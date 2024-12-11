The second wave of groundbreaking artists for the 2025 SXSW Music Festival has dropped. Listen up – you're in for an auditory feast. From rising stars to electrifying legends, this lineup is primed and ready take this global celebration to the next level at SXSW 2025 Driven by Rivian.

Over 165 newly-added artists will bring their fresh sounds and infectious energy to the stage, including ambassador of New Orleans Bounce Big Freedia, South Carolina alt-punk trio SWEET SPINE, buzzy pop outfit Freak Slug, and London's new favorite party-starter Master Peace.

Don’t miss jasmine.4.t – signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label and already making waves with her upcoming debut LP being produced by boygenius, set for a January release. Plus, catch Aiko, the Czechia Eurovision 2024 semi-finalist, with her mesmerizing pop.

Austin's own J’cuuzi is bringing the freaky avant-punk vibes with wild effects, spinning chairs, and dynamic dance moves. Meanwhile, Jakarta’s Mad Madmen, a jazzed-up funkadelic prog-pop trio, are set to blow minds with their genre-defying sound.

From Tulsa, Sierra Spirit delivers melancholic indie rock influenced by her Native American roots, while Montreal’s indie supergroup Total Fucking Darkness (featuring members of Stars, Broken Social Scene, and Young Galaxy) reimagines the sounds of late ’80s synth pop.

Many of SXSW’s showcases are curated by SXSW programmers in collaboration with record labels, booking agencies, export offices, music publishers, media outlets, lifestyle brands and more. The initial list of Showcases Presenters includes: 88.5 KCSN, All The Vibes, Billboard, BMG, BreakOut West, British Music Embassy, C3 Management, Chicken Ranch, Classical Unlocked, De Los, Deezer, Don Giovanni, Everything RnB, Exclaim! Magazine, Fierce Panda, Focus Wales, German Music Export, Green Witch Recordings, Gyro Group, High Road Touring, [Jazz Re:freshed], KEXP El Sonido, The Loyalty Firm, M for Montreal, Mint Talent Group, Mothland, Music From Ireland, LatiNxt, Let’s Gig Brazil, The Line of Best Fit, Need Pastel, New Zealand Music Commission, NIVA (National Independent Venue Association), NPR Music Stations, One Fiinix Live, Planetary Group, Pop Montreal, Range Magazine, Reeperbahn Festival, Rolling Stone, SO Recordings, Sofar Sounds, Space Agency, The Spanish Wave, Taiwan Beats, Tokyo Calling, Trucha Soul, UTOPiAfest, Vinilous Records, We Were Never Being Boring, Wide Days Scotland, and WOMEX.

This is just the beginning – get ready for an unforgettable festival experience during March 10–15 filled with legendary acts, boundary-pushing performances, and non-stop energy.

Festival Prep

With so many artists, where do you start? Here are some ways to discover the 2025 SXSW Music Festival lineup:

Follow and listen to the Official SXSW 2025 Playlist on Spotify

Explore the SXSW 2025 Showcasing Artists Music Videos Playlist on YouTube

2025 SXSW Showcasing Artists Round Two

2fox (London UK-ENGLAND)

Adjua (Cardiff UK-WALES)

AHI (Brampton CANADA)

Aiko (Prague CZECHIA)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Aili (Brussels BELGIUM)

Alix Fernz (Montreal CANADA)

Altre di B (Bologna ITALY)

Archer Oh (Moreno Valley CA)

ARSUN (New York NY)

Ashes to Amber (Orange CA)

AyooLii (Milwaukee WI)

badfocus (Prague CZECHIA)

Beth McCarthy (York UK-ENGLAND)

Big Freedia (New Orleans LA)

Big Special (Walshall UK-ENGLAND)

Big Zeeks (London UK-ENGLAND)

Black Polish (Los Angeles CA)

BLACKGOLD (UK-ENGLAND)

BOLD LOVE (Dublin IRELAND)

Borderline (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

C4 (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)

Campfire Social (Wrexham UK-WALES)

Candi Jenkins (Lexington KY)

Carpetman (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Catcher (Brooklyn NY)

Chace (Yancheng CHINA)

Chiaki Mayumura (Shibuya-ku JAPAN)

Chlöe's Clue (Valencia SPAIN)

Cliffords (Cork IRELAND)

Cloudy June (Berlin GERMANY)

Coldwave (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

CONSUMABLES (Brooklyn NY)

Cruzloma (Quito ECUADOR)

CVC (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Cysum (Austin TX)

Damaris Bojor (Hermosillo MEXICO)

Daniela Pes (Tempio Pausania ITALY)

DarkoVibes (Accra GHANA)

Daydream Twins (Austin TX)

Die Heiterkeit (Berlin GERMANY)

Dilettante (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Dusted (Canning CANADA)

El Culto Casero (Asunción PARAGUAY)

Elephant Kind (Jakarta INDONESIA)

Elín Hall (Reykjavik ICELAND)

Emily Frembgen (Brooklyn NY)

