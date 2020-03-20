This Friday, March 20, our friends at Bandcamp are giving their all to support artists on the platform.
“To raise even more awareness around the pandemic’s impact on musicians everywhere, we’re waiving our revenue share on sales this Friday, March 20 (from midnight to midnight Pacific Time), and rallying the Bandcamp community to put much needed money directly into artists’ pockets.”
In order to rally around our 2020 Showcasing Artists around the world this week, consider buying a new band tee, the vinyl you have been eyeing, or some tunes directly through Bandcamp. Below is a list of Showcasing Artists and Showcase Presenter’s Bandcamp links for you to visit and support.
2020 Showcase Presenters
ANTI
Artoffact Records
B3SCI
Bar/None Records
Bella Union
Bloodshot Records
Burger Records
Cascine
Chicken Ranch Records
Citrus City
Cosmica
Damnably
Defected
Don Giovanni Records
Double Double Whammy
Egghunt
Exploding In Sound
Felte
Fierce Panda
Fire Records
Growth in Decay
Holodeck Records
Invertebrate
Jazz Re:Freshed
Keeled Scales
Luminelle
Modern Outsider
Negative Gain
New West Records
Nine Mile
Paper Bag Records
Polyvinyl Records
Rhythm Section
Run For Cover
Saddle Creek
Scruff of the Neck
Single Lock Records
Stones Throw
The Nothing Song
Topshelf Records
Transgressive Records
2020 Showcasing Artists
A Giant Dog (Austin TX)
A. Sinclair (Austin TX)
AAerial (Austin TX)
Abhilasha Sinha (New Delhi INDIA)
ACTORS (Vancouver CANADA)
Ada Lea (Montreal CANADA)
addy (Richmond VA)
Aiming For Enrike (Oslo NORWAY)
Akinyemi (Queens Village NY)
Alex Nicol (Montreal CANADA)
Alex Somers (Los Angeles CA)
Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Alfred. (Woodbridge VA)
Algiers (Atlanta GA)
Alice Skye (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Alien Tango (Murcia SPAIN)
All My Friends Hate Me (Los Angeles CA)
Altamesa (Austin TX)
Altre di B (Bologna ITALY)
alyona alyona (Kyiv UKRAINE)
American Grime (Miami FL)
American Werewolf Academy (Dallas TX)
Amy Root (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Anatole (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
Angela Perley (Columbus OH)
Angelica Garcia (El Monte CA)
Anna Altman (Brooklyn NY)
Anna Burch (Detroit MI)
Annabelle Maginnis (Los Angeles CA)
Annie Hart (New York NY)
Antti Paalanen (Kokkola FINLAND)
Aramis616 (Grand Rapids MI)
Ariel View (Los Angeles CA)
Arlo Parks (London UK-ENGLAND)
Arre! Arre! (Malmö SWEDEN)
Art d’Ecco (Victoria CANADA)
Ase Manual (Newark NJ)
Astragal (Houston TX)
Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)
Atlas Maior (Austin TX)
AURAGRAPH (Los Angeles CA)
Austin Basham (Austin TX)
Automatic (Los Angeles CA)
Automelodi (Montreal CANADA)
Autre Monde (Dublin IRELAND)
Axel Thesleff (Helsinki FINLAND)
bad tuner (Brooklyn NY)
Bad Waitress (Toronto CANADA)
Balming Tiger (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Balto (Los Angeles CA)
Banditos (Birmingham AL)
Bandits on the Run (New York NY)
Banny Grove (Joshua Tree CA)
Banoffee (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Baseball Gregg (Bologna ITALY)
