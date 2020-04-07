Support Resources for the Creative Community

In these unprecedented times available resources for those in the creative industries are critical now more than ever.
Support for the SXSW community plays a vital role in everything we do, and we wanted to share what we’ve gathered. We will keep updating this as new information becomes available.
Resource Links
Austin Support
Music
- MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund
- Global Relief Fund For
Live Music Crews
- Coronavirus Financial Hardship Fund
- Sony Global Relief Fund for Covid-19
- Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief
- PRS Emergency Relief Fund (United Kingdom)
- The Record Union – Musician Wellness Starter Pack
- American Association of Independent Musicians
- GEMA Emergency Relief Programme (Germany)
- ASCAP Music Unites Us
- Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
- Worldwide Independent Network
- National Center for Music Emergency Fund (France)
- Independent Venue Week
- Arts Council Covid Funding/Support (England)
- Musicians Union Covid Hardship Fund (United Kingdom)
- Billboard’s Resource Guide
- Creative Scotland Covid Impact Funds
- Corona Musicians – Corona Advice For Musicians
- MusicHelps (New Zealand)
- IMRO Covid Advice and Resources Page for Irish Musicians (Ireland)
- Sound of Silence (Australia)
- Ireland Performs (Ireland)
- AIM – Association of Independent Music (United Kingdom)
- MMF – Music Managers Forum (United Kingdom)
- BPI – British Phonographic Industry (United Kingdom)
Film
- POV launches emergency fund for Doc filmmakers
- Film + TV Charity
- New Emergency Fund for Women Artists over 40
- Emergency Grants compiled by NY Foundation for the Arts
- Netflix Emergency Funds
- Academy Supports Motion Pictures Fund
- Creative Capital – List of Artist Resources
- Indiewire’s List of Financial Aid for Artists
- Women Make Movies Resources for Filmmakers & Artists
- IATSE Emergency Fund
- Freelance Artists Resources
- TX Film Commission Financial Aid/Relief for Moving Image Industry Professionals & Businesses (Texas & National)
- Webinar for applying to SBA funds by Firelight Media + IDA Fund
