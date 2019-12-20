This March, over 2,000 artists will join us in Austin, TX for the SXSW Music Festival. Artists perform day and night throughout the city while music industry professionals and attendees alike gather for conference Keynotes, meetups, mentor sessions, and more.

We have already announced nearly 500 Showcasing Artists from 50+ countries including Wire, Beabadoobee, Nasty Cherry, HTRK, Quinn Christopherson, and more.

The variety and vastness of Showcasing Artists each year is what makes our festival unlike any other. However, we know listening to each and every artist can be a daunting task. That’s why we have created a few ways to guide you as you discover your next favorite artist.

Tune into a mix of music and video playlists including On the SX Stereo, a reoccurring playlist of SXSW Staff selections; the official Spotify playlist; curated genre playlists; and the YouTube music video playlist. Dive in below to begin your music education and exploration of 2020 SXSW artists.

Along with artists, we have also announced Keynotes and Featured Speakers including Roger Waters, Kim Gordon, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Discover the full list of artists and speakers on the 2020 SXSW Schedule.

Take your artist discovery to the next level – register to join us March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, Texas to see all your old and new favorites live.