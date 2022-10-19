It's that time of the SX season and we're reeling to show y'all the first round of Showcasing Artists set to perform at the 2023 SXSW Music Festival from March 13-18.

Today's announcement gives you a sneak peek of what's to come at SXSW with over 190 artists from around the world, ranging from up-and-comers to veterans, with hundreds more yet to come.

“This first small reveal is just a taste of what you can expect at SXSW 2023. You’ll find everything you’ve come to expect at SXSW from rising hip-hop stars, buzzy indie-rock acts, and Latin pop to the latest from the British underground jazz scene, all sitting nicely next to things you never thought could have existed - a beatboxing Japanese Zen Buddhist monk and a punk-embracing marimba group from Mexico, for example. We couldn’t be more excited to show these amazing artists to the world, and to experience them with you in March.” - James Minor, VP of SXSW Music Festival

Def Jam’s Armani White leads the charge, hot off the success of his viral single “Billie Eilish” alongside Brooklyn rapstress Lola Brooke.

Former Calle 13 singer iLe returns to SXSW with a Grammy and an impressive list of collabs (Bad Bunny, Residente, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Ñengo Flow, Adrian Quesada) under her belt.

From South Korea, rapper Beenzino makes his SXSW premier, while underground hip-hop collective Balming Tiger, who’s latest single features RM of BTS, return with their whole crew in tow.

Beloved English band The Orielles make their long-awaited SXSW debut on the back of a brand new double album inspired by Brian Eno’s Oblique Strategies cards, and Welsh Glassnote signing Edie Bens brings her infectious country-tinged indie-pop for her first stateside appearance.

One of the year’s buzziest artists, LA-based spill tab, is a fashionable French-Korean singer/songwriter who has already played shows for the likes of Hermés and YSL.

British jazz collective and host of South London’s most talked-about club night, Steam Down will be bringing their raucous vibes to America for the first time to show everyone what all the excitement is about.

Chaotic Japanese punks and SXSW faves Otoboke Beaver return after a sold-out full US tour.

A few of this year’s showcase presenters include Anniversary Group, Atomic Music Group, Athens in Austin, British Music Embassy, Don Giovanni Records, Fire Records, FOCUS Wales, Gorilla vs Bear, Jazz re:freshed Outernational, Pop Montreal, M for Montreal, Music From Ireland, New West Records, Space Agency, and Wide Days Scotland.

Prep for SXSW Music Fest Starts Now

We know you can't wait for March to come around, but let's get to know this year's Showcasing Artists:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music

on Spotify and Apple Music Explore the SXSW 2023 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

Dive into the list of newly-announced Music Festival Showcasing Artists below. Make sure you register early for SXSW 2023 to catch these bands live along with the many discovery opportunities SX offers including conference sessions, screenings, exhibitions, networking, and beyond. See you in March!

2023 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

250 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Albertine Sarges (Berlin GERMANY)

Algiers (Atlanta GA)

Alien Tango (London UK-ENGLAND)

Amber Arcades (Utrecht NETHERLANDS)

Anna Salman (Lahore PAKISTAN)

Ariel & The Culture (Dallas TX)

Armani White (Philadelphia PA)

ASHY (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND) Automelodi (Montreal CANADA)

Avalanche Party (Middlesbrough UK-ENGLAND)

Baby; Baby: Explores the Reasons Why That Gum is Still on the Sidewalk (Providence RI)

Balimaya Project (London UK-ENGLAND)

Balming Tiger (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Beatenberg (Cape Town SOUTH AFRICA)

Been Stellar (Brooklyn NY)

Beenzino (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Being Dead (Austin TX)

Beverly Kills (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Bibi Club (Montreal CANADA)

Big Bill (Austin TX)

BIRTHH (Florence ITALY)

bj wnjn (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Blondshell (Los Angeles CA)

Bloomsday (Brooklyn NY)

Bones and Jones (Geelong AUSTRALIA)

Brighde Chaimbeul (Isle Of Skye UK-SCOTLAND)

Cafuné (Brooklyn NY)

Cailin Russo (San Diego CA)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

The Chairs (Taiwan TAIWAN)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Chiiild (Montreal CANADA)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

CHROMA (Pontypridd UK-WALES)

Coach Party (Newport UK-ENGLAND)

Colin Gilmore (Austin TX)

Constant Follower (Stirling UK-SCOTLAND)

Crawlers (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Criibaby (San Francisco CA)

Darling West (Oslo NORWAY)

Data Animal (Berlin GERMANY)

Dead Gowns (Portland ME)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Death And Vanilla (Malmö SWEDEN)

Demob Happy (Newcastle Upon Tyne UK-ENGLAND)

Die Spitz (Austin TX)

Disq (Madison WI)

DoomCannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dream, Ivory (Lake Elsinore CA)

DYGL (Tokyo JAPAN)

Edie Bens (Swansea UK-WALES)

ena mori (Parañque PHILIPPINES)

Exit Kid (London UK-ENGLAND)

Far Caspian (Enniskillen IRELAND)

Fat Tony (Houston TX)

Flowerkid (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

foamboy (Portland OR)

Folly Group (London UK-ENGLAND)

