It goes without saying that the SXSW Music Festival is of generous size with a vast selection of global artists to see perform live each March. We have your back in case you missed any part of the 2023 festival. Dive into this recap highlighting one of the 310 Official Showcases that were curated by SXSW in collaboration with a multitude of presenters. Jaded and Balming Tiger came together to give SXSW goers a look at 19 of the most exciting emerging artists from across Asia and the Asian diaspora at their Tiger Den Showcase.

Dedicated to Asian youth culture, Jaded is an American entertainment company that is on a mission to reframe modern Asian culture. They collaborated with ​​Balming Tiger, a world-renowned alternative K-pop band aiming to further popularize Asian culture throughout the world. The group also attained the Grulke Prize this year for Developing Non-U.S. Act by breaking new ground in their creativity and showing promise in achieving their career goals.

For a full day, the two stages at Cheer Up Charlies were filled with talent including Tohji, Asian Glow, CIFIKA, The Chairs, soguum, and LØREN. Read on to learn more about some of the artists and catch a glimpse of the Official SXSW Showcase that took place in March.

But before you scroll and enter the Tiger Den Showcase, set the mood with this playlist featuring Showcasing Artists curated by Jaded.