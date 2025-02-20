Rolling Stone’s Future of Music Lineup at SXSW 2025

Rolling Stone is set to make its return to Austin with the third annual Future of Music showcase, presented by JBL. Taking place March 11–14 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater, this highly anticipated event will bring standout performances from Benson Boone, Megan Moroney, Ivan Cornejo, Rema, and more to SXSW 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be back for our third year in a row at SXSW,” said Gus Wenner, CEO of Rolling Stone. “The Future of Music showcase is a living expression of Rolling Stone's vision for what's new and what's next in music. We're proud to be able to feature the brightest stars of tomorrow in print, online and on stage."

The Future of Music concert series coincides with Rolling Stone's Future of Music print issue, on newsstands in April. The showcase includes talent featured in the third annual Future 25 list, which highlights the artists who have the Rolling Stone staff most excited about the future of music in 2025 and beyond.

Future of Music Showcase Schedule

Tuesday, March 11 | Benson Boone, Hannah Bahng, LAILA!, Jasmine 4.t, Duplexity, and DJ Mel

| Benson Boone, Hannah Bahng, LAILA!, Jasmine 4.t, Duplexity, and DJ Mel Wednesday, March 12 | Megan Moroney, Stephen Wilson Jr., Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer, DJs Moonshine and Prison Rodeo of Honky Tonkin in Queens

| Megan Moroney, Stephen Wilson Jr., Larkin Poe, Brittney Spencer, DJs Moonshine and Prison Rodeo of Honky Tonkin in Queens Thursday, March 13 | Ivan Cornejo, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Nsqk, GALE, and Riobamba

| Ivan Cornejo, CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Nsqk, GALE, and Riobamba Friday, March 14 | Rema, Anycia, Samara Cyn, AJ McQueen, and Annabelle Kline

The showcases will be open to all SXSW Badges – Platinum, Music, Film & TV and Interactive, as well as Music Wristbands.

Those without a SXSW credential may RSVP for admission on a first-come, first-served basis. RSVP does not guarantee admission. SXSW Badge and Wristband Holders receive priority admission.

Join us this March 7-15 in Austin, TX for SXSW 2025.

