Welcome to the first Weekly Roundup of the SX season! Every Thursday in the lead up to March, be sure to tune in for newly announced Showcasing Artists for the 2023 SXSW Music Festival.

Over 80 artists are joining the already-sensational 2023 lineup. New acts include Mexico City's 80's house-embracing R&B singer Girl Ultra; Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and producer Baby Rose; Icelandic post-classical pianist Eydís Evensen; American-Colombian indie rock band Divino Niño; Brazilian Tropicália legends Os Mutantes; and many more.

As you mark off the days on your calendar towards March 13-18, here are some ways to get moving and grooving with our lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2023 Playlist on Spotify and Apple Music

on Spotify and Apple Music Explore the SXSW 2023 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

on YouTube Browse the Showcasing Artist lineup on the SXSW Schedule and build your must-see list

Discover artists in this week's roundup below and get ready to pump up the jams!

New 2023 Showcasing Artists

7098 (San Antonio TX)

Arny Margret (Isafjordur ICELAND)

Baby Rose (Atlanta GA)

BALE (Los Angeles CA)

The Band of Heathens (Austin TX)

BIKE (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Brooke Combe (Dalkeith UK-SCOTLAND)

Camping with Beavers (Austin TX)

Carter Landon (Austin TX)

CHARMAINE (Toronto CANADA)

Chris Berardo (Silvermine CT)

Chris Duarte Group (Austin TX)

CHRISTEENE (Brooklyn NY)

Christian Wiggs Big Band (Austin TX)

Cush With a C (Dallas TX)

David Quinn (Chicago IL)

Destiny Navaira (Monterrey MEXICO)

Devon Gilfillian (Philadelphia PA)

Diamante Perez (Ulysses KS)

Dinabn (Los Angeles CA)

Divino Niño (Chicago IL)

DJ SHANI (Austin TX)

Eydís Evensen (Reykjavík ICELAND)

FLWRSHRK (The Bronx NY)

Foudeqush (Mexico City MEXICO)

Freetown Collective (Port of Spain TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Frontside (Los Angeles CA)

Girl Ultra (Mexico City MEXICO)

Grace Sorensen (Round Rock TX)

Hermanos Gutiérrez (Zurich SWITZERLAND)

High. (Boonton NJ)

Illingsworth (Detroit MI)

Ivonne Galaz (Los Angeles CA)

Jack Valero (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Joanna Sternberg (New York NY)

Jon Dee Graham (Austin TX)

Kade Fresco (Austin TX)

Keith Frank & Soileau Zydeco (Soileau LA)

Khazali (London UK-ENGLAND)

Layne (San Francisco CA)

Lex Leosis (Toronto CANADA)

Liza Anne (Brooklyn NY)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Los Rivera Destino (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Lovey The Don (Greensboro NC)

Lowkey Cody (Waco TX)

Mando Saenz (Nashville TN)

Max and Heather Stalling (Dallas TX)

Mega Ran (Phoenix AZ)

Michi Sanz (Miami FL)

Mirella Cesa (Ecuador ECUADOR)

Money Chicha (Austin TX)

Naïka (Miami FL)

OG MarlynMonROLLUP (Brooklyn NY)

Oscar Maydon (Mexicali MEXICO)

Os Mutantes (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Pelvis Wrestley (Austin TX)

PG WISE (Berlin GERMANY)

PJ Western (Los Angeles CA)

Poe Leos (Rockford IL)

Poet Hawkins (Austin TX)

Porte Diferente (Los Angeles CA)

The Prescriptions (Nashville TN)

Purr (New York NY)

QUANNA (Savannah GA)

Rizkilla (Dallas TX)

Rizzoo Rizzoo (Houston TX)

Sami & The Engine (Austin TX)

Shiela (Austin TX)

Shirley Hurt (Toronto CANADA)

Shrt_Lyf (Austin TX)

SINE (Ausin TX)

Softcult (Toronto CANADA)

Solo Solo (Austin TX)

SULLIVAN’ｓ FUN CLUB (Sapporo JAPAN)

Tania Dominguez (Texas TX)

Thelma and The Sleaze (Nashville TN)

Thelonious Love (Houston TX)

Tim Snider & Wolfgang Timber (Reno NV)

We Don't Ride Llamas (Austin TX)

William Harries Graham (Austin TX)

William Prince (Winnipeg CANADA)

Willo (Dallas TX)

Y2 (Austin TX)

Yung Bryse (Austin TX)

Yung Mijita (San Antonio TX)

ZENIZEN (Brooklyn NY)

Zudizilla (Pelotas BRAZIL)



