2025 open on August 6. Keep your eyes on SXSW News and subscribe to our newsletters for the latest event updates.

PanelPicker®

PanelPicker® is the official SXSW user-generated session proposal platform. The SXSW Conference explores the future of technology and culture with professionals at every stage of their career looking to learn, network, and leave inspired. Enter your session idea via PanelPicker® for the opportunity to share your groundbreaking ideas on a global stage.

  • Entry Period: June 25–July 21
  • Community Voting: August 6–18

Learn More
SXSW 2024, Futurescape 2050: Charting the Course for Equity and Justice – Photo by Sabrina Macias

Music Festival Showcases

The SXSW Music Festival brings together emerging acts, established artists, and industry professionals from around the world. Seize the opportunity to make connections and perform in one of Austin’s famous venues for an international audience.

  • Early Entry: June 25–August 31
  • Regular Entry: September 1–October 30

Learn More
Tokyo Syoki Syodo – SXSW 2024 – Photo by Adam Kissick

Innovation Awards

The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize the most exciting creative developments and cutting-edge technological achievements in the connected world. Five finalists in each category will be chosen to exhibit their projects at the 7th annual Innovation Awards Finalist Showcase during SXSW.

  • Early Entry: June 25–September 8
  • Regular Entry: September 9–November 3

Learn More
SXSW 2024 Innovation Awards – Photo by Anthony Moreno

SXSW Pitch

The SXSW Pitch startup competition features some of the global startup ecosystem's most exciting and innovative tech. Finalists have raised more than $23.2 billion in funding since 2009. Join the ranks of SXSW Pitch greats – learn more about 2025 Categories and eligibility.

  • Early Entry: June 25–September 8
  • Regular Entry: September 9–November 8

Learn More
SXSW 2024 Pitch Ceremony – Photo by Christopher De La Rosa

SXSW 2025 Registration Opens on August 6

Immerse yourself in unparalleled discovery, learning, professional development, and networking alongside creatives from across the globe at SXSW 2025 from March 7-15 in Austin, TX.

Secure your badge and book your hotel starting on August 6, 2024. Early birds snag the season's best savings, so make sure to mark your calendar!

Learn More
Stay tuned for more information on SXSW Badges, hotels, additional application categories, and SXSW event spotlights.

While you wait, relive exciting 2024 Keynotes, Featured Sessions, Film & TV Festival red carpets, Music Festival showcases, and more on our official YouTube Channel.

Journey further back through SXSW Iconic Moments to watch even more exclusive content from the SX archives.

