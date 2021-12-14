New PanelPicker® Sessions and Summits Added for SXSW 2022

Each year the SXSW Conference is set apart by its diverse and extensive programming that brings together world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond. From March 11-20, we will host a celebration of ideas and collaboration like no other. Announcing an additional 80 new PanelPicker® sessions, submitted by you for you, as well as this year’s designated Summits.
Joining the Conference program today are thought leaders from groundbreaking companies and agencies such as NASA, Pandora, Google, Microsoft, Verizon, Adobe, and Clubhouse, to name a few. Browse highlights from today’s announcement below across our 15 Tracks of programming. Then dive into the complete list of all announced sessions in the SXSW Schedule.
2022 Summits
New for 2022, Summits delve further into specific topics in a variety of formats including panels, solo presentations, short form, and workshops.
“Summits provide a deep dive into many of today’s most timely, most talked-about topics. This new format makes it even easier for SXSW attendees to get information that can lead them to new brainstorms, new collaborations, and new opportunities.” – Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer
Athlete Empowerment
Cannabis Industry Evolution
Connecting with XR
Finance 3.0
Funding & Investors
Future of Work
The Space Rush
The State of Psychedelics