BATHHØUSE (Dallas TX)
BATTS (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Beachtape (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
BeBe Deluxe (Jacksonville FL)
Begonia (Winnipeg CANADA)
Being Dead (Austin TX)
Ben Buck (Austin TX)
Ben Hixon (Dallas TX)
Bethlehem Steel (Brooklyn NY)
Better Person (Berlin GERMANY)
Big Mountain County (Rome ITALY)
Big Search (Los Angeles CA)
Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad (Austin TX)
Billy Raffoul (Leamington CANADA)
Bird Streets (Brooklyn NY)
Birthday Club (Houston TX)
BIRTHH (Florence ITALY)
Biznaga (Madrid SPAIN)
Black Lips (Atlanta GA)
Blacks’ Myths (Washington DC)
BLANG (Austin TX)
Bleaker (Huntsville AL)
Blivet (Trabuco Canyon CA)
Blood (Austin TX)
Bluestaeb (Berlin GERMANY)
Blushh (Los Angeles CA)
Blushing (Austin TX)
BLXPLTN (Austin TX)
Bobby Oroza (Helsinki FINLAND)
Bodywash (Montreal CANADA)
Bootblacks (New York NY)
Borzoi (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Bottoms (Brooklyn NY)
Boy Scouts (Oakland CA)
BOYO (Los Angeles CA)
Bragglights (Austin TX)
Branjae (Tulsa OK)
BRONCHO (Tulsa OK)
Brother Dege (Lafayette LA)
Brother. (Salt Lake City UT)
Buenos Diaz (Austin TX)
BUHU (Austin TX)
Cable Ties (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Caleb Caudle (Nashville TN)
Calliope Musicals (Austin TX)
Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)
Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)
Capyac (Austin TX)
Caracoles (Canary Islands SPAIN)
Carl Stone (Los Angeles CA)
Carla Geneve (Perth AUSTRALIA)
Carla Morrison (Tecate MEXICO)
Carol (Boston MA)
Carter Vail (Nashville TN)
Casey Neill & The Norway Rats (Portland OR)
Catholic Action (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)
Ceci Juno (Guayaquil ECUADOR)
Céu (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)
Chainska Brassika (London UK-ENGLAND)
Charlotte Rose Benjamin (Brooklyn NY)
Chestnut (Los Angeles CA)
Chicks on Speed (Hamburg GERMANY)
China Bears (London UK-ENGLAND)
Christelle Bofale (Austin TX)
Christina LaRocca (Los Angeles CA)
Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express (San Francisco CA)
CIFIKA (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Circuit des Yeux (Chicago IL)
Ciudadanos (Santiago CHILE)
Clemente Castillo (Austin TX)
Cloud Rat (Mount Pleasant MI)
Cole Longanecker (Austin TX)
Colin Gilmore & Nicolette Good: Ladder To The Moon (Austin TX)
Color Candy (Austin TX)
Como Las Movies (Austin TX)
Control Top (Philadelphia PA)
Cordoba (Chicago IL)
Corduroi (Austin TX)
Corridor (Montreal CANADA)
Cory Kendrix (Denver CO)
Crisman (Denton TX)
Crunk Witch (Presque Isle ME)
Cuffed Up (Los Angeles CA)
CULTTASTIC (Houston TX)
Curse Mackey (Austin TX)
Curtis McMurtry (Austin TX)
Dadabots (Boston MA)
Dan Luke and The Raid (Bowling Green KY)
Daniel Casimir & Tess Hirst (London UK-ENGLAND)
Daniel Romano (Welland CANADA)
Danielle Dahl (Oslo NORWAY)
Danielle Durack (Phoenix AZ)
daphne tunes (Austin TX)
Darkbird (Austin TX)
David Dondero (Duluth MN)
David Wax Museum (Charlottesville VA)
Dead Horses (Milwaukee WI)
Deadbeat Beat (Detroit MI)
Death Of A Dream (Austin TX)
Deau Eyes (Richmond VA)
deca joins (Taipei TAIWAN)
