With less than a month away until SXSW 2022, we’re excited to reveal more Keynotes and Featured Speakers made up of prominent industry leaders and creative visionaries from the world’s of tech, film, music, and beyond.

The Keynotes announced today include three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo; 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Beck; bestselling author Neal Stephenson; and award-winning director, producer, and immersive storyteller Celine Tricart.

“The 2022 Conference program is coming together in a spectacular fashion. We could not be more thrilled to announce a Keynote lineup that includes Lizzo, Beck, Neal Stephenson, and Celine Tricart,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “These acclaimed creatives, along with the Featured Speakers revealed today, exemplify why SXSW is an essential destination for global professionals.”

Featured Speakers announced today include Sara Bareilles, BEEPLE, Cast of The Boys, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Mark Cuban, Greg Daniels, James Ellroy, Falon Fatemi, Scott Galloway, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sec. Deb Haaland, Tristan Harris, Frances Haugen, Ethan Hawke, Noah Hawley, Rashida Jones, Donna Langley, Ben McKenzie, Jonathan Van Ness, Bob Odenkirk, Guy Raz, Chrissy Teigen, Noah Oppenheim, Busy Philipps, Al Roker, Tye Sheridan, Jim VandeHei, Pam Wasserstein, and more.

Today we also reveal our 2022 SXSW Hall of Fame Inductee, CEO & Founder of award-winning innovation company Emblematic Group Nonny de la Peña.

Keynotes

Global superstar, three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, and star and Executive Producer of Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a new unscripted series premiering this spring on Prime Video, Lizzo

2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Beck

Bestselling author of novels such as Termination Shock, Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, and the seminal Snow Crash, Neal Stephenson

Award-winning director, producer and immersive storyteller Celine Tricart

These speakers join previously-announced Keynotes Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund President and CEO, and Reggie Fils-Aimé, Founder and Managing Partner of Brentwood Growth Partners.

Featured Speakers

Featured Sessions

Accidental Entrepreneurs: Embracing Imperfection to Unlock Scale

Originally an idea written on an Austin napkin in 2018, Bala has changed the ultra-serious, exclusionary nature of the fitness industry – a sea of lookalike brands running the same playbook; one defined by unreasonable expectations and the heartache of falling short – through beautiful, functional fitness equipment. In this session, lifelong entrepreneur and co-founder of Fireside Mark Cuban; co-founder of Bala Maximilian Kislevitz; co-founder of Bala Natalie Holloway; and digital creator and relationship and advice expert Tinx will discuss an unexpected, borderline absurd approach to launching and scaling a fitness brand.

Anthem: A Conversation with Noah Hawley

Award-winning showrunner, filmmaker, and bestselling novelist Noah Hawley (creator of FX’s Fargo and Legion) speaks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, about Hawley’s sixth and newest novel Anthem, a thoughtful and entertaining cultural commentary for the real world we live in that examines a plethora of ongoing issues ranging from political divisions to climate change – all in Hawley’s uniquely incisive voice.

Bridging into the Metaverse: 5 Top Considerations for Brands

By answering questions such as is the metaverse a fad, how should your brand approach the metaverse and how should brands protect – and represent – their IP in the metaverse, co-founder and COO of The Sandbox Sébastien Borget will share his insights into the emerging best practices and top considerations for brands as they bridge into the metaverse.

Bringing The Umbrella Academy to Life

In this session, join writer, showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman; director and executive producer Jeff King; producer and senior VFX supervisor Everett Burrell; and COO of DigitalFilm Tree Nancy Jundi with senior VFX artist Carlo Vega; and game engine producer Andrea Aniceto-Chavez as they unpack one of Netflix’s biggest hits, taking you through time, epic battles, and the emotional journeys of family.

Exploring the Mysteries of Undone: A Look Inside Season 2

Join us for a conversation with the cast and creative team of Prime Video’s groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series Undone ahead of its long-awaited second season. Series stars Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, and Constance Marie will be joined by co-creator/showrunner Kate Purdy and director/executive producer Hisko Hulsing to explore the nuances of marrying complex family dynamics and themes of mental health with genre defying spectacle brought to life through its unique style and process – giving fans their first insights into how the upcoming season will expand in surprising new directions.

The Future of News is NOW

As consumers of news have been changing their viewing habits in transformative ways, join NBC News President Noah Oppenheim; MSNBC President Rashida Jones; TODAY All Day’s Al Roker; NBC News NOW Anchor Tom Llamas; and Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC Host Symone Sanders for a discussion on how the News Group’s three distinct streaming networks have found early success connecting with viewers in the rapidly growing digital space while continuing to provide compelling content for traditional television services.

GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM!

In this session, journalist, writer, lawyer, award-winning playwright, TV host, and consultant for the U.S. State Department Wajahat Ali teaches those of us who allegedly come from “shithole countries” how to survive and thrive in a country where you’re seen as both “us” and “them,” how to fight back, how to make sure there’s enough spices in the chicken and enough halal meat and how to defeat both Thanos and white supremacy with the ethnic Avengers and do it with a smile on your face.

​​How will Artificial Intelligence Change the Future of Film and Television?

Technological advancements such as CGI and digital cameras have played a major role in how we shape cinema, but what’s the next big revolution for this industry? In this session, Assistant Professor in the Department of EECS at the University of California at Berkeley Angjoo Kanazawa; actor, producer and co-founder and President of Wonder Dynamics Tye Sheridan; and award-winning filmmaker, visual effects supervisor, entrepreneur, and co-founder and CEO of Wonder Dynamics Nikola Todorovic will explore how years of scientific research in Computer Vision, Robotics and Autonomous Vehicle Perception can be applied to Film and Television production and discuss how AI will revolutionize the future of storytelling.

Impact of “Instagram Syndrome” on Entrepreneurs’ Mental Health

Young innovators are suffering from “Instagram Syndrome” – the idea that everyone has hustled their way to a fully funded company and a matching lifestyle by age 30. But this curated perfect reality couldn’t be further from the truth. In this session, get real advice from writer, artist and cartoonist Gemma Correll; founder of Sprout Pharmaceuticals and The Pink Ceiling Cindy Eckert; co-founder and CEO of LivePerson Rob LoCascio; and acclaimed author, speaker, and life coach Tim Storey as they discuss perhaps the most important aspect of the entrepreneurship journey: the massive mental toll inflicted on leaders and explore how we can better prepare them for the struggles and path ahead.

Less Talk, More Tools for an Inclusive Workforce

You have a limited budget, a short timeframe, and a high level of pressure to support the changing needs of your company. With the world changing daily, the need to ensure people aren’t left behind is even more critical. During this panel, founder and Managing Partner of Backstage Capital Arlan Hamilton ​​and co-founder and CEO of Future for Us and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leader at Amazon Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno will share tools that can help you scale inclusive solutions fast and without breaking the bank while focusing on how we can all move forward together within the societal impacts of the evolving workplace.

Move Over NFTs. Here Come the DAOs

The latest crypto concept to seize investors’ imagination are DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations). DAOs have suddenly rocketed to prominence as investor pools, charitable organizations and community projects embrace them to reduce administrative waste and curb middlemen’s control over resource allocation. In this session, Chief Content Officer of CoinDesk Michael Casey; founder of Big Green and the Big Green DAO charity Kimbal Musk; artist and activist Nadya Tolokonnikova; and Friends with Benefits Mayor Alex Zhang will be honing in on the application of DAOs to social activism, where they could enable groups of people who share similar values and ideals to collectively organize around the pursuit of their shared objectives without the risk of capture by special interests.

Navigating a New Era of the Digital Media Business

As digital-first media consumption begins to plateau, media companies have had to reassess business models to remain profitable and competitive in an increasingly crowded landscape. In this session, join founder and Managing Partner of Precursor Ventures Charles Hudson; co-founder and CEO of URL Media S. Mitra Kalita; co-founder and CEO of Axios Jim VandeHei; and President of Vox Media Pam Wasserstein for a discussion on the evolving digital media business, from VC and paywalls to subscriptions and sponsorships, and what it all means for companies and consumers alike.

Podcast and the Art of Adaptation

In this session, international bestselling crime fiction writer and essayist James Ellroy (author of American Tabloid, LA Confidential, The Black Dahlia) and Chief Creative Officer of Audio Up Jimmy Jellinek will focus on their shared experiences adapting American Tabloid, with Ellroy discussing his experience taking his work and turning it into audio entertainment and Jellinek discussing his experience creating award-winning, scripted podcasts.

Predicting the Future of Entertainment with Fireside

In this session, lifelong entrepreneur and co-founder of Fireside Mark Cuban; co-founder and CEO of Fireside Falon Fatemi; and founder and CEO of the Emmy Award-nominated digital media brand, What’s Trending Shira Lazar will discuss how Fireside’s first-of-its-kind participatory entertainment technology is being utilized to invent entirely new show formats, along with to the rapid rise of web3 entertainment and the possibilities it unlocks for the future of the entertainment business.

