2025 SXSW Pitch Kicks Off March 8

The 17th annual SXSW Pitch® competition kicks off tomorrow, March 8, at 10am CT in Austin, Texas!

This year’s event will feature 45 of the most innovative and cutting-edge global startup companies competing in 9 categories before panels of technology experts, high-profile media personnel, and representatives from the Venture Capitalist and Angel communities. Get to know our 2025 Judges.

Tomorrow’s pitches will be from 25 companies in the following categories: HealthTech, MedTech, BioTech & Accessibility; AgTech & Food; Smart Cities, Transportation & Sustainability; Security, GovTech & Space; and Student Startups.

The competition continues on Sunday, March 9, starting again at 10am. The remaining 20 companies will pitch in the following categories: Robotics, Web3, Voice & Extended Reality; Entertainment, Media, Sports & Content; Enterprise, Smart Data, FinTech & Future of Work; and Innovative World Tech.

For those in town, be sure to head to the Hilton Downtown (4th Floor, Salon D/E) starting at 9:30am. View the full list of 2025 finalists and alternates here.

The winners of the 9 categories, along with Best in Show, Best Speed Pitch, Best Bootstrapped, and Best Inclusivity, will be announced at the SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony at 6:30pm (6th floor, Salon H). The ceremony will be hosted by Jim Breyer, founder and chief executive officer of Breyer Capital, an investment and venture philanthropy firm, and Mary McKenna, a serial tech entrepreneur and angel investor, who is co-founder and chair of Ireland-based AwakenAngels.

If you miss the pitches, you can still meet each of the 45 finalists at the SXSW Pitch “Meet the Startups” in the Demo Session on Monday, March 10, from 10:30am to 12:30pm at the JW Marriott Austin (2nd Floor, Griffin Hall).

We hope to see you there!

