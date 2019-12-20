The Chairs - Photo courtesy of artist

 

Listen Up

How to Discover SXSW 2020 Showcasing Artists

By Hailey Hess

12/20/2019

Music



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

This March, over 2,000 artists will join us in Austin, TX for the SXSW Music Festival. Artists perform day and night throughout the city while music industry professionals and attendees alike gather for conference Keynotes, meetups, mentor sessions, and more.

We have already announced nearly 500 Showcasing Artists from 50+ countries including Wire, Beabadoobee, Nasty Cherry, HTRK, Quinn Christopherson, and more.

The variety and vastness of Showcasing Artists each year is what makes our festival unlike any other. However, we know listening to each and every artist can be a daunting task. That’s why we have created a few ways to guide you as you discover your next favorite artist.

Tune into a mix of music and video playlists including On the SX Stereo, a reoccurring playlist of SXSW Staff selections; the official Spotify playlist; curated genre playlists; and the YouTube music video playlist. Dive in below to begin your music education and exploration of 2020 SXSW artists.

Along with artists, we have also announced Keynotes and Featured Speakers including Roger Waters, Kim Gordon, and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Discover the full list of artists and speakers on the 2020 SXSW Schedule.

Take your artist discovery to the next level – register to join us March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, Texas to see all your old and new favorites live.

On The SX Stereo: SXSW Staff Selections

If you don’t know where to start, our Staff Selections playlist will highlight some of our favorite 2020 Showcasing artists each week. This is a bite-sized selection of songs for your drive to work, to share with a friend, or to dip your toes into the pool of genres and artists coming to Austin this March.

Listen Now



Official SXSW 2020 Playlist

Ready to hit shuffle and dive straight in? If you don’t want to miss a single artist, stream our Official SXSW 2020 Playlist – a full compilation of Showcasing Artists performing this March.

Listen Now



Genre Playlists

Curated by the SXSW Music Festival programming team, our Genre Playlists highlight class favorites in a selection of genres that will be present at the SXSW 2020 Music Festival. For those of you who with an old school spirit, we’ve got you covered.

LISTEN NOW



Music Video Playlist

Watch your favorite artists do their thing on our Music Video YouTube playlist. From friends running through the streets of Spain to twerking in class to Wiz Khalifa joining Young Deji in a Popeyes parking lot — there really is something for everyone.

Watch Now

Read More

More News+

Super Sponsors

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.