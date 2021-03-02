M for Montreal at SXSW Online 2021 - Photo by Camille Drouin-Gladu

 

Caution: Fresh Artists Ahead

Get to Know SXSW Online 2021 Showcasing Artists

By Hailey Hess

03/2/2021

Music


Every year, thousands gather to witness the newest talent in music at South By Southwest. It is an experience that marks stand-out up-and-comers as stars and inspires fans from far and wide. This year, we are bringing live showcases to you – so buckle up because boy do we have some treats.

As a part of SXSW Online, passholders will have the opportunity to witness a one-of-a-kind experience with music showcases, presented directly from the artists’ home countries. Many have been inspired to choose some unusual, as well as iconic, settings for their showcases including a Taoist temple, a machine factory and an indoor shrimp fishing spot in Taiwan, a cable car in Norway, a Los Angeles freeway overpass, Abbey Road Studios and the 606 Club in London, the historic Leith Theatre in Scotland, suburban and bush backyards across Australia, a café-floriculture in Brazil, The Powerstation in New Zealand and Austin hometown favorites Hotel Vegas and Empire Control Room & Garage.

So far, the 2021 slate of Showcasing Artists include a diverse range of artists from around the globe, including Mexican singer and actress Ximena Sariñana; AC/DC-worshipping, Aussie garage-punks The Chats; rising Okinowan MC Awich; 7-piece London buzz band Black Country, New Road; Indigo Sparke, whose haunting Adrienne Lenker-produced desert folk debut LP is out this February on Sacred Bones; NYC’s feedback-embracing guitar annihilators A Place to Bury Strangers; quirk punks Squid on the eve of their forthcoming Warp Records debut album Y; sugary Indonesian indie jangle-pop trio Grrrl Gang; rising Spanish-Cuban Latin pop sensation Samantha Sanchez; and more.

Per usual, the number of artists, countries, and genres represented at the SXSW Music Festival is equally as stimulating as it is daunting. We are here to help. Below are some ways to get a head start on finding your favorites among this year’s artists. Stream our Official SXSW 2021 Playlist, On the SX Stereo: New Release Playlist, and peruse our Official Music Videos Playlist until we see you online March 16-20.

Official SXSW Online 2021 Playlist

The future of new music will be showcased at SXSW Online 2021. Listen to artists from all over the globe and discover new favorites on our Official SXSW Online 2021 Playlist.

Official Playlist

On the SX Stereo

If you don’t know where to start, our New Release playlist will highlight fresh music from 2021 Showcasing artists and alumni each week. This is a bite-sized selection of songs for your drive to work, to share with a friend, or to dip your toes into the pool of genres and artists from all over the world.

On the SX Stereo

Official Showcasing Artist Music Videos

Get a teaser for what’s to come this year online while you watch artists do their thing on our Music Video YouTube playlist.

Samantha Sanchez

Be a Part of SXSW Online 2021

 

Register for SXSW Online today! In addition to the Music Festival Showcases, passholders also have access to the full range of content available during SXSW Online including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, Networking Meet Ups, Film Festival Screenings, Comedy Festival Showcases, Online Exhibitions, and Professional Development.

$149 SXSW Online Passes Nearly Sold Out

