SXSW Hackathon is Back for 2020 with New Categories – Apply Now

The SXSW Hackathon is back for 2020 with an expanded template and two categories: Climate + Social Action and Music + Entertainment.

Hackers, creators, makers, and coders will collaborate and compete using AI, XR, voice activation, blockchain, analytics, video, and other burgeoning technologies to create new and relevant solutions for these categories in a marathon 24 hours. When the final bell has rung, the winners will be awarded cash and sponsor prizes presented by a panel of industry judges.

The Climate + Social Action category will focus on challenges related to climate change, health and wellness, and art and film. Climate change is a huge threat to the world as we know it, and the time for solutions is now. Hackers will address these topics at unique intersections, using fresh methodologies to help foster creativity and change. The impact of this category will be on purpose-driven projects focused on improving the lives of people, the planet, and wildlife.

The Music + Entertainment category will dive into several themes: Music + Health and Wellness, How Creatives Can Monetize Music and Content in New Ways, AI in Music Creation, Building AR Experiences for Social Media Platforms, Music Creation and Listening Experiences for the Visual/Hearing Impaired, and more.

We’ll challenge hackers to create projects under one of these categories, and encourage overlapping projects and cross-pollination, too!

The Hackathon will be hosted by Sarah Sharif, Founder of Experimental Civics and Capsule, who holds a successful track record producing impact themed hackathons, building innovation pipelines, and advocating for sustainability.

The SXSW 2020 Hackathon is set for Tuesday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 18. Interested hackers can apply here through March 6.

