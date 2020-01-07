Hold your SXSW future in the palm of your hand – download SXSW GO®, the official mobile app of SXSW 2020, to begin!

The mobile app is a useful discovery tool to help you get the most out of attending SXSW. With SXSW GO, you can upload your badge photo, get personalized recommendations, build your own SXSW Schedule, network with other attendees, request SXXpress Passes, see real-time event status, and more.

Browse the continuously updated 2020 schedule of events and filter by Conference, Festivals, Exhibitions, and more. Once you’re logged in, simply click the star to the left of an event’s listing to add it to your schedule. As time and venue information becomes available later in the season it will automatically update your Favorites list.

The mobile app also provides a suite of Event Navigation Tools to help you navigate and access conference and festival events with ease when you’re here in March. Plus, get schedule recommendations to discover new music, films, and sessions. Below lists only a smattering of the app features you will have at your finger tips.

App Features

Abby, the SXSW Chatbot – Casual, fun conversational-style user experience and an easy to follow guided menu to help navigate SXSW, find out what’s happening, and get timely answers to FAQs.

– Casual, fun conversational-style user experience and an easy to follow guided menu to help navigate SXSW, find out what’s happening, and get timely answers to FAQs. Schedule – Browse the entire SXSW 2020 SXSW Schedule and plan your week. Watch Film trailers, listen to Artist’s tracks, and learn more about Conference session speakers. Star events as My Favorites and easily sync your favorites between devices.

– Browse the entire SXSW 2020 SXSW Schedule and plan your week. Watch Film trailers, listen to Artist’s tracks, and learn more about Conference session speakers. Star events as My Favorites and easily sync your favorites between devices. SXSW Recommends – The SXSW Recommends algorithm has been optimized for the 2020 event with machine learning! Get personalized recommendations and opt-in to notifications for real-time recommendations.

– The SXSW Recommends algorithm has been optimized for the 2020 event with machine learning! Get personalized recommendations and opt-in to notifications for real-time recommendations. Networking – Search the directory and message SXSW attendees to boost your networking. Opt-in to location services to see who’s around you.

– Search the directory and message SXSW attendees to boost your networking. Opt-in to location services to see who’s around you. Browse the full list of features with more updates to come later in the season.

Download the 2020 SXSW GO mobile app on iOS or Android today and start planning your next SX adventure!

