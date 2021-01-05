The 2021 PitchBook Report is Here

We are excited to announce the 2021 SXSW Pitch Report from PitchBook – a financial data and software company. The report analyzes detailed data from the SXSW Pitch event from what’s shaping the VC Ecosystem to venture market activity amid the continuing pandemic and more.

Now in its thirteenth year, SXSW Pitch connects top investors with early-stage startup companies from around the globe. 553 companies have participated in the SXSW Pitch event with over 80% receiving funding & acquisitions in excess of nearly $7.6 billion total. Of these startup companies, 18% have been acquired by the likes of Google, BT Group, Twitter, The Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable and Constant Contact. Noteworthy alums include Klout, Hipmunk, Wildfire, TubeMogul, Siri, Foodspotting, Tango, and ICON.

“This year, we’ve made some exciting changes as we embrace what has become the new norm—our live pitch event will be held within a virtual event setting. Our 2021 event will show case 40 incredible early stage companies over two days and eight distinctive categories,” said Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Manager. “This report covers current trends in the seed and early venture capital space, as well as the US venture ecosystem as a whole … We hope it gives you a sense of how participation in our program can take companies to new heights.”

Despite a pandemic, United States venture capital has remained resilient through 2020. Major trends from before the COVID-19 pandemic are continuing in venture capital, including the further proliferation of mega-deals, the increasing strength and influence of late-stage activity and a flourishing exit environment.

“SXSW Pitch is where it all started for ICON. The opportunity to be a part of the Pitch helped pave the way from day one of our marketing and publicity efforts where we unveiled the first permitted 3D-printed house during the first week of SXSW. We are forever grateful to the advisers who helped our CEO create an impactful, concise elevator pitch that in turn opened up opportunities for ICON to grow.” – Brooke Bauguess, Head of Communications at ICON

There is a plethora of data in this year’s PitchBook exhibiting hope and inspiration in the midst of a transformative year for businesses. Explore over a decade of data and download this year’s PitchBook now.

SXSW Pitch is a featured startup showcase event that has an “open call” for startups to apply. This year, the usually live pitch event will be held within a virtual event setting during SXSW Online from March 16–20, 2021.

Our 2021 event will show case 40 incredible early stage companies over two days and eight distinctive categories, including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice; Enterprise & Smart Data; Entertainment, Gaming & Content; Future of Work; Health, Wearables & Wellbeing; Innovative World Technologies; Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics; and Social & Culture.

There is still time to get your startup in front of investors this year. The application deadline for SXSW Pitch 2021 is this Friday, January 8 at 11:59pm PT. We can’t wait to see what you have to share!

