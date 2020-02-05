Announcing the 2020 SXSW Art Program Installations

We are back with a lineup of ten curated installations for the fourth annual SXSW Art Program presented by The Lego Group.

The program creates a platform for visual artists to connect with international leaders in the fields of music, film, and technology by showcasing innovative projects and provoking discussions at SXSW.

In 2020, you’ll experience one-of-a-kind art installations by both established and emerging artists in SXSW venues and throughout Austin. The SXSW 2020 Art Program includes:

Explore the 2020 Art Program

Other Art-Related Programming at SXSW

Join the conversation at one of our Conference sessions that explore topics across the art industry from various critics and lens featuring: Nancy Baker Cahill, Jerry Saltz, Rohit Thawani, Jack Conte, Tonya Nelson, Maria Kessler, Ferdi Alici, Paul Raphael, and more.



Join Us This March

Don’t miss a single session or chance to experience these one-of-a-kind art installations at SXSW 2020. Register to attend today and book your hotel through SXSW Housing and Travel for the best rates. We will see you soon!

And to keep up-to-date on all things South By, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.