For some the transition to cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner at home is a dream come true, but for most it is overwhelming and continues to bring mixed feelings months into a pandemic. “What am I going to eat for dinner?” now requires a hands-on answer, one that we are here to help with.

Iconic Food Network television personality, bestselling cookbook author, and founder of the Yum-o! organization, Rachel Ray joins Austin American-Statesman Food Writer, Addie Broyles for a conversation on cooking in quarantine, how it’s changing our relationship with groceries, and more.

“I think learning how to make more of your own food is an emotional plus for people…it feeds your soul as much as it feeds your stomach to be able to provide for yourself and for your friends and people you care about. You get a lot more out of food that you make than you do food that you take.”

Ray touches on how to use limited ingredients well, discusses feeding Americans without access to food during a pandemic, how the food industry is adapting to stay-at-home orders, and how some practices will become permanent. She also encourages peers to listen to the conversation around racial injustices and describes planned programing centered on starting honest dialogue around the table.

“You have to be willing to learn and to listen for the whole of your life.”

Watch the full online session and look forward to more programing later this week.

