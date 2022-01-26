We are kicking off the new year with our bulkiest announcement yet for the SXSW 2022 Music Festival. Get to know the 300+ new Showcasing Artists from around the world joining our already stellar lineup of performances set for this March.
Some acts you won’t want to miss include Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, who will be performing at SXSW just days away from the release of their highly anticipated Domino Records-issued debut LP; the pop-leaning vocal loop experimentations of Madison McFerrin; bubble grunge babe Pom Pom Squad; and South African “Queen of Gqom” Moonchild Sanelly.
We can’t wait to properly groove with legendary 1970s British funk group Cymande, who is to thank for samples featured in music by the Fugees, Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, EPMD, The KLF, Sugarhill Gang, and more; make a ruckus with South Korean underground hip hop collective Balming Tiger; vibe with up-and-coming New Jersey rapper Chris Patrick; get down with local Austin blues shredder Jackie Venson; and bask in the lush folk-pop of New York’s Cassandra Jenkins.
From the Golden State, we have Sloppy Jane bringing us avant-garde chamber pop; Finnish-American singer-songwriter Miki Ratsula; and on the rise reggaeton singer La Doña.
Along with live showcases across Austin, we are excited to host SXSW Online-exclusive performances with artists such as Shonen Knife, Elephant Gym, Fake Gentle, Mong Tong, Olivia Tsao, and Sorry Youth, to name a few. SXSW Online is open to all SXSW Badges and features music performances, film screenings, Conference sessions, and more. If you can’t join us IRL, check out our Online Pass.
Tune In
With so many artists, where do you start? Here are some ways to explore the 2022 Music Festival lineup:
- Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music
- Explore the SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube
- Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list for SXSW 2022
2022 SXSW Showcasing Artists
* Denotes an online-exclusive performance
Adrian Daniel (Brooklyn NY)
AKEEM Music (Porto Alegre BRAZIL)
Albi X (Cologne GERMANY)
alexalone (Austin TX)
Alisa Amador (Cambridge MA)
Amra (Ulaanbaatar MONGOLIA)
Andrew Sa (Chicago IL)
Andy Jenkins (Richmond VA)
Angel Cintron (San Antonio TX)
Annie DiRusso (Croton on Hudson NY)
Annika Bennett (Los Angeles CA)
Argonaut & Wasp (New York NY)
ATALHOS (São Paulo BRAZIL)
Atlas Maior (Austin TX)
Attalie (Kinshasa CONGO, THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE)
BabiBoi (Austin TX)
Baby Kahlo (Baltimore MD)
Bairi (Hershey PA)
Balming Tiger (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Band of Bastards (Austin TX)
Barrie (Brookyln NY)
Beatnik Bandits (Austin TX)
BeBe Deluxe (Jacksonville FL)
Begonia (Winnipeg MB)
Belen Cuturi (Montevideo URUGUAY)
Ber (Bemidji MN)
Best Move (Sacramento CA)
Big Joanie (London UK-ENGLAND)
Big Wy’s Brass Band (Rollingwood TX)
Billy Star (Dallas TX)
BIVOLT (São Paulo BRAZIL)
Blackwater Brass (Ocean Springs MS)
Blato Zlato (New Orleans LA)
Blvck Hippie (Memphis TN)
BÖNDBREAKR (Austin TX)
bottoms (Brooklyn NY)
Bourgeois Mystics (Austin TX)
Branson Anderson (Logandale UT)
Bridget Rian (Nashville TN)
Buffalo Rose (Pittsburgh PA)
Calliope Musicals (Austin TX)
Cara Hammond (London UK-ENGLAND)
Cartel Madras (Calgary AB)
Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun (Tulsa OK)
CasinoATX (Austin TX)
Cassandra Jenkins (New York NY)
catchtwentytwo (Miami FL)
Caution (Washington DC)
Ceramic Animal (Doylestown PA)
ChihiroYamazaki +ROUTE14band (Kawasaki JAPAN)
Choses Sauvages (Montreal QC)
Chris Berardo (Silvermine CT)
Chris Patrick (East Orange NJ)
Christopher Royal King & Nico Rosenberg (Los Angeles CA)
