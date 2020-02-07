Amidst the sea of stellar SXSW 2020 UK indie acts lies 19-year-old London-based musician Bea Kristi, better known as Beabadoobee. The young Filipino artist emerged on London’s music scene with nods to her confessional sad girl bedroom acoustic recordings, first brought to the world via her debut single “Coffee”.

Since 2017, she has grown from her lo fi bedroom tunes into a more indie 90’s nostalgic slacker-rock status, taking notes from acts such as Pavement, Sonic Youth, Mould Peaches, and Dinosaur Jr. This amplified sound is showcased on her last two albums and EP, all dropped last year on independent London label Dirty Hit. After pounding out these projects, Beabadoobee hit the rode and currently spends her days touring the US and UK.

Bea Kristi is growing up and blowing us away, making the entrance to adulthood look like a party, as seen from the recent change to her Spotify bio from “poo poo pee pee pistachios” to a comprehensive bio.

