By Hailey Hess

12/14/2021

New PanelPicker® Sessions and Summits Added for SXSW 2022

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at her Featured Session – Photo by Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

Each year the SXSW Conference is set apart by its diverse and extensive programming that brings together world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond. From March 11-20, we will host a celebration of ideas and collaboration like no other. Announcing an additional 80 new PanelPicker® sessions, submitted by you for you, as well as this year’s designated Summits.

New Sessions Across 15 Tracks

Joining the Conference program today are thought leaders from groundbreaking companies and agencies such as NASA, Pandora, Google, Microsoft, Verizon, Adobe, and Clubhouse, to name a few. Browse highlights from today’s announcement below across our 15 Tracks of programming. Then dive into the complete list of all announced sessions in the SXSW Schedule.

Highlights:

  • What Makes TikTok Tick
  • How to Build an Inclusive Tech Culture
  • No Code, No Worries: The Future of No Code Tech
  • LGBTQ+ Rights and Politics in Texas
  • Solving for Global Homelessness Through Innovation
  • YOU are YOU: How Biometrics Will Unlock The Future
  • Decolonizing the Film Industry Pipeline

    • View All Sessions

    2022 Summits

    New for 2022, Summits delve further into specific topics in a variety of formats including panels, solo presentations, short form, and workshops.

    “Summits provide a deep dive into many of today’s most timely, most talked-about topics. This new format makes it even easier for SXSW attendees to get information that can lead them to new brainstorms, new collaborations, and new opportunities.” – Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer

    Athlete Empowerment

    Highlights:

  • And They Said Launching a Sports League is Crazy

    • View Summit Sessions

    Cannabis Industry Evolution

    Highlights:

  • From Legacy to Legal Cannabis: How and Why?
  • Global View: Weed on the World Stage

    • View Summit Sessions

    Connecting with XR

    Highlights:

  • Why 5G?: Building Stories for the Metaverse
  • Battle for the Mirror World: Digitizing Society
  • Mocap Streaming and Remote Dance Performance in VR

    • View Summit Sessions

    Finance 3.0

    Highlights:

  • Bitcoin DeFi – The Latest Developments
  • Are Synthetics a Fad or Breakthrough for Finance?
  • Driving Innovation & Inclusion in Digital Assets

    • View Summit Sessions

    Funding & Investors

    Highlights:

  • Black Investors Breaking Down Investment Barriers
  • Game Industry Investments: Opportunities & Challenges

    • View Summit Sessions

    Future of Work

    Highlights:

  • Supporting Working Women Amid the Pandemic
  • Gender Equity in Upskilling = Economic Recovery

    • View Summit Sessions

    The Space Rush

    Highlights:

  • Hidden No More: Black Women In Space
  • Spacetech: The Next Frontier
  • Earth & Space: Living our Interplanetary Future

    • View Summit Sessions

    The State of Psychedelics

    Highlights:

  • The Psychedelic Investment Opportunity
  • The Ethics of Mainstreaming Psychedelics

    • View Summit Sessions

    See You in 2022

    Join us March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online for SXSW 2022! Register today and book your hotel early for the best available rates. Stay tuned for more announcements throughout the SX season.

    Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook for the latest SX news.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – Photo by Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images for SXSW

