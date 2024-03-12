Radio Day Stage & International Day Stage Lineups – SXSW 2024

The 2024 SXSW International and Radio Day Stage lineups are live! Catch the daytime action featuring some of the best musical talent starting today at SXSW from March 12-16.

The Radio Day Stage (located in Austin Convention Center Ballroom A) will be the perfect opportunity for you to jam out between sessions and workshops, as well as have a drink or send off a few emails on the free SXSW wi-fi. Each year we partner with radio stations that help curate the lineups and broadcast the performances live. This year's partners are KEXP's El Sonido, 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound, and NPR Live Session Stations.

To hear talent from around the globe, head over to the International Day Stage at the SXSW Registrant Lounge (located at 611 E. 6th St.). This year will feature artists from Canada, Netherlands, South Africa, England, Mexico, Indonesia, Puerto Rico, New Zealand, China, Italy, and more.

Open to all SXSW registrants – Music and Platinum Badge holders have primary access. All other credentials (Artist Wristband, Film & TV Badge, Interactive Badge, Music Festival Wristband) will receive secondary access.

International Day Stage - SXSW Registrant’s Lounge

Tuesday, March 12

1:00 PM - Prince Anime

2:00 PM - Mina Okabe

3:00 PM - The Beatbox Collective

4:00 PM - Venesti

5:00 PM - Tramhaus

6:00 PM - Bones and Jones



Wednesday, March 13

2:00 PM - Askew

3:00 PM - Juanpalitoschinos

4:00 PM - Chartreuse

5:00 PM - LAIR

6:00 PM - Bebo Dumont



Thursday, March 14

1:00 PM - Malin Pettersen

2:00 PM - CHAII

3:00 PM - BODINE

4:00 PM - Jazzbois

5:00 PM - Richard Spaven

6:00 PM - FAZI 法兹



Friday, March 15

2:00 PM - ASHY

3:00 PM - IZARO

4:00 PM - A'Rise (Sun-El Musician, Kay Faith, Kooldrink)

5:00 PM - Boy With Apple

6:00 PM - Hause Plants



Saturday, March 16

1:00 PM - Ako（a子）

2:00 PM - The Ayoub Sisters

3:00 PM - Minimal Schlager

4:00 PM - Danxgerous

6:00 PM - Aleighcia Scott



Radio Day Stage - ACC Ballroom A

Wednesday, March 13 - Presented by KEXP's El Sonido

12:00 PM - Marcelo D2

1:00 PM - Pink Pablo

2:00 PM - J Noa

3:00 PM - Marem Ladson

4:00 PM - Angélica Garcia

5:00 PM - PAPISA



Thursday, March 14 - Presented by 88.5 KCSN The SoCal Sound

12:00 PM - Akira Galaxy

1:00 PM - Coach Party

2:00 PM - Girl and Girl

3:00 PM - OH HE DEAD

4:00 PM - Viji

5:00 PM - Lo Moon



Friday, March 15 - Presented by NPR Live Session Stations

12:00 PM - Corridor

1:00 PM - Dry Cleaning

2:00 PM - Brittany Davis

3:00 PM - Shannon and the Clams