Deeper (Chicago IL)
Deezie Brown (Bastrop TX)
DeGreaser (Miami FL)
Dehd (Chicago IL)
Del Judas (Brooklyn NY)
Delta Spirit (San Diego CA)
Demi Grace (New York NY)
Deserta (Los Angeles CA)
Detalji (Helsinki FINLAND)
Devarrow (Halifax CANADA)
Devours (Vancouver CANADA)
Diatom Deli (Nashville TN)
Did You Die (Vancouver CANADA)
Diego Noguera (Berlin GERMANY)
Dinosaur 88 (Guatemala GUATEMALA)
Dirty Streets (Memphis TN)
Disq (Madison WI)
Divine Interface (Atlanta GA)
Divino Niño (Chicago IL)
DJ Lita (Queens NY)
Dog In The Snow (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
Dogleg (Detroit MI)
Dolly Valentine (South Chatham MA)
Dom Flemons (Washington DC)
Dominican Jay (Austin TX)
Donna Blue (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Dorio (Austin TX)
DOSSEY (Austin TX)
Dougie Poole (Brooklyn NY)
dread risks (Austin TX)
Dreamcast (Washington DC)
dreamgoth (Austin TX)
Drew Citron (Brooklyn NY)
Drinker (Los Angeles CA)
Drinking Boys and Girls Choir (Daegu SOUTH KOREA)
Dry Cleaning (London UK-ENGLAND)
DTSQ (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Dual Core (Austin TX)
Dumbo Gets Mad (Reggio Emilia ITALY)
Duquette Johnston (Birmingham AL)
Early Day Miners (New Orleans LA)
Early James (Birmingham AL)
Earth Boys (Brooklyn NY)
Easy Wanderlings (Pune INDIA)
Eimaral Sol (Killeen TX)
El Dorado (Mexico City MEXICO)
Elephant Stone (Montreal CANADA)
Elijah Ford (Austin TX)
Eliza & The Delusionals (Gold Coast AUSTRALIA)
Elizabeth Moen (Iowa City IA)
Ellis (Hamitlon CANADA)
Emma Jean Thackray (London UK-ENGLAND)
Esme Patterson (Denver CO)
Evelyn Ida Morris (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
EyeQ (Brooklyn NY)
Ezra Furman (Chicago IL)
Fanclub (Austin TX)
Fat Tony (Houston TX)
Fauvely (Chicago IL)
FEE LION (Chicago IL)
Fennesz (Vienna AUSTRIA)
Feralcat (Pittsburgh PA)
Fever Beam (Tampa FL)
Fiddlehead (Boston MA)
Field Medic (San Francisco CA)
FingerFingerrr (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)
FiRES WERE SHOT (Austin TX)
Five Eight (Athens GA)
Flamingo (Milan ITALY)
Flawes (London UK-ENGLAND)
Flora & Fawna (Austin TX)
Flower (New York NY)
Flyying Colours (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
FOOZOOL (San Francisco CA)
Fraeya (Perth AUSTRALIA)
Fragile Rock (Austin TX)
Fran (Chicago IL)
Frances Quinlan (Philadelphia PA)
FRANKIIE (Vancouver CANADA)
Friendship (Philadelphia PA)
Frontier Folk Nebraska (Cincinnati OH)
fuvk (Austin TX)
Ganser (Chicago IL)
Garden Centre (Todmorden UK-ENGLAND)
Gena Rose Bruce (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Gewalt (Berlin GERMANY)
Ghetto Kumbé (Bogotá COLOMBIA)
Ghost Car (London UK-ENGLAND)
Gina Chavez (Austin TX)
Ginger Root (Huntington Beach CA)
Girl Friday (Los Angeles CA)
Girlpool (Los Angeles CA)
Gloin (Toronto CANADA)
Glue Trip (João Pessoa BRAZIL)
Go Cactus (Palma De Mallorca SPAIN)
Go Fever (Austin TX)
Gold Cage (Los Angeles CA)
Gold Dime (Brooklyn NY)
Good Dog Nigel (Lynchburg VA)
Good Morning (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Goodbye Honolulu (Toronto CANADA)
Graham Reynolds and Golden Arm Trio (Austin TX)
Grayling (Philadelphia PA)
Greasy Hands (Baltimore MD)
Great Grandpa (Seattle WA)
