This Friday, March 20, our friends at Bandcamp are giving their all to support artists on the platform.

“To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets.”

In order to rally around our 2020 Showcasing Artists around the world this week, consider buying a new band tee, the vinyl you have been eyeing, or some tunes directly through Bandcamp. Below is a list of Showcasing Artists and Showcase Presenter’s Bandcamp links for you to visit and support.

2020 Showcase Presenters









2020 Showcasing Artists