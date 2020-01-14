We are back with over 350 new Showcasing Artists from 42 countries joining us for the 2020 SXSW Music Festival. Let’s get to it.

Additions to our genre-bending 2020 lineup include the SXSW return of Soccer Mommy, in advance of her upcoming LP; on-the-rise pop singer Caroline Rose; Montreal-based Fools Gold R&B producer HERO; Aussie singer-songwriter Didirri; Colombian reggae dancehall singer Dragón Rojo; and Ukrainian rapper alyona alyona.

Hailing from the East Coast, New York no-wave legend Lydia Lunch; NYC’s soft disco and soul-centered 79.5; and the latest signing to Danger Mouse’s 30th Century label Baba Ali. Plus, Brooklyn’s The Natural History reunites us on the heels of the 10-year anniversary re-issue of The People That I Meet (which includes “Don’t You Ever,” best known from Spoon’s cover of the song on Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga).

From across the pond, London-based producer and DJ TSHA; UK grime artist Knucks; Scottish singer-songwriter Aaron Smith; and Danish experimental electronic composer Astrid Sonne. Heading Far East, jangly Japanese indie-pop group and new Damnably signing Hazy Sour Cherry join us along with Chinese post-punk act The Hormones.

Back stateside, we’re joined by Seattle’s country-tinged indie rock act Great Grandpa; Nashville Americana soul singer Nicole Atkins; brash punk outfit Beach Slang; Latin Grammy nominees Making Movies; and AI-embracing Dadabots, to name only a few from today’s 350+ artist list.

We have added more Music Festival showcases presented by some of our longtime partners including the BBC, We Found New Music, The Onion AV Club, Bella Union, Gorilla vs. Bear, Cascine, Damnably, Bloodshot Records, Levitation, Single Lock Records, Jazz Re:Freshed, Music From Ireland, Sounds From Spain, Focus Wales, Part Time Punks, Felte Records, Laneway Festival, Traffic Music, Desert Daze, Burger Records, and more.

First-time presenters include Italians Do It Better, Mercury Kx, Decca Publishing, Falls Festival, 6131 Records, Music Finland, Space Agency, Audiofemme, Artoffact Records, and Roskilde Festival.

Showcasing Artists are not the only ones to take the stage this March. Yesterday, we announced Grammy-winning musician, DJ, producer, and cultural figure Diplo as a Music Keynote. Read the latest Conference announcement for more Featured Speakers and tune in tomorrow for the Film Festival‘s first announcement of the season.

For a full list of programing for the SXSW 2020 Conference and Festivals, explore the SXSW Schedule.

Before we move on to the main event, we want to remind you about all of the ways to listen to and discover your favorite 2020 Showcasing Artists.

