Exclusive SXSW Badge Discount for Enrolled Students

SXSW is offering students an exclusive badge discount for SXSW 2020. If you are currently enrolled as a college undergraduate, postgraduate, or in high school grades 9-12, read on!

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW and positions you in front of potential future employers, mentors, and creative collaborators.

Find inspiration in powerful presentations by diverse visionaries at the Conference. Featuring a variety of programming tracks and session formats, the Conference explores what’s next in the worlds of film, culture, music, and technology.

Lay the groundwork for your career with expert advice and one-on-one coaching by professionals at Mentor Sessions. Connect with other students and the larger creative community moving the conversation forward across a wide range of industries, interests, and groups during Meet Ups and other networking opportunities throughout the event.

Discover what’s next – from buzz-worthy film screenings and tech startup competitions to future-focused Trade Show exhibitors and global emerging artists. Whether you’re looking to find what career is right for you or to meet creatives from around the world, SXSW programming is aimed at fostering creative and professional growth.

Experience 10 days of sessions, screenings, showcases, exhibitions, networking, and much more from March 13-22, 2020 in Austin, TX.

Currently enrolled students may apply to purchase a SXSW Interactive, SXSW Film, or SXSW Music Badge at the discounted rate of $395. To apply, complete the form and attach a valid copy of your official transcript from your registrar’s office. After we receive and verify proof of enrollment, you will be sent an email with a registration coupon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join us in March at this exclusive student badge discount!

