Taking place at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, Billboard Presents THE STAGE at SXSW will kick-off on March 13 with a performance by Texas-born country superstar Koe Wetzel. Up next on March 14, música Mexicana stars Grupo Frontera will take the stage for an exhilarating live set. Presented by Carnival Cruise Line, the grand finale will be headlined by electronic music titan John Summit on March 15. With more performers being announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale beginning January 31 HERE, with a reserved amount available exclusively for existing SXSW Music and Platinum Badges and Music Festival Wristbands holders.

Billboard will report live from Austin, TX throughout SXSW 2025 from March 7-15. Viewers can enjoy the fun by visiting Billboard.com and following @billboard across social media for the latest news and announcements.

