It's that time of year again— the 2023 annual PitchBook Report is here and SXSW Pitch will be returning for it's fifteenth year at SXSW 2023!

PitchBook is the leading resource for comprehensive data, research and insights spanning the global capital markets. With transparent, in-depth access to the private market landscape, professionals use PitchBook to discover opportunities and get deals done with confidence and efficiency. It also helps illustrate SXSW Pitch over time through the lens of its participants and highlights the most interesting trends we've seen over the course of the year.

There are easy answers and there are hard ones with the ending of Q3 in the books, but venture capital isn’t about panicking over quarterly fluctuations. Here's what we have jotted down so far:

Deal activity across all stages is showing more signs of distress, recording the third consecutive decline in completed deals

US VC fundraising has set a new annual high through only three quarters of 2022

With just $14.0 billion in exit value generated across and estimated 302 exits in Q3, there were few bright spots for the VC exit market

Of the 613 companies that participated in SXSW Pitch between 2009 and 2022, over 93% received funding, with combined funding over almost $21.5 billion (does not include undisclosed grants, angel and seed funding).

“SXSW Pitch continues to be a global showcase to support and highlight the worlds best startups. This year's Pitchbook report reflects that continued success with the startups we have worked with in the past.” – Chris Valentine, SXSW Pitch Manager

Of these 613 companies, 16% have been acquired by Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Meta, Michelin, Constant Contact, and Harmon. Some of our prestigious alums you may know include Klout, ICON, Hipmunk, Wildfire, Tubemogul, Siri, Foodspotting, and Tango.

“SXSW Pitch is simply one of the best pitch competitions there is. Every startup tries to blend new technology with a stirring vision, and as the festival that sits at the intersection of culture and creativity, SXSW is a phenomenal place for telling that story.” — Elias Stahl, Hilos, Co-Founder and Chief Executive

Get on track with the data from 2022, a year that is below 2021's historic highs but still above all the other years.

SXSW Pitch is a featured startup showcase event that has an “open call” for startups to apply. The event will take place during SXSW on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12. Learn more about participating at SXSW Pitch and apply by the Final Extended Deadline November 13.

