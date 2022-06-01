“You shouldn’t have to change who you are to be safe and to be loved.” — JVN

Trans Rights and equity activists joined us at SXSW 2022 to discuss what has been happening across certain states, especially Texas. Watch these Featured Sessions bring awareness and promote action to protect and a lead a future for our youth.

Jonathan Van Ness, an Emmy-nominated television personality, podcast host, activist, author, and hairstylist to the stars and the internationally acclaimed writer, performer, and public speaker, ALOK joined us this year to let us know that they’re not resisting the gender binary, but that they’re fighting for the beauty of fluidity.

Andy Mara, Emmett Shelling, Diamond Stylz, and Charlie Apple got on stage with Jessica Shortall of Texas Competes to discuss what is going on in the state of Texas as state legislation gives orders to investigate gender affirming health care for minors.

Secretary Of The Interior Deb Haaland spotlights her philosophy about why representation matters, how to take it to the next level, and what can be possible when we recognize America’s full history and provide space for all voices to have a seat at the table.

Whether you missed these Featured Sessions or you want to relive them once again, we are happy to share the videos with out SXSW Community.