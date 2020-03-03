World Music Showcases at the SXSW 2020 Music Festival

The SXSW 2020 Music Festival showcases represent artists from 72 countries across the globe. From reggae to cumbia and everything in between, this year’s lineup of artists is full of flavor. To make your life a little easier and to ensure you find the perfect show for your musical pallet, we created a list of showcases focused on World Music. Take a look below and explore all 2020 Showcases on the SXSW Schedule to discover more.

2020 World Showcases

Tues, March 17



Ziro Fest at Valhalla

Sounds from Chile at Javelina

SXReggae at Flamingo Cantina

Sounds from the World at Russian House



Wednesday, March 18

Afropop Worldwide at Takoba Indoor & Outdoor

BMI Sonidos Alternos at Speakeasy

Bismarck / Fractal at Flamingo Cantina

Zona Indie at Edwin’s

ACHE at Half Step

Sounds from the World at Central Presbyterian Church

Sounds from the World at Russian House



Thursday, March 19



WOMEX at Flamingo Cantina

Zona Indie at CU29

Cancioneros at The Townsend

Sounds from Women of Latin America at Stephen F’s Bar

Sounds from Spain at HandleBar Rooftop

Sounds from Colombia at Flamingo Cantina

Jose Feliciano at Congressional Ballroom at The Fairmont

Women of the World Presented by She Shreds Magazine & Word at Cheer Up Charlie’s Indoor & Outdoor

Perreo Millenial / Estudio 1070 at Takoba Outdoor & Takoba Indoor

Casa Urbana / Gasolina at Half Step

Sounds from the World at Russian House



Friday, March 20

NPR Alt Latino at Flamingo Cantina

globalFEST at Parish

Sounds from the World at Russian House

Digiwaxx Africa to the World at Empire Garage

Live Nation Latino at Half Step

Warp Magazine at Augustine

Cosmica / Hermoso Ruido at Takoba Outdoor & Takoba Indoor

Sounds from the World at Russian House



Saturday, March 21

Digiwaxx Africa to the World at Empire Garage

Sol Life at Takoba Outdoor & Takoba Indoor

KEXP Sonidos Alternos at Javelina

Brasil Music Club at Lucille

Sounds from the World at Russian House

LatinX & Loud at Barracuda

Sounds from the World at Russian House

Sounds from the Ukraine at The Venue

Selena for Sanctuary Presented by Voto Latino & Steve Madden at SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake



