As 2023 draws to a close, the anticipation for the start of 2024 builds with the exciting announcement of our second wave of Showcasing Artists joining the prestigious lineup of the 2024 SXSW Music Festival. Get ready to curate your must-see list for an unforgettable experience in Austin, Texas, from March 11-16.

Today, we unveil a diverse array of over 240 Showcasing Artists hailing from around the globe, spanning from emerging talents to seasoned veterans.

Among the highlights are the inclusion of Germany-based Peruvian DJ and producer Sofia Kourtesis, the electrifying American punk rap group Ho99o9 (pronounced Horror), the soulful Irish singer-songwriter Gavin James, and RUBIO, the avant-garde musical experiment led by the acclaimed Chilean drummer, producer, and frontwoman, Francisca Straube.

Noteworthy additions to our 2024 lineup include the Sudanese-American musical fusionist Sinkane, blending krautrock, prog rock, electronica, free jazz, and funk rock with Sudanese pop influences. Also, meet Ralphie Choo, a former chemical engineering student who fearlessly navigates genres, manipulating sounds like reagents and catalysts in a musical laboratory.

Joining our esteemed list of Showcase Presenters are: ATC Live, Atomic Music Group, Bayonet Records, CareFreeBlackGirl, Chicken Ranch Records, City Slang, Dear Life Records, Dedstrange, Father/Daughter Records, Fierce Panda, FOCUS Wales, Gorilla vs. Bear, High Road Touring, Music from Ireland, New West Records, Now Wave, Reeperbahn Festival, The Smoke Out, Space Agency, Synásthesie Festival, Tokyo Calling, and Traffic Music.

Prep for the SXSW Music Festival

SXSW continues to be a pivotal launchpad for artists on the cusp of stardom. As avid music enthusiasts ourselves, we understand the thrill of discovering new sounds.

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2024 Playlist on Spotify

on Spotify Explore the SXSW 2024 Showcasing Artists Music Videos playlist on YouTube

Secure your spot early for SXSW 2024 to witness these phenomenal acts live, along with countless discovery opportunities, including conference sessions, screenings, exhibitions, networking events, and much more. We eagerly await your presence in March!

2024 SXSW Showcasing Artists

Everything subject to change.

250 (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Afternoon Bike Ride (Montreal QC)

Akira Galaxy (Los Angeles CA)

Ako（a子） (Himeji City JAPAN)

Alex Nicol (Montreal QC)

Alexander Biggs (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Amis du Teche (Breaux Bridge LA)

Angelo Moore and the Brand New Step (Austin TX)

Anna Smyrk (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Anna Vaverková (Prague CZECHIA)

Another Sky (London UK-ENGLAND)

Arches (Hong Kong HONG KONG)

Askew (London UK-ENGLAND)

Axel Flóvent (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Äyanna (London UK-ENGLAND)

Bad Bad Hats (Minneapolis MN)

beccs (Warehan MA)

Bee Bee Sea (Castel Goffredo ITALY)

Being Dead (Austin TX)

Benjamin Walker (Chile MEXICO)

Bess Atwell (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Bleach Lab (London UK-ENGLAND)

BLK JKS (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

Bloomsday (Brooklyn NY)

Blue Lake (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Boy With Apple (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

BROTHER DEGE (Lafayette LA)

Buffalo Nichols (Milwaukee WI)

Caleb Landry Jones (Garland TX)

Camidoh (Accra GHANA)

Carla Geneve (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Certainly So (Nashville TN)

Cha’keeta B (Austin TX)

Chalk (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Chartreuse (The Black Country UK-ENGLAND)

Chelsea Carmichael (London UK-ENGLAND)

Chiaki Mayumura (Setagya JAPAN)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

China Bears (Bridgwater UK-ENGLAND)

Chxrry22 (Toronto ON)

CLT DRP (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Conchur White (Portadown UK-N. IRELAND)

