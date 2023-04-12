Photo by Kimmi Cranes

 

2023 SXSW Music Festival Recap

How to Relive the Festival

By Julia Pinto

04/12/2023

Music


We know the SXSW withdrawals are hitting hard, so we invite you to wind down in your cozy, new merch and reminisce over the ten days of thrilling and unforgettable moments at SXSW 2023.

The 2023 SXSW Music Festival brought over 1,500 new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists from around the world to Austin, TX from March 13-18. The festivities kicked off at the Music Opening Party with a lineup of talented artists including Atlanta-bred duo Coco & Clair Clair, Australian combo RVG, 22 year old UK songwriter Venbee, and more.

To warmup for Music Festival nights, SXSW Day Stages provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions with Blondshell, CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, Hermanos Gutiérrez, iLe, Obongjayar, and Thee Sacred Souls, to name only a few. SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake featured three days of performances including headliners Thao, The Zombies, Honk!TX, and more. The week-long dance party encompassed 2000+ performances and 525 international acts on 72 stages throughout the city.

Go back in time and look at some of the amazing SXSW Music Festival moments of 2023 featuring photo galleries, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on the SXSW YouTube Channel. It is your all-access library of key moments and further exploration into all things SX. Stay tuned for more 2023 on demand content throughout the summer.

 

Presenter Showcases

This year, 310 Official Showcases were curated by SXSW in collaboration with presenters like Bad Time Records, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Sounds from Japan, and many more. They brought the perfect lineups to life at the SXSW Music Festival.

SXSW Music Fest Moments

Continue Your Music Education

From the stage to your headphones, keep the SXSW beats going. Turn up the SX sound and tune into our curated playlists of Showcasing Artists. The Official SXSW 2023 Playlist includes every artist who came to vibe with us this year. Flipping the mixtape over, On the Stereo features staff picks.

If you're in the mood to visualize a little more, watch our Music Video Playlist.

Grulke Prize Awards

2023 marked the ninth year of the SXSW Grulke Prize. The awards were created to honor our late friend and colleague Creative Director Brent Grulke. This year's winners consist of alt-rock star Blondshell for Developing U.S. Act; diverse music collective Balming Tiger for Developing Non-U.S. Act; and iconic British psychedelic pop legends The Zombies for Career Act.

 

SXSW Studio Interviews

Immerse yourself into each day of SXSW 2023 with our live SXSW Studio interviews. Host Wajahat Ali takes you behind-the-scenes with Peter One, New Order, Blondshell, Villano Antillano, Thus Love, The Zombies, and so many more.

Peter One in the 2023 SXSW Studio

Originally from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, Peter One is a singer-songwriter living in Nashville, TN. His 1985 album Our Garden Needs Its Flowers was rediscovered in recent years and the rerelease has sparked life for Peter One.

Join the conversation on Peter One's journey with host Wajahat Ali.


Watch Now

 

See Y'all Next Year!

We can't wait to see y'all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024. Dive into our recap of the action that happened this year while you wait for 2024. Stay tuned for more event updates to come as time goes on!

Applications for SXSW 2024 participation opportunities open later this summer beginning with SXSW PanelPicker®.

Subscribe to SXSW Event Updates and explore SXSW News to stay up to date on all things SX. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SXSW Photo Galleries

Explore daily highlights from SXSW 2023 including Music Festival performances.


Browse

Photo by Patrick Quiring

JELEEL! – Photo by Patrick Quiring

