Leon Logothetis on the Power of Connection Through Kindness – SXSW Sessions On Demand Video

Kindness is a superpower available to all of us and one of the easiest ways to change the world. After traveling to over 100 countries and filming Netflix’s The Kindness Diaries, Leon Logothetis learned that we have more in common than we have different.

Join motivational speaker and bestselling author Leon Logothetis for a lively discussion on how choosing kindness at every turn can help us find fulfillment and purpose.

“If we put a magnifying glass on the good…then life changes, the world changes.”

While zooming in on the positive, Logothetis unpacks the strength of kindness and shares his own life experiences that have guided him to these truths. From conversations across the globe to sleeping on the streets of Pittsburgh, he recounts two profound lessons learned: 1) kindness is free and 2) true wealth is not in our wallets, it is in our hearts. “Unless you live from a foundation of love…service…giving,” says Logothetis, “you’re not truly alive.”