CURRLS (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Danny Bonilla (Dallas TX)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Daydream Twins (Austin TX)

Dead Tooth (Brooklyn NY)

Delights (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

DICE (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Dirt Buyer (Brooklyn NY)

Discovery Zone (New York NY)

Divorce (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Do Nothing (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Dobrawa Czocher (Warsaw POLAND)

DOMICO (Tokyo JAPAN)

Dream Nails (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club (London UK-ENGLAND)

dust (Newcastle AUSTRALIA)

Earth Tongue (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

Eleni Drake (London UK-ENGLAND)

Elisapie (Salluit QC)

Elle Shimada (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Ellie Bleach (London UK-ENGLAND)

Emily Barker (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Emily Frembgen (Brooklyn NY)

Emma Aibara (Yokohama JAPAN)

Enola Gay (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Etta Bond (London UK-ENGLAND)

fantasy of a broken heart (Brooklyn NY)

Fat Dog (London UK-ENGLAND)

FAZI 法兹 (XI'AN CHINA)

Field Guide (Winnipeg MB)

Folk Bitch Trio (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

FONTINE (Winnipeg MB)

Forest Claudette (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Friedberg (Berlin GERMANY)

Fust (Durham NC)

Gavin James (Dublin IRELAND)

Glasser (New York NY)

Glixen (Phoenix AZ)

Good Looks (Austin TX)

Grandbrothers (Berlin GERMANY)

GRÓA (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Gruff Rhys (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Gurriers (Dublin IRELAND)

HALLEY (Waseda JAPAN)

Harvest Thieves (Austin TX)

Hause Plants (Lisbon PORTUGAL)

HIEN (Budapest HUNGARY)

HighSchool (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Hinako Omori (London UK-ENGLAND)

HMS Morris (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Ho99o9 (Newark NJ)

Holly Macve (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Hooks & The Huckleberries (Albuquerque NM)

Hour (Philadelphia PA)

Humour (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

HYPNOSIS THERAPY (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

IFE (New Orleans LA)

Iona Zajac (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Iris Jean (Alkmaar NETHERLANDS)

Izo FitzRoy (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jack Barksdale (Fort Worth TX)

Jack Harris (Cleveland OH)

Jad Fair and the Placebos (Manor TX)

JADA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jaimee Harris (Nashville TN)

JÁNA (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Jazz re:freshed DJs (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jeannel (Berlin GERMANY)

Jeshi (London UK-ENGLAND)

JFDR (Reykjavík ICELAND)

JM Stevens (Austin TX)

Jon Muq (Austin TX)

Jon Vinyl (Toronto ON)

Juani Mustard (Viña del Mar CHILE)

JUANPALITOSCHINOS (Mexico City MEXICO)

Justin Webb (Nashville TN)

Kali Claire (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ken Yates (London ON)

Kikuo (Tokyo JAPAN)

Kroi (Tokyo JAPAN)

L E M F R E C K (Newport UK-WALES)

LAIR (Jatiwangi INDONESIA)

Laney Tripp (New Smyrna Beach CA)

Larry Seaman (Austin TX)

Laura Misch (London UK-ENGLAND)

Laura-Mary Carter (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Lauren Housley & The Northern Cowboys (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Lauren Lakis (Austin TX)

Library Card (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers (Austin TX)

Lisa Morales (Austin TX)

Logan Crosby (Milledgeville GA)

Logan Halstead (Powell County KY)

Los Cogelones (Nezahualcóyotl MEXICO)

Lottery Winners (Leigh UK-ENGLAND)

Madam Radar (Austin TX)

Malugi (Berlin GERMANY)

Mama Terra (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

maxime. (Montreal QC)

May Rio (Brooklyn NY)

Meagre Martin (Berlin GERMANY)

Mia June (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Mick Flannery (Cork IRELAND)

Minas (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Miranda and the Beat (Brooklyn NY)

Miranda del Sol (New York NY)

MØAA (Seattle WA)

