The Future From Scratch: Register for SXSW Online 2021

Join us from March 16-20 for SXSW Online, an exclusive digital experience. Discover the ideas that will renew your hope in tomorrow, reignite your curiosity, and reinvent what’s possible. This is the time for re-do’s all around to incite positive change.

For SXSW Online, we’re offering one pass that covers the entire event, allowing attendees to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves. SXSW Online Passes at the $249 rate are currently available – register now to secure your spot.

Take advantage of the unique opportunities this event has to offer, including Conference sessions and Keynotes, Music Festival showcases, Film Festival *screenings, world-class networking, online Exhibitions, and the unexpected discoveries that are always a part of SXSW, all in a digital setting.

“It’s a new day for America and for the world. We have the opportunity to face challenges that affect us all, and we’re honored to bring you the conversations that will renew your hope in tomorrow.



This year has been one like none of us have faced. At SXSW, the impact has been profound and has involved substantial changes in how we work, so it means a lot for us to have the chance to plan a 2021 digital event where we can share experiences and exchange ideas at this crucial time.



We know these last months have been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to working together to find creative solutions for today and the future at SXSW Online 2021.”



– Roland Swenson, CEO & Co-Founder

Explore our first programming announcement of the season including Featured Speakers like three-Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn; New York Times bestselling author Michael Lewis; DEVO cofounder Mark Mothersbaugh; cannabis regulator Cat Packer; world-class tennis champion Maria Sharapova; Emmy-nominated host and writer Baratunde Thurston; Director of Jet Propulsion Lab at NASA Dr. Michael Watkins; quantitative futurist Amy Webb; Reddit’s COO Jen Wong; and more.

Plus, dive into Featured Sessions from Aquaculture, Food Systems and Climate Change with ocean activist Alexandra Cousteau and chef Andrew Zimmern to Inside GENIUS: ARETHA, the Story of the Queen of Soul with director Anthony Hemingway and award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, and many more. Browse the initial Conference lineup and stay tuned for big announcements coming next week including Conference Keynotes and Featured Speakers, sessions accepted from PanelPicker® speaking proposals, Film Festival screenings, Music Festival showcases, and more.

Whether you’re a SXSW veteran or you’ve never been able to make it to Austin, here’s your chance to join us! The SXSW Online Pass is your key to all things SX — opening up the breadth and depth of our groundbreaking programming.

check out our student rates and group rates.

*Certain film content may be geo-blocked due to rights and the distributor’s discretion.

*Some content will be subject to capacity.

Stay tuned for programming announcements throughout the season across the SXSW Conference & Festivals for the SXSW Online 2021 event from March 16-20.

