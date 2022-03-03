SXSW 2022 marks the very first Song Exploder Stage at SXSW, featuring live sets from some of today’s most innovative and creative artists, including Perfume Genius, Kimbra, Fly Anakin, Sarah Kinsley, and Jenny Owen Youngs. As host of this special event at SXSW 2022, Hrishikesh Hirway – host and creator of the acclaimed podcast part of Radiotopia from PRX and Netflix original series Song Exploder will also converse with each artist about the story behind one of the songs in their sets.

The Song Exploder Stage at SXSW will take place on Wednesday, March 16 at the Central Presbyterian Church in Austin, Texas. Doors will open at 6:30pm CT for the event beginning at 7pm CT.

“This is going to be a special evening with incredible artists from all different genres, but who are all pushing creative boundaries,” said Hirway. “I’m excited to share this event at this beautiful venue with artists I admire, and who represent the spirit of the show. ”

Song Exploder is a podcast where musicians take apart their songs, and piece by piece, tell the story of how they were made. Each episode features an artist discussing a song of theirs, breaking down the sounds and ideas that went into the writing and recording. Celebrated as “warm, deep, and illuminating” by The New Yorker and as “probably the best use of the podcast format ever” by Vulture, The New York Times praised Song Exploder as “a show filled with serious lines of honesty, cinematic production, and peeks inside the creative process.”

Hirway will also perform at SXSW 2022 on March 15 at 10pm at St. David’s Bethel Hall, kicking off a tour of his own new music. In addition, Hirway’s music film Between There and Here (feat. Yo-Yo Ma) will screen in person at the festival on March 14 and March 17, and online on March 15.

SXSW Platinum and Music Badges receive primary access to these events. Interactive Badges, Film Badges, and Music Festival Wristbands receive secondary access. Entry is subject to venue capacity.

Media sponsorship for the Song Exploder Stage at SXSW is provided by Odoo.