Moody Bank$ (Austin TX)

Nagasaki Swim (Rotterdam NETHERLANDS)

Natalie Jane Hill (Asheville NC)

Native Harrow (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

néomí (Den Haag NETHERLANDS)

Neon Waltz (John O'Groats UK-SCOTLAND)

NeOne The Wonderer (Wolverhampton UK-ENGLAND)

Night Lunch (Montreal QC)

NOBRO (Montreal QC)

O. (London UK-ENGLAND)

Omni (Atlanta GA)

OSKA (Vienna AUSTRIA)

PAPISA (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Pelvis Wrestley (Austin TX)

Perennial (Amherst MA)

Pink Pablo (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Planet Giza (Montreal QC)

Plastic Palms (Turin ITALY)

poolblood (Toronto ON)

Population II (Montreal QC)

Presence (Camarillo CA)

Pylon Reenactment Society (Athens GA)

Rainbow Girls (Bodega CA)

Ralphie Choo (Madrid SPAIN)

Redbud (Austin TX)

rEDOLENT (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Robby Hecht (Nashville TN)

Rodeo Boys (Lansing MI)

Rory James (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

RUBIO (Mexico City MEXICO)

Sam Williams (Paris TN)

San Gabriel (Austin TX)

San Saba County (Austin TX)

Seafoam Walls (Miami FL)

Selfish Sons (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

She's In Parties (Colchester UK-ENGLAND)

Sinkane (Brooklyn NY)

Skateland (Austin TX)

SNACKTIME (Philadelphia PA)

Soda Blonde (Dublin IRELAND)

Sofi Paez (Berlin GERMANY)

Sofia Kourtesis (Berlin GERMANY)

Softee (Moorhead MN)

South Summit (Perth AUSTRALIA)

SPRINTS (Dublin IRELAND)

Stuck in the Sound (Paris FRANCE)

Styrofoam Winos (Nashville TN)

Sui Zhen (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sultan Stevenson (London UK-ENGLAND)

Swallow the Rat (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

t e s t p r e s s (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Talia Goddess (Brooklyn NY)

Tamera (London UK-ENGLAND)

Teenage Sequence (Fort-Worth TX)

Telehealth (Seattle WA)

TENGGER (Seoul KOREA, REPUBLIC OF)

Texas String Assembly (Austin TX)

TFD (Total Fucking Darkness) (Vancouver BC)

The Ayoub Sisters (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Beatbox Collective (London UK-ENGLAND)

The HawtThorns (Nashville TN)

The Howdies (Athens GA)

The Manatees (Southampton UK-ENGLAND)

The Psychotic Monks (Saint-Ouen FRANCE)

The Rare Occasions (Los Angeles CA)

The Sully Band (San Diego CA)

The Tiarras (Austin TX)

The Vices (Groningen NETHERLANDS)

The View (Dundee UK-SCOTLAND)

The XCERTS (Aberdeen UK-SCOTLAND)

This Is Lorelei (New York NY)

THUS LOVE (Brattleboro VT)

Tokyo Syoki Syodo (Shimokitazawa JAPAN)

TRACY DE SA (Sevres FRANCE)

Tufan Derince (Diyarbakir TURKEY)

twst (Barry UK-WALES)

Venus Twins (Brooklyn NY)

VLURE (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Vulva Voce (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Water Damage (Austin TX)

William The Conqueror (Newquay UK-ENGLAND)

Wyldest (london UK-ENGLAND)

Yb. (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

YHWH Nailgun (New York NY)

Yo Diablo (Valencia SPAIN)

Yogetsu Akasaka (Tokyo JAPAN)

YU-KA (Tokyo JAPAN)

Zheani (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Zoon (Winnipeg ON)

ZÓRA (Budapest HUNGARY)

zouz (Montréal QC)



Explore the Schedule

To stay up-to-date on the latest SXSW coverage including artist highlights and upcoming announcements, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and SXSW News.