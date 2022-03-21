See You Next Year: SXSW 2023 Dates Announced

Yee-haw! That’s a wrap on the 2022 SXSW Conference & Festivals!

After three years apart, this event has felt more historic than ever for us. March 11-20 served as an epic reunion of creatives from around the world, eager to share new ideas and get moving on solutions. We want to give a Texas-sized THANK YOU to all of the registrants, staff, crew, volunteers, artists, speakers, filmmakers, innovators, disrupters, Nick Cages, and our wonderful Austin community.

SXSW 2022 was both in-person and online, simultaneously, for the first time. It was a ten-day whirlwind of enlightening and inspiring sessions, film screenings, music showcases, exhibitions, tacos, networking, art installations, competitions, awards, and beyond.

The Conference highlighted some of the most inspired thinkers and industry leaders across 15 Tracks, 9 Summits, and SXSW community-curated sessions. At the crux of each day’s programming were powerful presentations by Keynotes President of Beggars Group US and author Nabil Ayers; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy-winner Beck; innovator and Founder of Brentwood Growth Partners Reggie Fils-Aimé; President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Alexis McGill Johnson; Founder and CEO of MediaLink Michael E. Kassan; global superstar and three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo; Co-Founder and Managing Director of Smash Ventures Kevin Mayer; journalist, author, and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Maria Ressa; bestselling author Neal Stephenson; award-winning director, producer, and immersive storyteller Celine Tricart; and Grammy Award-nominated artist and bestselling author Michelle Zauner.

Among the Featured Speakers were the cast and crew of The Boys; Professor of Marketing at NYU’s Stern School of Business and Host at CNN+ Scott Galloway; data scientist, algorithmic product manager and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen; former Congressman and candidate for Governor of Texas Beto O’Rourke; U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Executive Vice President of A Europe Fit For The Digital Age Margrethe Vestager; and (you guessed it) more.

The Festivals provided a unique opportunity to explore the worlds of tech, film, music, and comedy. The Film Festival rolled out the red carpet with provocative dramas, documentaries, episodics, shorts, and genre standouts. World Premieres included Opening Night Film Everything Everywhere All At Once directed by Daniels; Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood; Sam Jones’ Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off; John Requa and Glenn Ficcara’s WeCrashed; Adam and Aaron Nee’s The Lost City; Ava DuVernay’s DMZ; Tom Gormican’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent; Ethan Hawke’s The Last Movie Stars; Halina Reijn’s Bodies Bodies Bodies; and Closing Night Headliner FX’s Atlanta (Season 3 Premiere) directed by Hiro Murai; to name only a smattering of the high-caliber films that hit the SX screens.

At the Film Awards, we celebrated the collaboration between filmmakers and designers honoring the winners of the 2022 Jury and Special Awards including Narrative Feature Competition winner I Love My Dad; Documentary Feature Competition Master of Light; and more from Shorts, Design, XR Experience, and Special Awards. Stay tuned for the announcement of the Audience Award Winners.

Flipping the tape over to the Music Festival, we turned up the sound with new, developing, and established Showcasing Artists across all genres from local to international acts. This year’s audible feast included Perfume Genius, Poppy Ajudha, Heartless Bastards, CHAI, The Lemonheads, Maxo Kream, Wet Leg, Surfbort, Baby Queen, W.I.T.C.H, Priya Ragu, SASAMI, Magdalena Bay, Go Fever, Balming Tiger, La Doña, MC Yallah, TEKE::TEKE, Walt Disco, and thousands more across SXSW and Presenter-curated showcases from KUTX, NPR, British Music Embassy, Bandsintown, DIY Magazine, Gorilla vs Bear, Motown Records, SPIN, Song Exploder, and onward. The SXSW Outdoor Stage at Lady Bird Lake, SXSW’s largest stage, featured a three-day series of charity beneficiary concert events with headliners Golden Dawn Arkestra, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, and Mt Joy.

The Music Festival wrapped up with the announcement of the 2022 Grulke Prize winners – Developing U.S. Act: Horsegirl; Developing Non-U.S. Act: Yard Act; and Career Act: Dolly Parton.

Hundreds of exhibitors from around the world gave us a glimpse of the future with cutting-edge technology from VR demonstrations to robotics at the SXSW Creative Industries Exhibition in-person and online as well as numerous other Exhibitions. We celebrated the winners of the many prestigious Awards categories including SXSW Pitch, Innovation Awards, and the Community Service Awards.

SXSW 2022 was filled with ample opportunity to explore, learn, discover, cut a rug, and leave inspired. We hope you enjoyed each exciting moment IRL, URL, and in XR. Now begins the preparation for 2023 (after a marathon of sleep and some tacos to refuel), we look forward to seeing you again March 10-19, 2023 in Austin, TX and online for the 2023 SXSW Conference & Festivals.

On behalf of all of us at the SXSW Conferences & Festivals – thank you for joining us and we hope to see you next year!