Conference Sessions Announced for SXSW 2022

To kick the season off, we are excited to announce the nucleus of our SXSW Conference programming – over 160 sessions curated by the SX community, for the SX community from the 2022 PanelPicker®. This thought-provoking programming from the world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond will ignite conversations and collaborations during SXSW 2022 this March 11-20.

“The first Conference programming announcement of the season lays a foundation for our core areas of coverage — the tech, film and TV, and music industries. This year we’re more focused than ever on building a future that is equitable and sustainable across society, culture, technology, and policy,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “Over the coming months we will expand this content with Keynotes, Featured Speakers, and more sessions that foster new ideas and creative problem solving. As always, SXSW remains an essential destination for global professionals, and we look forward to gathering in Austin and online.”

Sessions that are part of today’s announcement include top-level speakers from notable companies, universities, and creative industries including Adobe, Epic Games, Kill Rock Stars, Meow Wolf, Natural Resources Defense Council, Nickelodeon, The Oversight Board, Spotify, Sundance, Unity, and VMware, to name only a few. Browse session highlights by Track below before diving into all announced sessions.

2022 Session Highlights By Track

2050

The new 2050 Track is the home for long-range, big-picture thinking that pushes the limits of what is humanly possible by showcasing how innovative thinking can be a force for positive change in our troubled world.

Advertising & Brand Experience

The Advertising & Brand Experience Track examines the ways that companies are activating in unique and compelling ways to connect with changing consumer priorities.

Civic Engagement

Formerly known as Government & Politics, the Civic Engagement Track brings together some of the world’s most forward-thinking voices at the local, national, and international levels to discuss programs and policy directions that can help bridge our current divisions.

Climate Change

The urgency of action around the climate crisis cannot be overstated. This programming covers the many consequences of soaring temperatures, rising oceans and mass extinctions across the globe.

Culture

The Culture Track explores the different traditions, norms, and expectations that help us gain a better understanding of one another while maintaining a sense of stability.

Design

This long-standing track, which has served as the foundation for almost all SXSW Conference programming, encompasses everything related to interface, interaction, and purposeful intent.

Film & TV Industry

The Film & TV Industry Track dives into the current and future state of film and television.

Future of Music

The Future of Music Track forecasts how new hardware, software and virtual technologies will continue to redefine the way we create, deliver, experience and engage with the sounds of tomorrow.

Game Industry

Gaming’s immersive storytelling and socially-driven digital experiences have become the dominant entertainment medium of the 21st century. This programming delves into how the industry has incorporated more traditional forms of content across a variety of platforms, and where this increased reach and influence will lead the entertainment industry in years to come.

Health & MedTech

An area of focus that has seen huge growth at SXSW in recent years, the Health & MedTech Track centers on how social and technological changes are impacting one of the world’s largest industries.

Making Film & Episodics

Explore the creative process behind film and episodic content with an emphasis on the collaborative nature of the medium.

Media Industry

The Media Industry Track examines the trends driving change in the media landscape and the power of the companies who control the message.

Startups

SXSW remains one of the world’s top destinations for entrepreneurs from all different industries. The Startup Track covers the new founders, new ideas, and new revenue models that are powering today’s most exciting new companies.

Tech Industry

The Tech Industry Track highlights the new innovations that will drive the world’s next wave of change, balancing these breakthroughs against a world that has grown more skeptical about the benefits of the digital revolution.

Transportation

The Transportation Track acknowledges how technology is radically transforming various transit systems across the globe. This new programming for 2022 reflects how much more tech-driven activity, innovation, and deal-flow we are now seeing in this industry.

