Announcing the 2020 SXSW Art Program Installations

We are back with a lineup of ten curated installations for the fourth annual SXSW Art Program presented by The Lego Group.
The program creates a platform for visual artists to connect with international leaders in the fields of music, film, and technology by showcasing innovative projects and provoking discussions at SXSW.
In 2020, you’ll experience one-of-a-kind art installations by both established and emerging artists in SXSW venues and throughout Austin. The SXSW 2020 Art Program includes:
- 50 Moments by Celine Held and Logan George
- ARTECHOUSE Presents Future Sketches by Zach Lieberman
- Grow Your Own Cloud – The Date Garden by Cyrus Clarke, Monika Seyfried, and Jeff Nivala
- Legacy by Nancy Baker Cahill
- Man and Woman Munch Museum at House of Scandinavia by Edvard Munch
- Secret Garden by Stephanie Dinkins, Presented by NEW INC, Nokia Bell Labs;
- Spectre by Bill Posters and Daniel Howe
- Terminus by Jess Johnson, Simon Ward, and Soundtracks by Andrew Clarke
- The Future is A Constant Wake by Ariel René Jackson and Micheal J. Love
- The Fair Grounds: Bumper Car Ballet by DROPSTUFF MEDIA
Other Art-Related Programming at SXSW
Join the conversation at one of our Conference sessions that explore topics across the art industry from various critics and lens featuring: Nancy Baker Cahill, Jerry Saltz, Rohit Thawani, Jack Conte, Tonya Nelson, Maria Kessler, Ferdi Alici, Paul Raphael, and more.
- AR at the Intersection of Art and Tech (XR)
- Digital Art Can Save The Art Market (Connection & Culture)
- Immersive Art Exploration (Experiential Storytelling)
- Marvel: The Art of Storytelling In Games (Gaming Industry)
- Social Media: The Impact on Art and Design (Design)
- Art, Entertainment and Social Justice Awareness (Cannabusiness)
- The Art Of Volumetric – Transforming Immersive Content (XR)
- Art as Resistance: Brazils LGBTQ Fight Censorship (Climate & Social Action)
- Inside Key Art: The Faces Behind The Posters (Film & TV Industry)
- Digital Media In Public Art: Risks and Rewards (Design)
- From Green to Red – Art, and the Environment (Experiential Storytelling)
- Future Art: Creation in the Age of Digital Technology (XR)
- Deepfake Art and the Bright Side of the Dark Web (Fantastic Future)
- Making Art Your Business (Creating & Monetizing Music)
- The Met Museum Meets Wiki: Art, AI, and Big Data (Connection & Culture)
- Accessibility for Museum Digital Experiences (Design)
- How Museums are Unleashing the Power of Experience (Connection & Culture)
- Time Machines, Museums and the Future of the Past (Experiential Storytelling)
- My Museum Beats Your Internet: Playable Exhibits (Experiential Storytelling)
Join Us This March
Don’t miss a single session or chance to experience these one-of-a-kind art installations at SXSW 2020. Register to attend today and book your hotel through SXSW Housing and Travel for the best rates. We will see you soon!
And to keep up-to-date on all things South By, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.