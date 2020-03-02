Conversations About America’s Future at SXSW 2020 with Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Anita Hill, Will Hurd & More

Announcing the return of a two-day SXSW series of conversations in collaboration with The Texas Tribune Festival from March 14–15, 2020. Conversations About America’s Future will bring some of the nation’s best-known journalists together with top elected officials, political activists, and influential thought leaders whose ideas and visions for the future will shape our country for decades to come.
“The 2020 election is the most important election of our generation, and at SXSW our goal is to address the issues that affect the lives of all citizens,” said SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest. “We’re fortunate to have a young, diverse, and engaged audience looking for solutions to the complex problems that face the next generation.”
Speakers to participate in this series of conversations include Former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States Hillary Rodham Clinton; U.S. Representative and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff; lawyer and Head of the Hollywood Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment and Advance Equality in the Workplace Anita Hill; U.S. Representative Will Hurd; and many more.
“There’s no more important time to be talking about big ideas than in the middle of the biggest political year,” says Evan Smith, CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. “There’s no better place to do it than on the biggest stage — and that’s SXSW. This is going to be amazing.”
The event will take place Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15 at the Fairmont Austin (adjacent to the Austin Convention Center) as part of the SXSW Conference’s Government & Politics Track, and is open to all SXSW badgeholders.
Conversations About America’s Future Sessions
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Senator, and First Lady of the United States Hillary Rodham Clinton in conversation with MSNBC political analyst and host of AM Joy Joy Reid
U.S. Representative and Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff, in conversation with NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent and host of MSNBC’s Kasie DC Kasie Hunt
Former Chicago Mayor, ABC News contributor and author of The Nation City: Why Mayors are Running the World Rahm Emanuel, in conversation with Recode co-founder and editor-at-large Kara Swisher
Lawyer and Head of the Hollywood Commission to Eliminate Sexual Harassment and Advance Equality in the Workplace Anita Hill, in conversation with Politico senior Washington correspondent and Politico Playbook co-author Anna Palmer
Journalist, author, and co-founder of Lift Our Voices Gretchen Carlson, in conversation with Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry
Former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate, and Powered By People founder Beto O’Rourke in conversation with The Washington Post national political reporter and moderator of Washington Week on PBS Robert Costa
Entrepreneur, founder of Venture 4 America, and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in conversation with New York Times media columnist Ben Smith
Four of the Lincoln Project’s founding members – independent political strategist Reed Galen, national political strategist Steve Schmidt, national political strategist John Weaver, and long-time Republican media consultant and author Rick Wilson – in conversation with CNN anchor and host of At This Hour, Kate Bolduan
Justice Democrats spokesperson Waleed Shahid, Mayor of Stockton, California Michael Tubbs, and Harris County (TX) Judge Lina Hidalgo in conversation with TIME national correspondent Charlotte Alter, the author of The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leadership will Transform America
Washington Bureau Chief for The Daily Beast Jackie Kucinich, New York Magazine Washington correspondent Olivia Nuzzi, CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju, and Politico senior writer and Politico Playbook co-author Jake Sherman in conversation with senior media reporter at NBC News and MSNBC and the author of Byers Market Dylan Byers
U.S. Representative Will Hurd, former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the DNI Sue Gordon in conversation with editor-in-chief of The Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg
At the SXSW Conference, explore more sessions from the Government & Politics Track which aims to address issues that affect the lives of all citizens from technology regulation to livable cities, and privacy issues to economic growth. Browse all 22 Tracks of programming and then dive into the full SXSW Schedule to add events of interest to your Favorites list.
See You At SXSW 2020
Experience all of this exciting programming and more – register to attend SXSW 2020.
Join us for 10 days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking with creatives across tech, film, and music industries at the SXSW Conference & Festivals in Austin, TX from March 13-22!
Already registered? Download the SXSW GO app and begin building your customized SXSW Schedule today. Want primary access to all events? Upgrade to a Platinum Badge at any time. Plus, don’t miss the opportunity to receive special registration rates for groups larger than 10 and currently enrolled students.
Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for the latest SX coverage.
Photos courtesy of the speakers (l-r) Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Anita Hill, and Will Hurd