World Music Showcases at the SXSW 2020 Music Festival

The SXSW 2020 Music Festival showcases represent artists from 72 countries across the globe. From reggae to cumbia and everything in between, this year’s lineup of artists is full of flavor. To make your life a little easier and to ensure you find the perfect show for your musical pallet, we created a list of showcases focused on World Music. Take a look below and explore all 2020 Showcases on the SXSW Schedule to discover more.
2020 World Showcases
Tues, March 17
Ziro Fest at Valhalla
Sounds from Chile at Javelina
SXReggae at Flamingo Cantina
Sounds from the World at Russian House
Wednesday, March 18
Afropop Worldwide at Takoba Indoor & Outdoor
BMI Sonidos Alternos at Speakeasy
Bismarck / Fractal at Flamingo Cantina
Zona Indie at Edwin’s
ACHE at Half Step
Sounds from the World at Central Presbyterian Church
Sounds from the World at Russian House
Thursday, March 19
WOMEX at Flamingo Cantina
Zona Indie at CU29
Cancioneros at The Townsend
Sounds from Women of Latin America at Stephen F’s Bar
Sounds from Spain at HandleBar Rooftop
Sounds from Colombia at Flamingo Cantina
Jose Feliciano at Congressional Ballroom at The Fairmont
Women of the World Presented by She Shreds Magazine & Word at Cheer Up Charlie’s Indoor & Outdoor
Perreo Millenial / Estudio 1070 at Takoba Outdoor & Takoba Indoor
Casa Urbana / Gasolina at Half Step
Sounds from the World at Russian House
Friday, March 20
NPR Alt Latino at Flamingo Cantina
globalFEST at Parish
Sounds from the World at Russian House
Digiwaxx Africa to the World at Empire Garage
Live Nation Latino at Half Step
Warp Magazine at Augustine
Cosmica / Hermoso Ruido at Takoba Outdoor & Takoba Indoor
Sounds from the World at Russian House
Saturday, March 21
Digiwaxx Africa to the World at Empire Garage
Sol Life at Takoba Outdoor & Takoba Indoor
KEXP Sonidos Alternos at Javelina
Brasil Music Club at Lucille
Sounds from the World at Russian House
LatinX & Loud at Barracuda
Sounds from the World at Russian House
Sounds from the Ukraine at The Venue
Selena for Sanctuary Presented by Voto Latino & Steve Madden at SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake
