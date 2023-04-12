We know the SXSW withdrawals are hitting hard, so we invite you to wind down in your cozy, new merch and reminisce over the ten days of thrilling and unforgettable moments at SXSW 2023.

The 2023 SXSW Music Festival brought over 1,500 new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists from around the world to Austin, TX from March 13-18. The festivities kicked off at the Music Opening Party with a lineup of talented artists including Atlanta-bred duo Coco & Clair Clair, Australian combo RVG, 22 year old UK songwriter Venbee, and more.

To warmup for Music Festival nights, SXSW Day Stages provided the perfect live soundtrack for attendees between Conference sessions with Blondshell, CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, Hermanos Gutiérrez, iLe, Obongjayar, and Thee Sacred Souls, to name only a few. SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake featured three days of performances including headliners Thao, The Zombies, Honk!TX, and more. The week-long dance party encompassed 2000+ performances and 525 international acts on 72 stages throughout the city.

Go back in time and look at some of the amazing SXSW Music Festival moments of 2023 featuring photo galleries, exclusive SXSW Studio interviews, and more on the SXSW YouTube Channel. It is your all-access library of key moments and further exploration into all things SX. Stay tuned for more 2023 on demand content throughout the summer.