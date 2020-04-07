By Hailey Hess

04/7/2020

Film Interactive Music News



SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Support Resources for the Creative Community

Austin Convention Center Photo by Aaron Rogosin

In these unprecedented times available resources for those in the creative industries are critical now more than ever.

Support for the SXSW community plays a vital role in everything we do, and we wanted to share what we’ve gathered. We will keep updating this as new information becomes available.

Resource Links

Austin Support

Music

Film

Check back as more resources are added. Stay tuned to our social media channels for the latest SX news and 2020 highlights of artists, filmmakers, and speakers on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Austin Convention Center – Photo by Aaron Rogosin

SHARE THIS

LinkedIn0

Related News:

Super Sponsors

White Claw logo
American Express logo
Austin Chronicle logo

Stay Tuned

Sign up to receive the latest announcements, tips, networking invitations and more.