Greyhounds (Austin TX)
Grivo (Austin TX)
GRLwood (Louisville KY)
Gross Net (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)
Grrrl Gang (Yogyakarta INDONESIA)
Gully Boys (Minneapolis MN)
Gunner & Smith (Saskatoon CANADA)
h2the (Los Angeles CA)
Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Hammered Satin (Los Angeles CA)
Harry Edohoukwa (Dallas TX)
Harvest Thieves (Austin TX)
Haviah Mighty (Toronto CANADA)
Hayden Pedigo (Amarillo TX)
Hayfitz (Brooklyn NY)
Hazy Sour Cherry (Tokyo JAPAN)
HEADCRUSHER (Austin TX)
Heart Bones (Minneapolis MN)
Hearty Har (Los Angeles CA)
Hector Coco Barez (San Juan PUERTO RICO)
Hedonutopia (Istanbul TURKEY)
Henry Brun & The Latin Playerz (San Antonio TX)
Hera (Reykjavik ICELAND)
HERO (Montreal CANADA)
Hiatt dB (San Antonio TX)
High Heavens (Austin TX)
HIHEAL (Aguada PUERTO RICO)
Hikes (Austin TX)
Hiperson (Chengdu CHINA)
Holly Arrowsmith (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)
Holy Wave (Austin TX)
Honey Made (Austin TX)
Hooveriii (Los Angeles CA)
Horse Jumper of Love (Boston MA)
Hot Garbage (Toronto CANADA)
House of Kenzo (San Antonio TX)
HTRK (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Humbird (Minneapolis MN)
I’m Glad It’s You (Redlands CA)
Icaro Del Sol (Santiago CHILE)
Ice Cream (Toronto CANADA)
Iguana Death Cult (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)
II Tone (Memphis TN)
Indigo Bunting (Austin TX)
Indrajit Banerjee (Austin TX)
ings (Seattle WA)
Italia 90 (London UK-ENGLAND)
J. Harcrow (Fort Worth TX)
Jackie Venson (Austin TX)
Jadu Heart (London UK-ENGLAND)
James Swanberg (Chicago IL)
Jane Machine (Joshua Tree CA)
Jane’s Party (Toronto CANADA)
Japanese Breakfast (New York NY)
Jason Hawk Harris (Los Angeles CA)
Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)
Jeannel (Berlin GERMANY)
Jeremie Albino (Toronto CANADA)
Jill Andrews (Nashville TN)
John Carroll Kirby (Los Angeles CA)
Jonathan Ng (Seattle WA)
Jordan Moser (Wimberley TX)
JU4N (Austin TX)
Junior Mesa (Bakersfield CA)
Justus Proffit (Los Angeles CA)
Kadesh Flow (Kansas City MO)
Kælan Mikla (Reykjavik ICELAND)
KAINA (Chicago IL)
Karen Jonas (Fredericksburg VA)
Karma Rivera (Portland OR)
Kate Bollinger (Charlotesville VA)
Kate Davis (New York NY)
Katie Malco (Northampton UK-ENGLAND)
Katy Kirby (Spicewood TX)
Kay Odyssey (Austin TX)
Kevin Krauter (Indianapolis IN)
Kid Koala (Montreal CANADA)
Kiki Valera y su Son Cubano (Seattle WA)
Kings of the Beach (Vigo SPAIN)
Kino Kimino (Brooklyn NY)
Kiwi Jr. (Toronto CANADA)
Knife Wife (Washington DC)
Kokoroko (London UK-ENGLAND)
Komorebi (New Delhi INDIA)
Kool Keith aka Dr. Octagon (The Bronx NY)
Korine (Philadelphia PA)
Kosha Dillz (Yafo ISRAEL)
Kota Banks (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
Kristin Hersh (Providence RI)
Kusht (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)
Kydd Jones (Austin TX)
L Twills (Hamburg GERMANY)
La Fragua Band (Medellin COLOMBIA)
La Goony Chonga (Miami FL)
La Meme Gang (Accra GHANA)
LABRYS (Norman OK)
Lady Donli (Abuja NIGERIA)
Lake South (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)
Land of Talk (Montreal CANADA)
Laser Background (Philadelphia PA)
Laveda (Albany NY)
