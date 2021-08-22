Why Book with SXSW Housing & Travel?

The SXSW Housing & Travel team strives to assist in making your SXSW experience as seamless as possible. Our housing professionals are all Austin locals who know the ins and outs of the city. Additionally, we all have vast experience working at SXSW, and navigating large events that come through Austin. Let us be your guide to finding you the best hotel accommodation.

Where Do I Want to Stay?

We understand that navigating the hotel environment in Austin during SXSW can be very daunting. Our team of professionals is extremely well versed in assisting you to find an accommodation that’s the best fit.

All of our partnered hotels are located within six miles of the Austin Convention Center in varying areas of the city. No matter what part of Austin you’d like to experience, we’ve got an option for you. To get an idea of the area of Austin that appeals to you the most, check out our SXSW Hotel Map. From there, our housing professionals can assist you in choosing the hotel that’s best for you. Each hotel offers unique rooms and amenities to fit your needs. Be sure to check the availability of each hotel leading up to the event.

What If I’m Traveling In a Large Group?

The SXSW Housing & Travel team can assist your group or company in finding a hotel. We have long-standing relationships with our partnered hotels and are able to work with them to accommodate your group. The SXSW Housing & Travel team assists in facilitating the best rates and will provide a liaison should you need to make any special requests.

What Else Do I Need to Know?

Flexible Cancellation Policies

SXSW Housing & Travel does not charge a fee to book a hotel room – there are no hotel penalties to change or cancel your reservation until you are within 28 days of arrival. Should you need to reduce your stay or cancel your reservation within 28 days of arrival, SXSW will assess a $50 processing fee to the card on file. Keep in mind, SXSW hotels have either a 7 or 14 day cancellation policy. If you were to cancel your hotel reservation within that time frame, you could be subject to a cancellation fee assessed by the hotel as well.

Best Rates & Hotels in Austin

The SXSW Housing & Travel team helps provide the lowest contracted rates for your SXSW stay. Thanks to our hotel partners, SXSW 2022 rates are the lowest rates we’ve seen in years. Should you book your accommodation outside SXSW Housing & Travel, you are almost guaranteed to pay a considerably higher rate per night. Additionally, SXSW contracts with the top hotel properties in the area. These properties include the brands of Fairmont, Four Seasons, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Starwood, and Wyndham. If you are a rewards member for any of these brands you can accrue points during your stay, however rewards points cannot be used in lieu of payment for your stay.

Hotel Practices and Policies For Today’s Health Concerns

Our hotels have provided a link to the initiatives they have in place for the safety and health of their guests. You can find the most up to date information for your favorite hotel here.

Still Have Questions?

Email housing@sxsw.com, or call 512-467-7979 between 10am–6pm CT, Monday through Friday, and ask for Housing. Please note, email is the best way to get in contact with us in our busier months leading up to SXSW.

