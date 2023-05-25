The SXSW Music Festival’s lineup is one of the most remarkable aspects of the event. Showcasing an impressive range of genres and artists from all over, there's something for everyone’s musical palate. Each March, the festival strives to provide a platform for both established acts and up-and-coming talents from a wide array of backgrounds. Dive into the captivating world of the Beer n Tacos Showcase from SXSW 2023 and explore the culture of hip-hop, rap, and trap.

Some regard Beer n Tacos as a movement of the Atlanta hip-hop scene. The legendary party promoters not only shine light on artists but they move the culture forward. The hip-hop scene in Atlanta boomed in the late 90s and it has been on the rise since then. Setting influences across the music industry, this SXSW Official Showcase gives you a taste of what the genre has to offer.

On March 18, 2023, the Parish stage in Austin, TX featured legends like Kid Capri, DJ Drama, and DJ PAUL as well as buzzing acts like Erica Banks, That Mexican OT, and Conway the Machine. Scroll through and learn more about the Showcasing Artists worth adding to your queue from the Beer n Tacos SXSW Official Showcase.