Le Couleur (Montreal CANADA)
LEDEF (San Antonio TX)
Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires (Birmingham AL)
Legal Vertigo (Montreal CANADA)
Leon III (Houston TX)
LEX the Lexicon Artist (New York NY)
Ley Line (Austin TX)
LEYA (New York NY)
Lido Pimienta (Toronto CANADA)
Lightning Bug (Brooklyn NY)
Limboski (Warsaw POLAND)
Lion Heights (Austin TX)
Lisel (Los Angeles CA)
Little Coyote (Whitehorse CANADA)
Little Jesus (Mexico City MEXICO)
Little Mazarn (Austin TX)
Little Stranger (Charleston SC)
Lizzie and The Makers (Brooklyn NY)
LLORA (Dallas TX)
Long Beard (New Brunswick NJ)
Lord Kesseli And The Drums (St. Gallen SWITZERLAND)
Los Bitchos (London UK-ENGLAND)
Los Kurados (Austin TX)
Los Moustros del Espacio Exterior (Culiacan MEXICO)
Los Rakas (Oakland CA)
Los Wálters (New York NY)
Lou Canon (Toronto CANADA)
Lou Rebecca (Paris FRANCE)
Lovelorn (Philadelphia PA)
Lower Tar (Los Angeles CA)
Lowin (Austin TX)
Loyal Lobos (Los Angeles CA)
lucylujah (Detroit MI)
Lug (Austin TX)
Luke De-Sciscio (Bath UK-ENGLAND)
Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Luna Li (Toronto CANADA)
Luna Luna (Dallas TX)
Lunar Vacation (Atlanta GA)
Lydia Lunch (Brooklyn NY)
LYTA (Houston TX)
LYZZA (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
M. Ward (Los Angeles CA)
Macmorfi (Mexico City MEXICO)
Madison McFerrin (Brooklyn NY)
Magnolian (Ulaanbaatar MONGOLIA)
Majeure (Pittsburgh PA)
Making Movies (Kansas City MO)
Mal Blum (Brooklyn NY)
Malin Pettersen (Oslo NORWAY)
Mamalarky (Los Angeles CA)
Mammoth Penguins (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)
Maneka (Brooklyn NY)
Manifest Destiny’s Child (Denton TX)
Mapache (Los Angeles CA)
Mara Connor (Los Angeles CA)
Marble Arch (Paris FRANCE)
Margaret Glaspy (New York NY)
Maria y Jose (Tijuana MEXICO)
Massar Egbari (Alexandria EGYPT)
Mauskovic Dance Band (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)
Mavi (Charlotte NC)
Max Pain and the Groovies (Brooklyn NY)
MC Bravado (Baltimore MD)
mc chris (Los Angeles CA)
MC Frontalot (Brooklyn NY)
McKinley Dixon (Richmond VA)
Meatraffle (London UK-ENGLAND)
Mélat (Austin TX)
Meltt (Vancouver CANADA)
menwhopause (New Delhi INDIA)
Mercy Bell (Nashville TN)
Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)
Meryem Saci (Montreal CANADA)
Mexico City Blondes (Santa Barbara CA)
Mia Gladstone (New York NY)
Michael Vincent Waller (New York NY)
Miesha & The Spanks (Calgary CANADA)
Mija (Phoenix AZ)
Milly (Los Angeles CA)
Mírame (San Antonio TX)
Miranda and the Beat (Brooklyn NY)
MMYYKK (Inland Empire CA)
Mndsgn (San Diego CA)
Mobley (Austin TX)
Model/Actriz (Boston MA)
Molly with Charles (Berkeley CA)
Momma (Los Angeles CA)
Montañera (Bogotá COLOMBIA)
Moon Kissed (New York NY)
Moon Panda (Copenhagen DENMARK)
Moonchild Sanelly (Port Elizabeth SOUTH AFRICA)
Mother Falcon (Austin TX)
Moving Panoramas (Austin TX)
Mr. Lewis and The Funeral 5 (Austin TX)
Mr.Kitty (Austin TX)
Msaki (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)
Mt. Borracho (San Antonio TX)
My Education (Austin TX)
MYNA (Ann Arbor MI)
Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)
Naia Izumi (Los Angeles CA)
Naked Giants (Seattle WA)
