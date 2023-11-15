SXSW Introduces the Early Career Badge Discount

What is SXSW? The answer changes depending on who you ask. From techies to artists and beyond, SXSW is the perfect opportunity to network and find like-minded peers on the grind.

For Conference attendees, it's a bridge between what's now and what's next across multiple industries. For Film & TV Festival creators, it's an opportunity to find new talent or reignite your passion. For the Music Festival fans, it's a treasure trove of new music at classic Austin venues. Since 1987, the annual March event has been a destination for discovery and a peek into the future. This year, we're investing in the future by investing in YOU!

Maybe after college you landed in-between gigs, juggling part-time jobs or just trying to make cool stuff in your garage. No matter where your education took you, the new 2024 SXSW Early Career Badge Discount is ideal for attendees looking to learn more about their industry or explore a new one.

SXSW is the perfect place to:

🤝 Connect one-on-one with experts at our mentor sessions

🛠️ Dive into hands-on activities with workshops

👋 Expand your network with meetups and industry happy hours

🗺️ Explore in-depth, cross-industry topics with expert speakers in hundreds of Conference sessions

🔮 New for 2024: Learn to predict the future with Amy Webb and get a certificate from the Future Today Institute

Apply Early. Save Big.

The Early Career Badge Discount offers an exclusive rate on an Interactive, Film & TV, or Music badge for SXSW 2024. Enjoy 40% off during your first year fresh out of school or 30% off throughout your second year in the professional world.

This exciting, new discount is available to recent graduates from accredited postsecondary schools. So request your PTO and book a plant sitter. The earlier you register, the more you save. Apply now to lock in the current Early Career discounted rates while supplies last.