CIFIKA (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Collapsing Stars (Minneapolis MN)
Coogie (Daejeon SOUTH KOREA)
Corduroy Egg (Los Angeles CA)
Coyle Girelli (New York NY)
Crows (London UK-ENGLAND)
Cymande (London UK-ENGLAND)
Daisha McBride (Nashville TN)
Damien McFly (Padova ITALY)
DANA (Columbus OH)
Dani Larkin (Belfast IRELAND)
Darden Smith (Austin TX)
Darkbird (Austin TX)
David Shabani (Austin TX)
Deau Eyes (Richmond VA)
Debbie Sings (Copenhagen DENMARK)
Density512 (Austin TX)
DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
DJ Five Venoms (Miami FL)
DJ Hol Up (New Rochelle NY)
* DJ QuestionMark (Taipei TAIWAN)
DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Dominican Jay (Austin TX)
Dustin Welch (Lockhart TX)
Eamon McGrath (Toronto ON)
Eddie Clendening (Las Vegas NV)
EDICA+ (Corpus Christi TX)
Ehsan Matoori / Borderless Band (Dallas TX)
El Dusty (Corpus Christi TX)
* Elephant Gym (Kaohsiung TAIWAN)
Elis Paprika (Guadalajara MEXICO)
Eliza Shaddad (Cornwall UK-ENGLAND)
Ella Ella (Austin TX)
Elujay (Oakland CA)
Emmett Mulrooney (Milwaukee WI)
Eyelid Kid (Austin TX)
Fabiola Roudha (Guatemala City GUATEMALA)
Fake Fruit (San Francisco CA)
* Fake Gentle (Chengdu CHINA)
fanclubwallet (Ottawa ON)
Faux Real (Paris FRANCE)
Felecia Cruz (Glen Cove NY)
Finn Matthews (Los Angeles CA)
FLWRSHRK (The Bronx NY)
Fly Anakin (Richmond VA)
Flyjack (Austin TX)
FlySiifu (Los Angeles CA)
Forty Feet Tall (Los Angeles CA)
Free Radicals (Houston TX)
Freetown Collective (Belmont TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)
Fuck Money (Austin TX)
Gabriel Gonti (Sao Paulo BRAZIL)
Ginger Root (Los Angeles CA)
Girl Dick (New York NY)
Goldy (Santa Barbara CA)
GOODING (Nashville TN)
Grant Pavol (Philadelphia PA)
Grey DeLisle (Los Angeles CA)
Half Gringa (Chicago IL)
Hamond (Houston TX)
Hannah Jadagu (Mesquite TX)
Harleighblu (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)
Henry Hall (Los Angeles CA)
HINO (Tepic MEXICO)
Holy Boy (Los Angeles CA)
House of Lepore (Austin TX)
Housekeys (New York NY)
HOWLING STAR (Atlanta GA)
IAN SWEET (Los Angeles CA)
Icaro del Sol (Santiago CHILE)
Indrajit Banerjee (Austin TX)
Jack Gray (Mackay AUSTRALIA)
Jackie Venson (Austin TX)
Jane Leo (Austin TX)
Jay Wile (San Antonio TX)
Jeffrey Silverstein (Portland OR)
Jemere Morgan (Atlanta GA)
Jimmy October (Sangre Grande TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)
Jinsang (Los Angeles CA)
John Moods (Berlin GERMANY)
John-Robert (Edinburg VA)
Johnny Aries (of the Drums) (Margate UK-ENGLAND)
Johnny Chops (Austin TX)
Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)
Josh Savage (Berlin UK-ENGLAND)
Julie Odell (New Orleans LA)
Kaien Cruz (Pietermaritzburg SOUTH AFRICA)
KALI (Los Angeles CA)
Kalpee (Chaguanas TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)
Kansado (New York NY)
Karen Jonas (Fredericksburg VA)
Kathy McCarty (Austin TX)
Katie Toupin (Louisville KY)
kelz (Westminster CA)
Kevin Daniel (Asheville NC)
Kiltro (Denver CO)
Klein Zage (Hudson NY)
Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)
La Paloma (Madrid SPAIN)
Lachi (New York NY)
Larkins (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)
LAUNDRY DAY (New York City NY)
Leesuho (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Lesibu Grand (Atlanta GA)
Lex Records (London UK-ENGLAND)
Liah Alonso (San Miguel De Allende MEXICO)
Liam Kazar (Chicago IL)
Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Lilly Aviana (Houston TX)
Lizzie and The Makers (Brooklyn NY)
Lola Brooke (Brooklyn NY)
* Lolita No.18 (Tokyo JAPAN)
Los Nasdrovia (Nogales MEXICO)
Madison McFerrin (Brooklyn NY)
Magi Merlin (Montreal QC)
Magna Carda (Austin TX)
Mahealane (Los Angeles CA)
Mass Minor (Austin TX)
MAVICA (Madrid SPAIN)
May Rio (New York NY)
MC Bravado (Baltimore MD)
Mélat (Austin TX)
Mercy Bell (Nashville TN)
MEYY (Brussels BELGIUM)