Narrow Head (Houston TX)
Naya Ali (Montreal CANADA)
Neal Francis (Chicago IL)
Neck of the Woods (Vancouver CANADA)
Necking (Vancouver CANADA)
Negrø (Morelia MEXICO)
Nemegata (Austin TX)
Ness Heads (Chicago IL)
New Natives Brass Band (Lafayette LA)
Neysa Blay (Puerto Rico PUERTO RICO)
Nicolás Molina (Castillos URUGUAY)
Nicotine (Houston TX)
Night Moves (Minneapolis MN)
No Swoon (Brooklyn NY)
Noga Erez (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
Nordista Freeze (Nashville TN)
Normal Echo (Berlin GERMANY)
Nurrydog (Monterrey MEXICO)
Ohm-I (Brooklyn NY)
Ohmme (Chicago IL)
Otha (Oslo NORWAY)
Otis the Destroyer (Austin TX)
Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)
Ötzi (Oakland CA)
P.E. (Brooklyn NY)
P.H.F (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)
p1nkstar (Tampico TAM)
Painted Zeros (Brooklyn NY)
Paisley Fields (Brooklyn NY)
Pala (Austin TX)
Pale Dian (Austin TX)
Panic Priest (Chicago IL)
Parlor Walls (Brooklyn NY)
Partner (Windsor CANADA)
PASTEL GHOST (Austin TX)
Patiño (Mexico City MEXICO)
Patio (New York NY)
Patrick Sweany (Nashville TN)
Patti (Brooklyn NY)
Paul Benjaman Band (Tulsa OK)
Peanut Butter Wolf (San Jose CA)
Pearl & the Oysters (Gainesville FL)
Pearla (Brooklyn NY)
Peelander-Z (Austin TX)
Pelvis Wrestley (Austin TX)
Persons Of Interest (Ocho Rios JAMAICA)
Petrol Girls (Graz AUSTRIA)
Peyton (Houston TX)
Photay (Woodstock NY)
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (Newcastle Upon Tyne UK-ENGLAND)
Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)
Pinty (London UK-ENGLAND)
Pizzagirl (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)
Pleasure Venom (Austin TX)
PNTHN (Texas TX)
Pocket Sounds (Austin TX)
Poder Fantasma (Santiago CHILE)
Pokey LaFarge (Normal IL)
Pom Pom Squad (Brookyln NY)
PONY (Toronto CANADA)
Poppies (New York NY)
Poppy Jean Crawford (Los Angeles CA)
Porridge Radio (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
Port Juvee (Calgary CANADA)
Portrait XO (Berlin GERMANY)
Portrayal of Guilt (Austin TX)
Primo (Austin TX)
Propain (Houston TX)
Protomartyr (Detroit MI)
Psychic Bloom (Tehran IRAN)
Purple Pilgrims (Coromandel NEW ZEALAND)
Qlowski (Ravenna ITALY)
Queue Queue (Austin TX)
Quichenight (Nashville TN)
Quiet Company (Austin TX)
Quinn Christopherson (Anchorage AK)
Quivers (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
R2BEES (Accra GHANA)
Ramesh (Austin TX)
Randy McGill and Eclectic (Dallas TX)
Ratboys (Chicago IL)
Rattletree (Austin TX)
Raye Zaragoza (Los Angeles CA)
Reb Fountain (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)
Reign (Austin TX)
Rejoicer (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
Reserva Fantasma (San José COSTA RICA)
Richard Spaven (London UK-ENGLAND)
Riders Against the Storm (Austin TX)
Ringo Deathstarr (Austin TX)
Robynn Shayne (Austin TX)
Rollingchild (Atlanta GA)
Roman Clarke (Winnipeg CANADA)
ROOKIE (Chicago IL)
Rosehip Teahouse (Cardiff UK-WALES)
Russian Baths (Brooklyn NY)
Ruth Koleva (Sofia BULGARIA)
Ryder The Eagle (Toulouse FRANCE)
Salt Cathedral (Brooklyn NY)
Sam Doores (New Orleans LA)
Sam Houston & BLK Odyssy (Austin TX)
Samba De La Muerte (Caen FRANCE)
Sammi Lanzetta (Richmond VA)
