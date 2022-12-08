SXSW Sydney Session Select Now Open

This summer SXSW revealed an exciting, new expansion of our event family specifically dedicated to creative communities across the Asia-Pacific region. SXSW Sydney™ takes place October 15-22, 2023 in Sydney, Australia and wants to offer you the opportunity to take the stage!

SXSW Sydney 2023 will see the Asia-Pacific’s pre-eminent creative industries converge across content pillars of Tech and Innovation, Gaming, Music, Screen, and Culture within a future-focused program. The Conference alone will feature more than 200 presentations, panels, workshops, and mentor sessions.

"Next October, SXSW Sydney will place a global spotlight on our region’s creative community, highlighting the incredible ideas, sounds and skills found in Sydney and the Asia Pacific – and the best part is that with our range of event formats and Session Select platform, anyone can be involved." – Colin Daniels, Managing Director of SXSW Sydney

Beginning today, individuals from around the world are invited to submit a proposal for the inaugural 2023 event via SXSW Sydney's session proposal platform, Session Select. Open submission formats include solo presentations, panels, workshops, and meet-ups. Submissions close on February 14, 2023 at 11:59pm AEDT.

"With SXSW Sydney Session Select, we are looking for brilliant ideas and speakers with the most relevant, timely, forward thinking, and future-focused ideas to share." – Fenella Kernebone, Head of Conference Programming at SXSW Sydney

Further conference, festival, exhibition, event formats, and lineups will be revealed soon, with opportunities to attend over 1000 sessions, screenings and performances, immersive activations, unforgettable parties, and dynamic networking events across Sydney. Stay tuned for the next big announcement in 2023. Applications to participate at SXSW Sydney Music Festival and SXSW Sydney Screen Festival will open on January 18, 2023.

Submit your SXSW Sydney speaking proposal today via the Session Select platform to join in next year! Learn more at sxswsydney.com.

SXSW Sydney Session Select