Conversations About America’s Future at SXSW 2020 with Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Anita Hill, Will Hurd & More

Announcing the return of a two-day SXSW series of conversations in collaboration with The Texas Tribune Festival from March 14–15, 2020. Conversations About America’s Future will bring some of the nation’s best-known journalists together with top elected officials, political activists, and influential thought leaders whose ideas and visions for the future will shape our country for decades to come.

“The 2020 election is the most important election of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens,” said SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest. “We’re fortunate to have a young, diverse, and engaged audience looking for solutions to the complex problems that face the next generation.”

Speakers to participate in this series of conversations include Former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States Hillary Rodham Clinton; U.S. Representative and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff; lawyer and Head of the Hollywood Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment and Advance Equality in the Workplace Anita Hill; U.S. Representative Will Hurd; and many more.

“There’s no more important time to be talking about big ideas than in the middle of the biggest political year,” says Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. “There’s no better place to do it than on the biggest stage — and that’s SXSW. This is going to be amazing.”

The event will take place Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 at the Fairmont Austin (adjacent to the Austin Convention Center) as part of the SXSW Conference’s Government & Politics Track, and is open to all SXSW badgeholders.

Conversations About America’s Future Sessions

