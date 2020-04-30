“Maybe You Should Talk To Someone” with Lori Gottlieb and Julia Sweeney – SXSW Sessions On Demand Video

SXSW Sessions Online is a weekly series featuring 2020 speakers virtually sharing their stories along with a special Q&A portion for 2020 registrants. While SXSW Sessions Online is an exclusive opportunity for registrants, we want to share these exciting talks with the whole community. Catch previously-recorded programming on SXSW Sessions On Demand via our YouTube channel through mid-June.

To kick off the first installment of the SXSW Sessions series, writer and psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb joins actress Julia Sweeney for their virtual discussion “Maybe You Should Talk To Someone.”

In her revealing runaway New York Times bestselling book, Maybe You Should Talk To Someone, Lori Gottlieb takes us on an eye-opening, behind-the-scenes tour of the human condition, sharing stories of the patients she sees as a therapist – along with her own as a “card-carrying member of the human race.” In conversation with actress Julia Sweeney, Gottlieb talks about what it’s like being on the emotional front lines of the current crisis, the role of laughter and joy especially during challenging times, and the life-changing benefits of sharing our stories (the real ones) with each other.

“There is no value judgement to our feelings. Our feelings are what makes us human.” – Lori Gottlieb

During the conversation, Gottlieb remarks on the grand display of human resilience during these uncertain times as shown by the myriad of ways we are finding connection while simultaneously experiencing anxiety and grief. “People need to notice what they are doing well during this time,” said Gottlieb. “So many people are so resilient, adaptable, and flexible. I don’t think we give ourselves enough credit for how well we are doing.”

From the changing landscape of virtual therapy to unpacking loneliness versus solitude, Gottlieb and Sweeney cover a range of valuable topics for these remote times. Plus, an important reminder that we are not truly isolated with the virtual world at our finger tips so don’t hesitate to reach out to others.

Watch Now

Gottlieb’s book is being adapted as a TV series by the creators of The Americans and her recent TED Talk examines how we’re often unreliable narrators of our own lives. In addition to her clinical practice, she writes The Atlantic’s weekly “Dear Therapist” advice column, and her new podcast, produced by Katie Couric, will launch this spring.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.