Foyer Red (Brooklyn NY)

Fragile Rock (Austin TX)

fuvk (Austin TX)

Germein (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Ghouljaboy (Jerez SPAIN)

GHUM (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ginevra Nervi (Rome ITALY)

Gloria de Oliveira (Berlin GERMANY)

Godcaster (New York NY)

The Golden Dregs (London UK-ENGLAND)

Grace Pettis (Nashville TN)

Great Gable (Perth AUSTRALIA)

HARU NEMURI (Yokohama JAPAN)

Hayley Warner (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Helen Ganya (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Her Skin (Modena ITALY)

Hope (Berlin GERMANY)

Housewife (Toronto CANADA)

Iguana Death Cult (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

iLe (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Immaterial Possession (Athens GA)

Izzy Heltai (Boston MA)

Jad Fair and The Placebos (Austin TX)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

James and the Cold Gun (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Jane Weaver (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Jazz re:freshed DJ's (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jealous (Berlin GERMANY)

Jeannel (Berlin GERMANY)

Jembaa Groove (Berlin GERMANY)

JessB (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

JESSWAR (Gold Coast AUSTRALIA)

JEVERSON (Nashville TN)

Jobber (Brooklyn NY)

Julie Doiron (Memramcook CANADA)

Julie Odell (New Orleans LA)

Kalush Orchestra (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Kidd Kenn (Chicago IL)

Kiwi Jr. (Toronto CANADA)

Knifeplay (Philadelphia PA)

Krooked Kings (Salt Lake City UT)

Kym Register (Loamlands) (Durham NC)

Ladaniva (Lille FRANCE)

layzi (Boston MA)

Le Couleur (Montreal CANADA)

Lee Bains + The Glory Fires (Birmingham AL)

Leesuho (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lemonade Shoelace (Newcastle UK-N. IRELAND)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults (Austin TX)

Living Hour (Winnipeg CANADA)

Lola Brooke (Brooklyn NY)

The Lounge Society (Hebden Bridge UK-ENGLAND)

MANE (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Marina Allen (Los Angeles CA)

Max Cooper (London UK-ENGLAND)

Medium Build (Anchorage AK)

Meltt (Vancouver CANADA)

M(h)aol (Dublin IRELAND)

Mightmare (Chapel Hill NC)

milk. (Dublin IRELAND)

modernlove (Drogheda IRELAND)

Moritz Fasbender (Leipzig GERMANY)

MOSES (London UK-ENGLAND)

Mudd the student (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

mui zyu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Mynolia (Berlin GERMANY)

Nadeem Din-Gabisi (London UK-ENGLAND)

NEMOPHILA (Tokyo JAPAN)

N'famady Kouyaté (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Nisa (Brooklyn NY)

NTsKi (Kyoto JAPAN)

Núria Graham (Vic SPAIN)

Omega Sapien (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Orchestra Gold (Oakland CA)

The Orielles (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Orions Belte (Oslo NORWAY)

Otoboke Beaver (Kyoto JAPAN)

Paisley Fields (Brooklyn NY)

Panic Shack (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Pearla (Brooklyn NY)

Pickle Darling (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (Newcastle Upon Tyne UK-ENGLAND)

Plàsi (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Plattenbau (Berlin GERMANY)

poolblood (Toronto CANADA)

Poster Paints (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Quarters of Change (New York NY)

Red Rum Club (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Rett Madison (Los Angeles CA)

Ric Wilson (Chicago IL)

Robocobra Quartet (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Ron Gallo (Philadelphia PA)

Rosie Darling (Boston MA)

RVG (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Saloon Dion (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

San Saba County (Austin TX)

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (Chapel Hill NC)

Scorey (Syracuse NY)

Sea Lemon (Seattle WA)

Sego (Los Angeles CA)

Shadow Show (Detroit MI)

Sid Simons (Brooklyn NY)

Silverbacks (Dublin IRELAND)

Smut (Chicago IL)

Snøw (Salem MA)

Somebody's Child (Dublin IRELAND)

Son Rompe Pera (Naucalpan MEXICO)

Sophia Galaté (Los Angeles CA)

SPARKLING (Cologne GERMANY)

spill tab (Los Angeles CA)

Steam Down (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sug Daniels (Philadelphia PA)

Sweet Pill (Philadelphia PA)

Tamzene (Cromarty UK-ENGLAND)

TC Superstar (Austin TX)

Teenage Halloween (Asbury Park NJ)

Thanya Iyer (Montreal CANADA)

Thao (Oakland CA)

TmbaTa Orchestra (Yerevan ARMENIA)

Tomato Flower (Baltimore MD)

The Trials of Cato (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Tribe Mafia (Austin TX)

The Vices (Groningen NETHERLANDS)

Vox Rea (Vancouver CANADA)

The Wandering Hearts (London UK-ENGLAND)

Warm Human (Chicago IL)

Why Bonnie (Austin TX)

Wynona Bleach (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Yazmin Lacey (London UK-ENGLAND)

Yogetsu Akasaka (Setagaya-Ku JAPAN)

Your Grandparents (Los Angeles CA)

To stay up-to-date on the latest SXSW coverage including artist highlights and upcoming announcements, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.