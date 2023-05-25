DJ PAUL Presented by Beer n Tacos - Photo by Chia-Hsien Hu

 

Beer n Tacos at SXSW 2023

The Atlanta Party Promoters in Austin, TX

By Julia Pinto

05/25/2023

Music


The SXSW Music Festival’s lineup is one of the most remarkable aspects of the event. Showcasing an impressive range of genres and artists from all over, there's something for everyone’s musical palate. Each March, the festival strives to provide a platform for both established acts and up-and-coming talents from a wide array of backgrounds. Dive into the captivating world of the Beer n Tacos Showcase from SXSW 2023 and explore the culture of hip-hop, rap, and trap.

Some regard Beer n Tacos as a movement of the Atlanta hip-hop scene. The legendary party promoters not only shine light on artists but they move the culture forward. The hip-hop scene in Atlanta boomed in the late 90s and it has been on the rise since then. Setting influences across the music industry, this SXSW Official Showcase gives you a taste of what the genre has to offer.

On March 18, 2023, the Parish stage in Austin, TX featured legends like Kid Capri, DJ Drama, and DJ PAUL as well as buzzing acts like Erica Banks, That Mexican OT, and Conway the Machine. Scroll through and learn more about the Showcasing Artists worth adding to your queue from the Beer n Tacos SXSW Official Showcase.

Kodie Shane

From the mix of Atlantan of talent, Kodie Shane is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Her music often explores themes of love, heartbreak, and self- confidence and she’s known for her unique and eclectic style, which blends elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop music.

Kodie Shane Presented by Beer n Tacos - Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Conway The Machine

The Buffalo, New York native has a reputation of authenticity and grit, punctuated with bars that have transferred from the muddy waters of the streets into the mainstream. Conway the Machine has carved a lane for himself that most won’t dare travel and he remains one of rap’s most prolific lyricists and curators of cutthroat bangers.

Conway the Machine Presented by Beer n Tacos - Photo by Chia-Hsien Hu

Photo by Chia-Hsien Hu

Erica Banks

With a lifelong interest in poetry, the Dallas, Texan veered into the rapping lane and began making original songs in 2018. Erica Banks is a real rap spitter who knows an undeniable bop when she makes one and the standout anthem “Buss It” proved just that.

Erica Banks Presented by Beer n Tacos - Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

That Mexican OT

Influences from East Coast rap and unmistakable Southern swagger is what makes up That Mexican OT, the fiery alias of 23-year-old rapper Virgil René Gazca. The Bay City, Texas rapper is on a mission and that is “to devour.”

That Mexican OT Presented by Beer n Tacos - Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Photo by Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

BEER N TACOS

 

Catch Y'all at SXSW 2024

We can't wait to see y'all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024. Dive into our recap of the action that happened this year while you wait for 2024. Stay tuned for more event updates to come as time goes on!

Applications for SXSW 2024 participation opportunities open later this summer beginning with SXSW Music Festival, SXSW PanelPicker®, and SXSW Pitch.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News to stay up to date on all things SX. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Teaser Photo: Runway Richy Presented by Beer n Tacos - Photo by Chia-Hsien Hu

