350+ Sessions Announced for the 2023 SXSW Conference

Announcing over 350 sessions curated from our global community and spanning the world's of tech, film, music, and beyond, each of which will ignite conversation and collaboration at SXSW 2023. (Cue the cinematic score and commence your programming journey into 2023: A SXSW Odyssey.)

Over the last few months we've sorted through thousands of entries via PanelPicker®. In fact, this season saw a 50% increase in proposals from last year. From community votes to Evaluator Committee and SXSW Staff input, the Conference programming slate has arrived — a key part of the premium content set for this year's event.

"We're excited to host so many innovative thinkers across many different pursuits and professions," said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Co-President and Chief Programming Officer. "The staff has selected the best of the best from thousands of speaking proposals with a unifying theme of extraordinary creative thinking and exceptional creative solutions. We can't wait to showcase all of these amazing sessions next spring in Austin."

Today's sessions are made up of top-level speakers from notable companies, universities, and creative industries including Blackbird.AI, Grammarly, Cheddar, Duolingo, Reddit, Meow Wolf, Google, Sony Pictures, Epic Games, The Walt Disney Company, Indeed, McKinsey, LEGO Group, Shopify, IBM, Spotify, Accenture, Warner Music, Wizards of the Coast, MIT Mobility Initiative, Partnership on AI, Axios, and many more.

To help you dip your toes in this Texas-sized pool of new programming, browse session highlights across our 25 Conference tracks below. For the bold explorers, dive right into the SXSW Schedule for a look at all confirmed programming.

Register early to access this stellar lineup at a great 2023 rate. We've only just begun — stay tuned for more announcements all season long.

Session Highlights By Track

March 10-14 | This programming focuses on long-range, big-picture thinking, with topics that range from quantum breakthroughs and interplanetary expeditions to life-extension research and novel applications of scientific discoveries.

March 10-14 | Examine the current and future thinking on strategies to engage audiences through traditional, digital and experiential marketing practices. These sessions are geared towards agencies and organizations that want to better understand new ways of connecting with their communities.

March 10-12 | Explore the opportunities and challenges that cannabis businesses face today, while taking a deep dive into the companies, ideas and products that will drive the industry forward over the coming years.

March 10-13 | Some of the world’s most forward-thinking voices gather to discuss programs and policy directions, as well as current political realities. This programming also covers activism and strategy for effecting change in the face of the destruction of political norms.

March 10-13 | Programming in the Climate Change track covers the consequences of soaring temperatures and rising oceans, while also showcasing the most promising efforts on mitigating the effects of global warming.

March 10-14 | Explore the creative process behind film and episodic content, with an emphasis on the collaborative nature of the medium. Topics in this track include casting, sound design, editing, and screenwriting, as well as virtual production and the use of game engines in the filmmaking process.

March 13-17 | Highlighting how humanities, arts and relationships help individuals and communities share their unique experiences, the Culture track includes fashion, dance, visual arts, sexuality, libraries, museums, and literature.

March 10-14 | Learn how top designers, developers, artists and creatives build our physical, digital and virtual worlds with purposeful intent. Design track programming underscores how design thinking helps society achieve our most important goals.

March 10-12 | Explore the problems and solutions of energy production and delivery at every scale, and how new approaches can improve access and equity for communities.

March 10-14 | Take a look at the current state and upcoming trends in film and television, viewed through the independent lens of SXSW. Focusing on the business side of the industry, these sessions will cover distribution, financing, representation, and the ever-changing nature of film and television.

March 10-12 | Digest the ways that technology and policy can be leveraged to change how food can be grown, distributed, cooked, and experienced in healthier and more sustainable ways.

March 12-14 | With a focus on the game industry’s continued ascent as a dominant entertainment platform, this programming will emphasize how music content and other media is increasingly migrating to these systems, as well as examine how other societal changes are reflected in what we play.

March 10-13 | Addressing how technological and social changes are impacting one of the world’s largest industries, the Health & MedTech content will cover everything from patient-centric care and biohacking to health equity and drone-assisted organ transplants.

March 13-15 | Analyze the many changes in our systems of commerce that are a direct result of the recession, the pandemic, the rise and fall of crypto, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other disruptions in our current world.

March 10-12 | Spotlighting the trends driving change, this programming covers the current media landscape, the need for societal changes to be reflected in the people who populate the newsroom, and the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and deepfakes.

March 13-17 | From virtual pop stars to next-generation streaming services, technology has re-invented the way we create, discover, distribute and experience music. Music & Tech sessions showcase the promise and potential pitfalls of these innovations and trends.

March 13-17 | Whether you’re an emerging artist or someone who has spent years in one of the many fields that are part of this ever-changing business landscape, this programming will provide valuable guidance and insights into enhancing your position in the music industry.

March 10-12 | As therapeutic applications of psychedelics gain more traction in the mainstream consciousness, explore how breakthrough research and a growing business environment will impact the future applications of these novel and traditional drugs.

March 11-13 | Tackle the breakthroughs in technology, biometrics, data analysis, fan experiences and media that promise to reshape this global industry.

March 10-13 | The brightest new entrepreneurial ideas can come from anything, anyone, and anywhere. The Startups track covers the unexpected founders, funders, business plans, revenue models, success stories and epic fails that make up the addictive experience of launching a new venture.

March 10-15 | Featuring the people, platforms, software, hardware and virtual systems that are driving the world’s next wave of change, these sessions balance exciting discoveries against a world that has grown more skeptical about the benefits of the digital revolution.

March 14-17 | Recent and upcoming technological advances are radically transforming the way we get from here to there. While electric vehicles are a major focus of this track, sessions will also examine the evolution of autonomous, new aviation breakthroughs, and the most exciting new ideas in micro-mobility.

March 13-17 | Lockdowns and travel restrictions reaffirmed how important it is for us to discover new surroundings. The Travel & Leisure track uncovers the destinations and new ways of experiencing them that have become increasingly popular, as well as the challenges the industry continues to face.

March 10-14 | The pandemic accelerated radical transformations in the way we work. This track focuses on how we continue to move forward, the societal impacts of the evolving workplace, and the changing relationship between employees and employers.

March 12-14 | Covering the most exciting immersive experience breakthroughs from virtual and augmented realities to the intertwining of worlds through the metaverse, this content navigates the potential of these mind-bending technologies.

