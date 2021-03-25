Every year, thousands gather to witness the newest talent in music at the SXSW Music Festival. It is an experience that marks stand-out up-and-comers as stars and inspires music lovers from far and wide. For SXSW Online 2021, live showcases were delivered straight from the artists’ home countries to you.

SXSW Online set the stage for a one-of-a-kind music experience with live showcases presented across the globe in some unusual, as well as iconic, settings including a Taoist temple; a cable car in Norway; a Los Angeles freeway overpass; the legendary Abbey Road Studios; Australian bush backyards; a café-floriculture in Brazil; the historic Leith Theatre in Scotland; Austin hometown favorites Hotel Vegas and Empire Control Room & Garage; and beyond.

For 2021 registrants, there’s still time to catch something you missed or rewatch your favorites. Check out our post-event on demand content for a listing of select Music Festival showcases and other SXSW Online programming available through April 18 via our online event platform and Connected TV apps. Stay tuned to SXSW News and our YouTube channel for event recaps and more in the coming month.

Turn It Up

The 2021 slate of Showcasing Artists features a diverse range of acts from around the globe, including Mexican singer and actress Ximena Sariñana; AC/DC-worshipping, Aussie garage-punks The Chats; rising Okinowan MC Awich; 7-piece London buzz band Black Country, New Road; Indigo Sparke, whose haunting Adrienne Lenker-produced desert folk debut LP is out this February on Sacred Bones; NYC’s feedback-embracing guitar annihilators A Place to Bury Strangers; quirk punks Squid on the eve of their forthcoming Warp Records debut album Y; sugary Indonesian indie jangle-pop trio Grrrl Gang; rising Spanish-Cuban Latin pop sensation Samantha Sanchez; and more.

Journey across countries and genres represented at the 2021 SXSW Music Festival with our official playlists to continue your 2021 SXSW discovery and jamming.

Stream our Official SXSW 2021 Playlist, On the SX Stereo: New Release Playlist, and peruse our Official Music Videos Playlist.

Jump to Playlists

Stay Tuned for SXSW 2022

Following the recent announcement of SXSW 2022 dates, we will also be opening up 2022 participation opportunities this summer including PanelPicker®, Film Festival submissions, Music Festival applications, and more. Stay tuned!

For the latest event updates, subscribe to SXSW newsletters and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.