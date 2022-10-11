Each year, SXSW calls upon its creative global community to help identify innovative new ideas and the visionaries behind them. The majority of Conference sessions are sourced and voted on by the SX community from PanelPicker®, along with input from SXSW Staff and the PanelPicker Evaluator Committee.

Before we reveal the lion's share of all community-sourced programming on October 25, we want to give you a sneak peek of 2023 SXSW PanelPicker sessions with participants from AEG, Bad Robot Games, Duolingo, NASA, The New York Times, Pax, Sundance Institute, Waze, and many more.

"Today's announcement showcases the scope of cutting-edge information we will provide for 2023 SXSW Conference registrants," said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. "We can't wait to reveal the exponentially larger set of career-enhancing and mind-expanding content with our community later this month."

Get an early look at what's in store for the 2023 Conference below including programming track designations and PanelPicker proposal pages (a behind-the-scenes look at the selection process). Then mark your calendars for our full PanelPicker announcement on October 25.

2023 Sessions Preview

Can the Union of Equity and Tech Save Cannabis? (Cannabis)

Speakers: Vince Ning (Nabis), Michelle Mendoza (Sweet Flower), Steven Jung (Pax), Tanisha Robinson (The Parent Company)

The (Data) Science of Moneyballing Motorsports (Sports)

Speakers: Beth Paretta (Paretta Autosport), Bruno Senna (Senna Foundation), Filipe Parages (Valkyrie), Tony Calderon (Speed Group)

The Decentralization of Art as We Know It (Culture)

Speakers: Tom McLeod (Arkive), Kelly Huang (KCH Advisory), Gaby Goldberg (TCG Crypto), Kyle Chayka (The New Yorker)

Digital Equity for the Next Gen (Tech Industry)

Speakers: Elizabeth Lindsey (Urban Alliance), Angela Siefer (National Digital Inclusion Alliance), Joe Paul (Byte Back)

Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution: A Handbook for Entrepreneurs (Startups)

Speakers: Uri Levine (Waze, Moovit)

Funding Your Indie Film: From Short to Feature (Film & TV Industry)

Speakers: Sophia Yen (Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP), Caroline von Kuhn (Sundance Institute), Jenifer Westphal (Wavelength Productions, LLC), Jonathan Gardner (Cohen Gardner LLP)

The Future of Play: New Platforms, Games and Tech (Game Industry)

Speakers: Eden Chen (Pragma Platform), Jonathan Lai (a16z), Anna Sweet (Bad Robot Games), Nate Mitchell (Mountaintop Games)

Futuring Food Systems: A Seat at the Chef's Table (Food)

Speakers: Kwame Onwuachi (5th Floor Hospitality), Adrian Lipscombe (40 Acres Project), Tavel Bristol-Joseph (Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group), Tiffany Derry (Tiffany Derry Concepts)

#GalacticAccess: The Future of Accessible Design (Design)

Speakers: Anna Voelker (SciAccess), Apurva Varia (NASA Goddard Space Center), Azubuike Onwuta (Think and Zoom), Viktoria Modesta (Moksha)

Looking to Our Ocean for Climate Solutions (Climate Change)

Speakers: Margaret Leinen (Marine Sciences, Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego), Somini Sengupta (The New York Times), Ken Buesseler (Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Making Electric Mobility Practical for All (Transportation)

Speakers: Toby Russell (Shift), Candice Xie (Veo), (Will Graylin (Indigo Technologies), Annie Hudson (MIT Mobility Initiative)

Making Music Docs That Aren’t One Note (Creating Film & Episodics)

Speakers: Stanley Nelson (Firelight Media), Sabaah Folayan (Firelight Media)

Meet Me in the Music Metaverse: New Fan Experiences (Music & Tech)

Speakers: Andrew Klein (AEG), Sam Schoonover (Goldenvoice)

Navigating Calculated Risk on Social Media (Advertising & Brand Experience)

Speakers: Rachel Karten (Milk Karten), Zaria Parvez (Duolingo), Julian Gamboa-Ramos (Maximum Effort)

Remote Work: A Gamechanger for Rural America (Workplace Revolution)

Speakers: Sara Sutton (FlexJobs), Kade Wilcox (Rural & Remote), Mika Cross (U.S. Federal Government/Strategy@Work, LLC), Lori Adams (National Association of State Workforce Agencies)

A Songwriter’s Guide to Branding: The Power of No (Music Careers)

Speakers: Evan Bogart (Seeker Music), Larry Wade (Decibel Entertainment / Nice Life Recording Company), Bonnie McKee (N/A), MNDR (Amanda Lucille) Warner (MNDR)

VR in Psychedelic Therapy- A Friend or a Foe? (Psychedelics)

Speakers: Walter Greenleaf (Stanford University), Skip Rizzo (University of Southern California), Murat Yucel (Monash University), Agnieszka Sekula (Enosis Therapeutics)

What’s the Right Way to Travel? (Travel & Leisure)

Speakers: Abby Rapoport (Stranger’s Guide), Cassim Shepard (Columbia University), Katalina Mayorga (El Camino Travel)

Will AI Revolutionize or Wreck Criminal Justice? (Civic Engagement)

Speakers: Nita Farahany (Duke University), Preet Bharara (WilmerHale)

Explore Conference Tracks

Consider this a PanelPicker appetizer with the main course of all community-sourced sessions to follow on October 25.

While you wait, be sure to explore the 25 Tracks of Conference programming across tech, film, and music industries.

If you missed our first announcement of the season, catch up now and get to know the first round of Featured Speakers including Amy Webb, Allyson Felix, Cecile Richards, Guy Moot, and more.