Public Health – Tech is Coming for You

The COVID-19 pandemic illuminated how a century of complacency had left us with antiquated indoor health security measures — ones that were expensive, inequitable, unsustainable, and ripe for disruption. During this panel, Associate Professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Joseph G. Allen; Chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Mayo Clinic Dr. Elie F. Berbari; founding President & CEO of the Center for Active Design Joanna Frank; and co-founder and CEO of R-Zero Grant Morgan will meet to discuss how COVID-19 accelerated the technology and innovation to deliver healthier buildings – which is driving the delivery of more equitable, effective and sustainable human and planetary health.

Reinvigorating Science and Technology for the Future of U.S. Innovation

The state of the U.S. research and innovation ecosystem is at a critical inflection point. With an urgent need for rapid advances that address societal challenges such as human health, climate change, sustainable agriculture and food production, equitable access to education and more, the U.S. faces the risk of falling behind unprecedented global competition if we do not take action now. In this session, Director of the U.S. National Science Foundation Dr. Sethuraman Panchanathan will share his passion and excitement for the future of the research and innovation ecosystem, describe how the NSF has fueled major technological innovations and supported generations of scientists and engineers who have paid dividends for our economy and national defense, discuss how we will grow and evolve into the 21st century and drive scientific progress, improve technology transfer from lab to market and invest in research infrastructure as well as STEM opportunities for all Americans and speak to the personal inspiration behind his dedication to building pathways into STEM education and careers for everyone who has the drive and passion to learn.

That Sounds Funny: A Conversation with Bob Odenkirk and Audible

As audiences worldwide seek out new and innovative content created ‘for your ears,’ Head of Audible Studios Zola Mashariki joins Emmy Award-winning comedy writer, producer, actor, and director Bob Odenkirk and comedy writer Nate Odenkirk for a discussion about making comedy for audio and how the format pushes the boundaries of storytelling.

“The Boys” are Back! Inside Prime Video’s Hit Series

Ahead of the highly-anticipated third season of the Emmy Award-nominated series, join actors Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Jensen Ackles and executive producer Eric Kripke as they dive into the intersections of superhero and celebrity culture, the zeitgeist shattering epic moments that redefined the genre, and offer up insights on how The Boys has navigated key moments of cultural inflection while subverting expectations.

We Don’t Have Time — Act on Climate Now

Join United States President of We Don’t Have Time Dr. Sweta Chakraborty and the creatives behind #dontchooseextinction — the campaign that urges world leaders to end all fossil fuel subsidies — UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; United Nations Development Programme Global Chief Creative Officer Boaz Paldi; and Co-Founder & CEO of Mindpool Mik Thobo-Carlsen as they discuss how everyone has a role to play in confronting the climate crisis and how we can utilize the power of social media to hold leaders accountable for their actions.

Welcome to Your Digital Afterlife

A conversation with multi-hyphenate, creator, writer and Executive Producer of the Prime Video series Upload, Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and futurist and an award-winning author Amy Webb in which they discuss the concept and genesis of Greg Daniels’ Prime Video sci-fi, comedy Upload, near-future technology featured in both Season One and the upcoming Season Two and their opinion on the metaverse’s impact on society.

What’s Your Life’s Soundtrack? How Music Creates the Score to Our Lives

Everyone knows the feeling. A song comes on, and it can transport you back to a moment in time, a special memory. Today, more than 6 million Americans are losing these moments to Alzheimer’s, and this number is projected to skyrocket to nearly 13 million by 2050. In this session, join frontman and founding member of WALK THE MOON Nicholas Petricca and the President of the Alzheimer’s Association Dr. Joanne Pike as they discuss The Alzheimer’s Association’s award-winning platform, Music Moments, a digital storytelling series featuring moments we never want to lose, signifying to people impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia that they are not alone.

Hall of Fame Inductee

The SXSW Hall of Fame recognizes those trendsetters whose career accomplishments have paved the future of the new media industry. These honorees inspire the SXSW community with their creativity and hard work in the digital industries.

SXSW is pleased to announce the 2022 Hall of Fame Inductee as CEO & Founder of award-winning innovation company Emblematic Group, Nonny de la Peña. Often acknowledged as “The Godmother of Virtual Reality,” she is a pioneer of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality who is widely credited with inventing the genre of immersive journalism. Nonny will be recognized during the annual SXSW Innovation Awards ceremony.

