WTF is a POAP: Blockchain Creative Labs Launches New SXSW Fan Experience

WTF is a POAP? Yeah, we said those words, too. POAPs are unique “proof-of-attendance protocol” NFT badges given to attendees of both virtual and real-world events. Every attendee simply scans a QR code during the event, and is rewarded with a free and unique way to remember their experience, stored forever on the blockchain. Kind of like a digital ticket stub.

This year at SXSW, Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) is propelling the festival into the metaverse. While in Austin, you’ll be able to participate and claim your own POAPs by scanning QR codes at featured venues such as Mohawk, Antones, Stubbs, Alamo Drafthouse Lamar, Violet Crown, Stateside Theater, SXSW Theater and more.

To claim your POAP, you’ll need to create an NFT wallet such as MetaMask and connect it to the SXSW x BCL Marketplace at sxsw.bcl.xyz. Don’t worry, scanning the QR code at the venue will directly take you to the site.

Once your wallet is connected to the SXSW x BCL Marketplace, you’ll be able to claim and collect POAPs from participating artists and locations. You can see all your collections on the “My POAPs” tab on sxsw.bcl.xyz during the festival and, after the festival, at poap.xyz.

For more information on BCL activations, go to bcl.xyz/sxsw.