Famous (London UK-ENGLAND)

Fashion Club (Los Angeles CA)

FearDorian (Atlanta GA)

FLAKO STIK (Austin TX)

Flawless Issues (Stuttgart GERMANY)

Flor (Los Angeles CA)

Fourth Daughter (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Francesca Bono (Bologna ITALY)

Freak Slug (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Frederick Boom (Chicago IL)

Gen and The Degenerates (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Gloin (Toronto CANADA)

Glue Trip (São Paulo BRAZIL)

Go Cactus (Palma SPAIN)

HEAL (Barcelona SPAIN)

Her New Knife (Philadelphia PA)

Her Skin (Bologna ITALY)

Hierba Malita (Houston TX)

Holly Arrowsmith (Ōtautahi/Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)

INSXGHT (London UK-ENGLAND)

J’cuuzi (Austin TX)

Jacob Alon (Fife UK-SCOTLAND)

JahleelFaReal (Austin TX)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

Jasmine Wesley (Los Angeles CA)

jasmine.4.t (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Jazz refreshed DJs (London UK-ENGLAND)

JD Clayton (Fort Smith AR)

Jennifer Touch (Berlin GERMANY)

Joan & The Giants (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Joelton Mayfield (Nashville TN)

Jopy (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

JOSEON (Los Angeles CA)

Judy Blank (Utrecht NETHERLANDS)

Karl Benjamin (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ken Pomeroy (Tulsa OK)

Knitting (Montreal CANADA)

Korda Korder (Hastings UK-ENGLAND)

KUČKA (Perth AUSTRALIA)

LAKE (Langley VA)

Lassy-Eskola: Nordic Stew (Helsinki FINLAND)

Last Waltzon (Montreal CANADA)

Little Moon (Provo UT)

Lizzie Berchie (London UK-ENGLAND)

Lola Moxom (Kent UK-ENGLAND)

Loverman (Brussels BELGIUM)

lúpína (Reykjavik ICELAND)

luvis (Kyoto JAPAN)

Mad Madmen (Jakarta INDONESIA)

MAGNA (Medellin COLOMBIA)

Maryze (Montreal CANADA)

Master Peace (London UK-ENGLAND)

Millian (Lagos NIGERIA)

Mint Field (Mexico City MEXICO)

Monsoon (Athens GA)

MORDÁI (Budapest HUNGARY)

Morgan Munroe (London UK-ENGLAND)

My Son The Doctor (Brooklyn NY)

Nektunez (Accra GHANA)

No Windows (Edinburgh UK SCOTLAND)

Ny Oh (Tauranga NEW ZEALAND)

ŒUVAL (Lafayette LA)

OneDa (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Open Head (Kingston NY)

Oreglo (London UK-ENGLAND)

Paisley Fields (Brooklyn NY)

Paris death Hilton (Tokyo JAPAN)

Pavey Ark (Hull UK-ENGLAND)

Plastic Palms (Turin ITALY)

Polo Perks <3 <3 <3 (Harlem NY)

Population II (Montreal CANADA)

Princess Superstar (Los Angeles CA)

PYPY (Montreal CANADA)

Quinn (Baltimore MD)

redolent (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Ribbon Skirt (Montreal CANADA)

Sam Ryder (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sex Week (Brooklyn NY)

Shallowater (Houston TX)

Sierra Spirit (Tulsa OK)

simmcat (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Skateland (Austin TX)

Slash Need (Toronto CANADA)

Sly Withers (Perth AUSTRALIA)

Somebody Someone (Austin TX)

SoundMass (Austin TX)

Squid The Kid (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Steam Down (London UK-ENGLAND)

STEEF (New Orleans LA)

Stella Bridie (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Steve Wynn (New York NY)

Strawberry Launch (New York NY)

Sunna Margrét (Reykjavík ICELAND)

sunnbrella (London UK-ENGLAND)

SWEET SPINE (Greenville SC)

T Mulla (Hackney UK-ENGLAND)

Tagua Tagua (São Paulo BRAZIL)

tamanaramen (Tokyo JAPAN)

Tami Hart (Brooklyn NY)

Taxidermists (Hadley MA)

TEll A ViSiON (Berlin GERMANY)

Teo Glacier (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

The Courettes (Aalborg DENMARK)

The Criticals (Nashville TN)

The OBGMs (Toronto CANADA)

The Tiarras (Austin TX)

Total Fucking Darkness (Montreal CANADA)

Truck Violence (Montreal CANADA)

Vines (Brooklyn NY)

Vintage Jay (Austin TX)

Vraell (London UK-ENGLAND)

Wade Forster (Winton AUSTRALIA)

Weird Bloom (Rome ITALY)

Wes Denzel (Austin TX)

West Texas Exiles (Austin TX)

Winnie Ama (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Wynona Bleach (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Xavier Omar (San Antonio TX)

Yung D3mz (Tema GHANA)

Zach Edwards & The Medicine (Lafayette LA)

Zamaera (Kuala Lumpur MALAYSIA)



