Tiger Den at SXSW 2023

Presented by Jaded & Balming Tiger

By Julia Pinto

05/5/2023

Music


It goes without saying that the SXSW Music Festival is of generous size with a vast selection of global artists to see perform live each March. We have your back in case you missed any part of the 2023 festival. Dive into this recap highlighting one of the 310 Official Showcases that were curated by SXSW in collaboration with a multitude of presenters. Jaded and Balming Tiger came together to give SXSW goers a look at 19 of the most exciting emerging artists from across Asia and the Asian diaspora at their Tiger Den Showcase.

Dedicated to Asian youth culture, Jaded is an American entertainment company that is on a mission to reframe modern Asian culture. They collaborated with ​​Balming Tiger, a world-renowned alternative K-pop band aiming to further popularize Asian culture throughout the world. The group also attained the Grulke Prize this year for Developing Non-U.S. Act by breaking new ground in their creativity and showing promise in achieving their career goals.

For a full day, the two stages at Cheer Up Charlies were filled with talent including Tohji, Asian Glow, CIFIKA, The Chairs, soguum, and LØREN. Read on to learn more about some of the artists and catch a glimpse of the Official SXSW Showcase that took place in March.

But before you scroll and enter the Tiger Den Showcase, set the mood with this playlist featuring Showcasing Artists curated by Jaded.

LØREN

The South Korean singer, songwriter and producer is breaking barriers as a true artist. Working under The Black Label, LØREN has released three singles, ‘ALL MY FRIENDS ARE TURNING BLUE’, followed by ‘EMPTY TRASH’ and ‘NEED (ooo-eee)’, which have connected with listeners around the globe for his unique, rock-influenced sounds and have combined over 14M YouTube views in less than a year.

The alt-rocker has also written songs for BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM as well as becoming the new face of Saint Laurent in 2022.

sogumm

A unique style and straight-forward lyrics is the right mix to capture the hearts of listeners and that’s exactly what sogumm has to offer. Her talent has also landed her on multiple collaborations with other artists including OHHYUK of HYUKOH, 10CM, and ZICO.

She has found her place in the Korean music scene and even landed a double nomination for Best Soul & R&B at the 2020 Korean Music Awards.

Tohji

The carefree, Tokyo-based artist raps in both English and Japanese and is an elusive figure of Tokyo’s underground. Tohji is attracting worldwide attention as an icon of his generation, transcending the boundaries of borders and genres.

CIFIKA

CIFIKA is redefining contemporary Korean music. Her sophomore album ION was released in time for SXSW 2023 where she took the SX once again. Her music continues to reflect on her lived experiences through otherworldly metaphors, representing the complex feelings that can arise in a relationship through principles of science and fantasy.

As a collaborator, CIFIKA has worked with a diverse range of artists ranging from ambient/IDM, to UK garage, hip-hop, and R&B including Lusine (Ghostly International), Girl Ultra, Flava D, Hyukoh, Crush, Woo Won-jae, and Dress.

Enter the Tiger Den

 

Catch Y'all At SXSW 2024

We can't wait to see y'all again at the next installment of SXSW from March 8-16, 2024.