Sammus (Ithaca NY)
Sammy Brue (Ogden UT)
San Cha (Los Angeles CA)
San Mei (Gold Coast AUSTRALIA)
Sara King (Dallas TX)
Sarah Burton (Toronto CANADA)
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers (Chapel Hill NC)
Sasha & the Valentines (Austin TX)
Sea Moya (Mannheim GERMANY)
Sean Henry (Waterbury CT)
Sebastian Gaskin (Winnipeg CANADA)
Sega Bodega (London UK-ENGLAND)
Sen Morimoto (Chicago IL)
Senay (Long Beach CA)
Shadow Show (Detroit MI)
Shady Nasty (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
Shana Falana (Kingston NY)
Shards (London UK-ENGLAND)
Sharkmuffin (Brooklyn NY)
She Sir (Austin TX)
Shell of a Shell (Nashville TN)
ShitKid (Stockholm SWEDEN)
Shopping (London UK-ENGLAND)
Shormey (Chesapeake VA)
Shreddward (Austin TX)
Shubzilla x Bill Beats (Renton WA)
Shygirl (London UK-ENGLAND)
Sierra Ferrell (Charleston WV)
Sierra León (Tepic MEXICO)
Silver Synthetic (New Orleans LA)
Single Lash (Austin TX)
Siobhan Wilson (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)
SkyBlew (Chapel Hill NC)
Skylar Gudasz (Durham NC)
Slip (Los Angeles CA)
Smock (Brooklyn NY)
Smokey Brights (Seattle WA)
Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Vancouver CANADA)
Soccer Mommy (Nashville TN)
Sofia Macchi (Mexico City MEXICO)
Sofia Talvik (Gothenburg SWEDEN)
Sólveig Matthildur (Reykjavík ICELAND)
Sonoda (Los Angeles CA)
Sophia Shen (Zhangzhou CHINA)
Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
Soriah (Portland OR)
Sorry (London UK-ENGLAND)
SoundMass (Austin TX)
Sour Widows (Bay Area CA)
SpaceWalker & Moon Magic (Sacramento CA)
SPARKLING (Cologne GERMANY)
Spendtime Palace (Costa Mesa CA)
Spirit Ghost (Austin TX)
Squirrel Flower (Boston MA)
Star Parks (Austin TX)
Stefon Osae (Austin TX)
STEPHAN (Charleston SC)
Stephen Clair (Beacon NY)
Strange Ranger (Philadelphia PA)
Student 1 (Inver Grove Heights MN)
Stuyedeyed (Brooklyn NY)
Suburban Living (Philadelphia PA)
Sue Foley (Austin TX)
Sui Zhen (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Sun June (Austin TX)
SUPER THIEF (Austin TX)
Superfónicos (Austin TX)
Surf Rock is Dead (Brooklyn NY)
Surfer Blood (West Palm Beach FL)
Swallow the Rat (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)
Swampmeat Family Band (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)
Sweet Crude (New Orleans LA)
Sweet Spirit (Austin TX)
Swimming With Bears (Austin TX)
SwinGrowers (Palermo ITALY)
SWSH (Los Angeles CA)
Sydney Wright (Snyder TX)
T.R.A.C. (Brooklyn NY)
Tallies (Toronto CANADA)
Tamar Aphek (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
Tamtam (Riyadh SAUDI ARABIA)
Tank Washington (Austin TX)
Tássia Reis (São Paulo BRAZIL)
TC Superstar (Austin TX)
TEDDYTHELEGACY (Austin TX)
Telefon Tel Aviv (Los Angeles CA)
Tenci (Chicago IL)
TENGGER (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Thanya Iyer (Montreal CANADA)
the 4onthefloor (Minneapolis MN)
The Accidentals (Traverse City MI)
The Ansible (Austin TX)
The Aquadolls (Los Angeles CA)
The Bad Man (Minneapolis MN)
The Black Tones (Seattle WA)
The Blind Suns (Angers FRANCE)
The Blowies (Austin TX)
The Bright Light Social Hour (Austin TX)
The Colours That Rise (London UK-ENGLAND)
