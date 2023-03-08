Music will be coming in at full throttle and the 2023 SXSW Radio and International Day Stage lineups are live! Catch the daytime action featuring some of the best musical talent at SXSW in an intimate setting from March 15-18.

The Radio Day Stage (located in Austin Convention Center Ballroom A) will be the perfect opportunity for you to jam out between sessions and workshops, as well as have a drink or send off a few emails on the free SXSW wi-fi. Each year we partner with radio stations that help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live. This year's partners are KEXP's El Sonido and 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound.

To hear talent from around the globe, head over to the International Day Stage at the SXSW Registrant Lounge (located at 99 Trinity St.). This year will feature artists from Netherlands, Australia, UK-Wales, South Africa, New Zealand, Greece, Germany, Colombia, Armenia, UK-England, Nigeria, Nicaragua, Sweden, France, Japan, and Ireland.

The Radio and International Day Stages are open to all Music and Platinum Registrants as well as all Showcasing Artist wristband holders.

Radio Day Stage - ACC Ballroom A

Wednesday, March 15 - Presented by KEXP's El Sonido

12:00 PM - BALTHVS

1:00 PM - iLe

2:00 PM - El Gran Poder De Diosa

3:00 PM - Letón Pé

4:00 PM - Ramona

5:00 PM - BIKE



Thursday, March 16 - Presented by 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound

12:00 PM - Bailen

1:00 PM - Blondshell

2:00 PM - Sunny War

3:00 PM - Ron Gallo

4:00 PM - Girl Scout

5:00 PM - Katie Toupin



Friday, March 17

2:00 PM - Thee Sacred Souls

3:00 PM - Hermanos Gutiérrez

4:00 PM - Aoife Nessa Frances

5:00 PM - Debby Friday



International Day Stage - SXSW Registrant’s Lounge

Wednesday, March 15

1:00 PM - Fuse

2:00 PM - Núria Graham 5:00 PM - Brekky Boy



Thursday, March 16

1:00 PM - James and the Cold Gun

2:00 PM - Beatenberg

3:00 PM - Georgia Lines

4:00 PM - Theodore

5:00 PM - Hope

6:00 PM - Dawer X Damper



Friday, March 17

1:00 PM - TmbaTa Orchestra

2:00 PM - Balimaya Project

3:00 PM - Obongjayar

4:00 PM - La Cuneta Son Machin



Saturday, March 18

1:00 PM - Beverly Kills

2:00 PM - Oracle Sisters

4:00 PM - CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE

5:00 PM - The Scratch

6:00 PM - Alien Tango



SXSW Schedule