Michael Bernard Fitzgerald (Calgary AB)
Miggy & Tje (Austin TX)
Mikey Erg (Old Bridge NJ)
Miki Ratsula (Santa Ana CA)
* MILDEW (Beijing CHINA)
Miller Campbell (Seattle WA)
Minimal Schlager (Berlin GERMANY)
Minor Moon (Chicago IL)
Miro Shot (London UK-ENGLAND)
Mitch Davis (Montreal QC)
Mo Lowda & The Humble (Philadelphia PA)
* Mong Tong (Taipei TAIWAN)
Moody Banks (Los Angeles CA)
Moon Kissed (New York NY)
Moonchild Sanelly (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)
Moris Blak (Boston MA)
Morris Mills (Chicago IL)
Motenko (Austin TX)
MR. HE (Brooklyn NY)
Mudd the student (Busan SOUTH KOREA)
musclecars (Brooklyn NY)
Mz Neon (New York NY)
NAGAVALLI (Austin TX)
Naima Bock (London UK-ENGLAND)
Nana Grizol (Athens GA)
Nanna.B (Copenhagen DENMARK)
Nari (San Pablo CA)
Nathan Graham (Chicago IL)
Neblinna (Maracaibo VENEZUELA)
Olivia Kaplan (Los Angeles CA)
* Olivia Tsao (Tainan TAIWAN)
Omega Sapien (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Order of the Static Temple (Bozeman MT)
Orestes Gomez (Mexico City MEXICO)
Palmasur (Puebla MEXICO)
Panchiko (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)
Panic Priest (Chicago IL)
Papazian (Beirut LEBANON)
Park Jiha (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Pat Byrne (Borris IRELAND)
Paupière (Montréal QC)
Peelander-Z (Austin TX)
Pet Deaths (London UK-ENGLAND)
* Petty Booka (Tokyo JAPAN)
Pillow Queens (Dublin IRELAND)
Planet Giza (Montreal QC)
Pom Pom Squad (Brooklyn NY)
Primo the Alien (Austin TX)
* PUNX (Beijing CHINA)
Puta Kahlo (El Paso TX)
QUANNA (Savannah GA)
Queralt Lahoz (Barcelona SPAIN)
RADS Krusaders (Houston TX)
Ragamuffs (Honolulu HI)
Rosie Darling (Canton MA)
Runnner (Los Angeles CA)
S. Raekwon (New York NY)
S.C.A.B. (Ridgewood NY)
S.G. Goodman (Hickman KY)
Sabrina Song (Brooklyn NY)
Sada Baby (Detroit MI)
Sadurn (Philadelphia PA)
Salem Ofax (El Paso TX)
Sam Doores (New Orleans LA)
Sam Johnston (Nashville TN)
San Saba County (Austin TX)
Seratones (Shreveport LA)
Shell of a Shell (Nashville TN)
* Shonen Knife (Osaka JAPAN)
Shooks (Austin TX)
Sierra León (Tepic MEXICO)
Sister Ray (Edmonton ON)
* Sleeping Brain (Taipei TAIWAN)
Sloppy Jane (Los Angeles CA)
Snõõper (Nashville TN)
Sofia Macchi (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)
sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
* Sorry Youth (Taipei TAIWAN)
Soulfiya (Galveston TX)
Speckled Bird (Florence AL)
Spencer Hoffman (Los Angeles CA)
Spiritual Cramp (San Francisco CA)
SpivOberta (Dobropillia UKRAINE)
Steele FC (New York NY)
Stereo Jane (Los Angeles CA)
Steve Gunn (Brooklyn NY)
Stone Cold Jzzle (New Orleans LA)
Stop the Presses (Brooklyn NY)
Susannah Joffe (Austin TX)
SUSS (New York NY)
* Taiga (Chengdu CHINA)
Tami Neilson (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)
Teddy and the Rough Riders (Nashville TN)
Tetractys New Music (Austin TX)
Tettix Hexer (Copenhagen DENMARK)
The Dream Syndicate – The Days of Wine & Roses 40th Anniversary (New York NY)
The Heavy Hours (Cincinnati OH)
The Kernal (Jackson TN)
The LYONZ (Montreal QC)
The Slaps (Lexington KY)
The Suffers (Houston TX)
The Velveteins (Edmonton AB)
The Western Express (Austin TX)
THEakasha (Jersey City NJ)
Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra (Queens Village NY)
Tim Arnold (London UK-ENGLAND)
* Tokyo Shoki Syodo (Tokyo JAPAN)
TÖME (Toronto ON)
tomppabeats (Helsinki FINLAND)
TONE (London UK-ENGLAND)
Ural Thomas and the Pain (Portland OR)
URCHN (Los Angeles CA)
User Unauthorized (Austin TX)
Virgen Maria (Madrid SPAIN)
Voka Gentle (London UK-ENGLAND)
waveform (Monroe CT)
Wet Leg (Isle of Wight UK-ENGLAND)
William Harries Graham (Austin TX)
wnjn (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)
Wolf Eyes (Pontiac MI)
Woo (우원재) (Gyeongju SOUTH KOREA)
Ximbo (México City MEXICO)
YAYOI DAIMON (Osaka JAPAN)
Yung D3mz (Accra GHANA)
YUNGMORPHEUS (Miami FL)