The Deer (Austin TX)
The Derelicts! (Ernakulam INDIA)
The Electric Mud (Fort Myers FL)
The Exbats (Bisbee AZ)
The fin. (Kobe JAPAN)
The Flytraps (San Clemente CA)
The Foreign Resort (Copenhagen DENMARK)
The Franklin Electric (Montreal CANADA)
The Frights (San Diego CA)
The Ghost Wolves (Austin TX)
The HawtThorns (Los Angeles CA)
The Hunt Sales Memorial (Austin TX)
The Iguanas (New Orleans LA)
The Irons (Austin TX)
The Koreatown Oddity (Los Angeles CA)
The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)
The Muckers (Brooklyn NY)
The Orielles (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
The Paranoyds (Los Angeles CA)
The Philharmonik (Sacramento CA)
The Pinholes (Singapore SINGAPORE)
The Prescriptions (Nashville TN)
The Queendom (Atlanta GA)
The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)
The Shivas (Portland OR)
The Still Tide (Denver CO)
The Talbott Brothers (Imperial NE)
The Underground Youth (Berlin GERMANY)
The Wonder (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
The Yawpers (Denver CO)
Thee Idylls (Los Angeles CA)
Theon Cross (London UK-ENGLAND)
THICK (Brooklyn NY)
Thigh Master (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)
Thin Lear (Queens NY)
Thomas Mudrick (Silverton OR)
Tim Shiel (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)
Timboletti (Essen GERMANY)
Time Zones (San Francisco CA)
Timo Lassy & Teppo Mäkynen (Helsinki FINLAND)
Tino Drima (San Francisco CA)
Tobin Sprout (Leland MI)
Tom West (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)
Tomar and the FCs (Austin TX)
Tomberlin (Los Angeles CA)
Tone Royal (Austin TX)
Topographies (San Francisco CA)
Torae (Brooklyn NY)
Totemo (Tel Aviv ISRAEL)
Tre Burt (Sacramento CA)
Tres Leches (Seattle WA)
Triptides (Los Angeles CA)
Trouble in The Streets (Austin TX)
TSHA (London UK-ENGLAND)
Tugboat Captain (London UK-ENGLAND)
Twin Tribes (Brownsville TX)
Ume (Austin TX)
V.V. Lightbody (Chicago IL)
Van Mary (Austin TX)
Vandoliers (Fort Worth TX)
Vanishing Twin (London UK-ENGLAND)
Velvet Starlings (Los Angeles CA)
Very Rich (Austin TX)
Vex Ruffin (Chino CA)
VOLK (Nashville TN)
Vs Colour (Los Angeles CA)
Waco Brothers (Chicago IL)
Wambura Mitaru (Nairobi KENYA)
Warm Star (Austin TX)
Washer (Brooklyn NY)
Wax Charmer (Los Angeles CA)
Weeping Icon (Brooklyn NY)
Weird Milk (London UK-ENGLAND)
Western Youth (Austin TX)
Wet Dip (Austin TX)
White Denim (Austin TX)
White Hills (New York NY)
WHOOP-Szo (London CANADA)
Why Bonnie (Austin TX)
Wiki (New York NY)
Wiley from Atlanta (Atlanta GA)
William Doyle (Chandlers Ford UK-ENGLAND)
Winter (Los Angeles CA)
Wire (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)
Wire Spine (Vancouver CANADA)
Wordsworth (Brooklyn NY)
Worriers (Brooklyn NY)
Wow (Rome ITALY)
Wreck The System (Riverdale MD)
Xavier Martinex (Cali COLOMBIA)
XCELENCIA (Caguas PUERTO RICO)
Yasmin Williams (Woodbridge VA)
Yemi Alade (Lagos NIGERIA)
You Said Strange (Giverny FRANCE)
Young Mister (Tryon NC)
Yumi Zouma (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)
Zach Winters (Tulsa OK)
Zen Bamboo (Montreal CANADA)
Zenith (Ciudad Juárez MEXICO)
+/- {Plus/Minus} (New York NY)
Diatom Deli – Photo by Casey Pierce