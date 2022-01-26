We are kicking off the new year with our bulkiest announcement yet for the SXSW 2022 Music Festival. Get to know the 300+ new Showcasing Artists from around the world joining our already stellar lineup of performances set for this March.

Some acts you won’t want to miss include Isle of Wight’s Wet Leg, who will be performing at SXSW just days away from the release of their highly anticipated Domino Records-issued debut LP; the pop-leaning vocal loop experimentations of Madison McFerrin; bubble grunge babe Pom Pom Squad; and South African “Queen of Gqom” Moonchild Sanelly.

We can’t wait to properly groove with legendary 1970s British funk group Cymande, who is to thank for samples featured in music by the Fugees, Wu-Tang Clan, De La Soul, EPMD, The KLF, Sugarhill Gang, and more; make a ruckus with South Korean underground hip hop collective Balming Tiger; vibe with up-and-coming New Jersey rapper Chris Patrick; get down with local Austin blues shredder Jackie Venson; and bask in the lush folk-pop of New York’s Cassandra Jenkins.

From the Golden State, we have Sloppy Jane bringing us avant-garde chamber pop; Finnish-American singer-songwriter Miki Ratsula; and on the rise reggaeton singer La Doña.

Along with live showcases across Austin, we are excited to host SXSW Online-exclusive performances with artists such as Shonen Knife, Elephant Gym, Fake Gentle, Mong Tong, Olivia Tsao, and Sorry Youth, to name a few. SXSW Online is open to all SXSW Badges and features music performances, film screenings, Conference sessions, and more. If you can’t join us IRL, check out our Online Pass.

Tune In

With so many artists, where do you start? Here are some ways to explore the 2022 Music Festival lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2022 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music

on Spotify and Apple Music Explore the SXSW 2022 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list for SXSW 2022

2022 SXSW Showcasing Artists

* Denotes an online-exclusive performance









Everything subject to change.

View 2022 Artists Schedule

See You There

Join us for the ultimate live music experience this March in Austin, TX and online. Register to attend to secure your spot and don’t forget to check out all of our programming for SXSW 2022 Conference, Film Festival and beyond on the SXSW Schedule.

