SXSW is excited to present a full day of college music industry-focused programming for 2020 on Saturday, March 21.

Forward-focused discussions will include the state of college and community radio, and its critical place within current broadcasting and new music landscapes.

On the same day, the SXSW Music Festival will present a College Music Day Stage showcasing some of the most anticipated new music on college radio.

As part of this programming, we are awarding a limited number of complimentary SXSW 2020 Music Badges to college radio stations! Learn more about the application criteria and submit your application now through Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Apply Now

We also encourage students involved in college media to apply for a press credential. Student publications approved for press credentials will receive SXSW Music Badges and camera tags for the event through Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Enrolled non-media students are eligible to purchase a SXSW Music Badge at a discounted student rate.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience this programming at SXSW 2020, where College Media and the Music Industry come together. For any questions about this College Music Day programming, please reach out to collegemusic@sxsw.com.