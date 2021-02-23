The second wave of 2021 Showcasing Artists for the SXSW Music Festival has arrived!

During SXSW Online 2021 from March 16-20, experience performances at unique venues in the artists’ home countries through a premium viewing experience, with streaming available via web, mobile, and the SXSW Online Connected TV app (Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Android TV). Select content will be viewable in VR via SXSW Online XR.

New additions to the 2021 slate of Showcasing Artists include a diverse range of artists from around the globe, including Mexican singer and actress Ximena Sariñana; soundscaping No-Age guitarist Randy Randall; AC/DC-worshipping, Aussie garage-punks The Chats; rising Okinowan MC Awich; Country singer-songwriters Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers; South Korean AOMG rapper Loco; 7-piece London buzz band Black Country, New Road; South African Afro-folk artist Bongeziwe Mabandla; masked German neoclassical pianist Lambert; Turkish psych-funk embracing Dutch band Altin Gün; and Danish post-punks Iceage, who’s Sonic Boom-produced 5th LP drops this spring via Mexican Summer.

Texas is represented in this round by rappers J Soulja, Mama Duke, and JaRon Marshall; psych pop band Holy Wave; trash glam siblings Lord Friday the 13th; alt-country singer Carson McHone; former Uncle Lucius frontman Kevin Galloway; indie rockers Sasha and the Valentines, The Deer, and Van Mary; and the soul-influenced sounds of Chief Cleopatra and Greyhounds.

Don’t miss newly added curated showcases from presenters including BeatBites Presents AOMG, Beer n Tacos, Black Fret, British Music Embassy, BrooklynVegan, Therapy Presents: The Carribean Islands, Criteria Entertainment, Devil In the Woods, HEARD, Ireland Music Week, Kosha Dillz presents OY VEY!, KoTPA (Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation), La Buena Fortuna, Luminelle Recordings, Marca Única, Mercury Kx, Move Forward Music, Nine Mile Records and Touring, Northern Expo, Park The Van, Seitrack, S.O.B.’s 38th Year Anniversary, Sound Talent Group, Sounds Australia, Tokyo Sessions, Wide Days – Scotland, and Yamaha Guitars & BGS Presents.

SXSW Online passholders will have the opportunity to witness a one-of-a-kind experience, presented directly from the artists’ home countries and some unusual, as well as iconic, settings including a Taoist temple, a cable car in Norway, a Los Angeles freeway overpass, Abbey Road Studios, a café-floriculture in Brazil, and Austin hometown favorites Hotel Vegas, Empire Control Room, and Garage – to name a few.

2021 SXSW Showcasing Artists

404 Guild (Eastbourne UK-ENGLAND)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Afro Cluster (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Afronaut Zu (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ailbhe Reddy (Dublin IRELAND)

Altin Gun (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

Awich (Okinawa JAPAN)

Babeheaven (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baby Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Baker Boy (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Best Move (Sacramento CA)

Black Country, New Road (Cambridge UK-ENGLAND)

Bongeziwe Mabandla (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

BOYO (Los Angeles CA)

Br3nya (London UK-ENGLAND)

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Camryn (Denver CO)

Carson McHone (Austin TX)

The Chairs (Taipei TAIWAN)

The Change (Santo Domingo DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

The Chats (Sunshine Coast AUSTRALIA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Choses Sauvages (Montreal CANADA)

Christian Pagán (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Chubby and the Gang (London UK-ENGLAND)

Couch Prints (New York NY)

D.A.N. (Tokyo JAPAN)

Dasom Baek (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Dead Pony (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

The Deer (Austin TX)

Demi Grace (New York NY)

DeVita (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DJ Wegun (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

DLD (Naucalpán De Juarez MEXICO)

Doom Cannon (London UK-ENGLAND)

Drug Store Romeos (Fleet UK-ENGLAND)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enyel C (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Greyhounds (Austin TX)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Haru Nemuri (Yokohama JAPAN)

Heave Blood & Die (Bodø NORWAY)

Holy Wave (El Paso TX)

I See Rivers (Bodø NORWAY)

Iceage (Copenhagen DENMARK)

IDER (London UK-ENGLAND)

J Soulja (Austin TX)

Jade Jackson & Aubrie Sellers (Los Angeles CA)

Jaguar Jonze (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

JAMBINAI (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

JaRon Marshall (Austin TX)

Johnny Aries (Margate UK-ENGLAND)

Jovem Dionisio (Curitiba BRAZIL)

Just Mustard (Dundalk IRELAND)

Kapil Seshasayee (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Katie Cole (Nashville TN)

Kevin Galloway (Austin TX)

Khalia (Kingston JAMAICA)

Kinky (Monterrey MEXICO)

Kosha Dillz (Brooklyn NY)

Kota Banks & Ninajirachi (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lambert (Berlin GERMANY)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Loco (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lord Friday the 13th (Austin TX)

Luke Howard (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Mae Powell (San Francisco CA)

Magdalena Bay (Los Angeles CA)

Mama Duke (Austin TX)

Mariana Bo (Culiacán MEXICO)

Matilda Mann (London UK-ENGLAND)

MEMES (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Merk (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

millennium parade (Tokyo JAPAN)

Nadia Reid (Dunedin NEW ZEALAND)

Nani (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Neighbor Lady (Atlanta GA)

NinoMan (Harlem NY)

No Joy (Montreal CANADA)

Novi (Ashland OR)

Onipa (Sheffield UK-ENGLAND)

Oter (Tromsø NORWAY)

OZAS (Tromsø NORWAY)

Penelope Isles (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Phoebe Green (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

porij (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Rachael Lavelle (Dublin IRELAND)

Randy Randall (Los Angeles CA)

Rob Markman (Brooklyn NY)

Sasha and the Valentines (Austin TX)

Scrounge (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)

sogumm (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Sophie Hutchings (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Steven Bamidele (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Sycco (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

The School (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Travis Birds (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

Vero (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Villano Antillano (San Juan PUERTO RICO)

Woo (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Ximena Sariñana (Mexico City MEXICO)



Join Us for SXSW Online 2021

Register for SXSW Online today! In addition to the Music Festival Showcases, passholders also have access to the full range of content available during SXSW Online including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, Networking Meet Ups, Film Festival Screenings, Comedy Festival Showcases, Online Exhibitions, and Professional Development.

Previous announcements for 2021 include Keynote Willie Nelson and Featured Speakers including Queen Latifah, Chiquis, Mark Mothersbaugh, Wyclef Jean, Nicholas Britell, Barry Jenkins, Samantha Bee, and more. Stay tuned for more announcements in the lead up to SXSW Online from March 16-20, 2021.