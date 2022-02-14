Exclusive SXSW Badge Discount for Enrolled Students

SXSW is offering students a special registration rate for the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals from March 11-20 in Austin, TX and online. If you are currently enrolled as a college undergraduate, postgraduate, or in high school grades 9-12, read on!

Learning goes beyond the classroom at SXSW and positions you in front of potential future employers, mentors, and creative collaborators.

Find inspiration in powerful presentations by diverse visionaries at the Conference. Featuring a variety of programming Tracks, Summits and session formats, the Conference explores what’s next in the worlds of film, culture, music, and technology.

Lay the groundwork for your career with expert advice and one-on-one coaching by professionals at Mentor Sessions. Connect with other students and the larger creative community moving the conversation forward across a wide range of industries, interests, and groups during Meet Ups and other networking opportunities throughout the event.

Discover what’s next – from buzz-worthy film screenings and tech startup competitions to future-focused exhibitors and global emerging artists. Whether you’re looking to find what career is right for you or to connect with creatives from around the world, SXSW programming is aimed at fostering creative and professional growth. All badgeholders also receive access to our online event component with virtual Conference sessions, events from our Music and Film Festivals, and more.

Currently enrolled students may apply today to join us March 11-20 at a special rate. To apply, complete the SXSW Student Discount Application form and attach a valid copy of your official transcript from your registrar’s office. After we receive and verify proof of enrollment, you will be sent an email with a registration coupon.

Don’t miss the opportunity to join us from March 11-20, 2022 at an exclusive student rate!

Apply Now

More Ways to Attend

Bringing a group of 10 or more? Learn more about our Group Registration deals. If you haven’t decided who will be attending yet, you can still purchase registrations using placeholder names.

Volunteering for SXSW is a great way to meet new people, showcase SXSW and Austin to our global community, and earn great perks to attend SXSW or SXSW EDU. Learn more at volunteer.sxsw.com.

Can’t join us IRL? No problem! For SXSW 2022, we’re also offering an Online Pass that covers our digital event component, allowing attendees to take in programming and connect with others across the many industries that SX serves without leaving your home.

