Why Go Platinum?

SXSW is an event packed full of conference sessions, showcases, screenings, startup competitions, exhibitions, tacos (so many tacos), networking events, interactive art, awards ceremonies, mentor sessions, and beyond.

A Platinum Badge gives you the ultimate freedom to experience all of SXSW spontaneously – so go with the flow, try something new, and make the most of the 10 days of SXSW from March 13-22, 2020.

Best Chance for High-Demand Events

While we do our best to accommodate all badgeholders, the extreme popularity of some events makes it infeasible to ensure that everyone interested can be ensured entry.

When you go Platinum, you always have Primary access, which puts you in front of any Secondary access lines, and increases your chances of accessing your desired events. SXSW events include:

Learn more about Event Access and explore the complete lineup of 2020 programming on the SXSW Schedule to begin adding events to your Favorites list which is automatically updated with date, time, and venue information once available.

Access Parties, Mentor Sessions, & Round Tables

If you review the Badge Access Chart, note that some parties, Mentor Sessions, and Round Tables are only open to select badge types. Enjoy all that SXSW has to offer with a Platinum Badge, which provides Primary access to ALL of these events (capacity permitting):

Extra SXXPress Pass Each Day

SXXpress (South by Express) Passes allow badgeholders to request priority access to individual Conference sessions and parties, Music Festival Showcases, Film Festival Screenings, and Comedy Festival Showcases. Best of all, they’re free to all registrants!

When you go Platinum, you receive one extra SXXpress Pass per day, for a total of three passes per day. SXXpress Pass holders may proceed to the front of the Primary access line for priority entrance.

Explore more resources for navigating the event on the Attendee Services Hub.

Closing BBQ & Softball Tournament

The SXSW Closing Barbecue and Softball Tournament is the traditional closing social event of SXSW. Music and Platinum Badges can claim one free meal per badge. Enjoy an authentic Texas barbecue spread with all the trimmings (vegetarian options as well).

Platinum and Music registrants can also sign up to play in the SXSW Softball Tournament. Come on out and wrap up your SXSW with a friendly game and some delicious bites!

Upgrade to Platinum

Already registered for a SXSW 2020 Music, Film, or Interactive Badge? For only $330, you can upgrade to Platinum at any time. Contact reg@sxsw.com to upgrade your badge to Platinum today and get ready to experience all that SXSW 2020 has to offer.

See you in March!