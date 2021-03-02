Caution: Fresh Artists Ahead

Every year, thousands gather to witness the newest talent in music at South By Southwest. It is an experience that marks stand-out up-and-comers as stars and inspires fans from far and wide. This year, we are bringing live showcases to you – so buckle up because boy do we have some treats.

As a part of SXSW Online, passholders will have the opportunity to witness a one-of-a-kind experience with music showcases, presented directly from the artists’ home countries. Many have been inspired to choose some unusual, as well as iconic, settings for their showcases including a Taoist temple, a machine factory and an indoor shrimp fishing spot in Taiwan, a cable car in Norway, a Los Angeles freeway overpass, Abbey Road Studios and the 606 Club in London, the historic Leith Theatre in Scotland, suburban and bush backyards across Australia, a café-floriculture in Brazil, The Powerstation in New Zealand and Austin hometown favorites Hotel Vegas and Empire Control Room & Garage.

So far, the 2021 slate of Showcasing Artists include a diverse range of artists from around the globe, including Mexican singer and actress Ximena Sariñana; AC/DC-worshipping, Aussie garage-punks The Chats; rising Okinowan MC Awich; 7-piece London buzz band Black Country, New Road; Indigo Sparke, whose haunting Adrienne Lenker-produced desert folk debut LP is out this February on Sacred Bones; NYC’s feedback-embracing guitar annihilators A Place to Bury Strangers; quirk punks Squid on the eve of their forthcoming Warp Records debut album Y; sugary Indonesian indie jangle-pop trio Grrrl Gang; rising Spanish-Cuban Latin pop sensation Samantha Sanchez; and more.

Per usual, the number of artists, countries, and genres represented at the SXSW Music Festival is equally as stimulating as it is daunting. We are here to help. Below are some ways to get a head start on finding your favorites among this year’s artists. Stream our Official SXSW 2021 Playlist, On the SX Stereo: New Release Playlist, and peruse our Official Music Videos Playlist until we see you online March 16-20.